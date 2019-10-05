The game’s scoring kick off in the 23rd minute when Callie Lascusus headed in a long free kick by Gigi Cassel-Smith to put Centennial (4-1-1, 7-2-1) up 1-0. Atholton (2-4-1, 2-5-1) tied the game in the 47th minute when Alyssa Barker sent a through pass to Ava Morales, who battled two defenders to create a shot from 15 yards out. More than 20 minutes later, Centennial’s Lauren Pellegrini tackled an Atholton defender in the box and flipped the ball out to Carolyn Desena, who moved through traffic to score from the right side for the game-winner.