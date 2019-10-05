Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
FOOTBALL:
Glenelg 10, Howard 7
Oakland Mills 12, Long Reach 8
Southern 21, Centennial 0
Atholton 29, North Hagerstown 22
The win is the first this season for Atholton (0-4 Howard County, 1-5).
Hammond 32, Mt. Hebron 13
The Golden Bears improve to 2-0 in county play and 3-2 overall. The Vikings fall to 0-4, 0-5 with the loss.
Box score:
Ha — 0 12 12 8 — 32
MH — 0 0 7 6 — 13
Scoring plays:
Second quarter
Ha: Sam Mercedes 5-yard run, attempt failed [6-0]
Ha: Loick Amouzou 12-yard pass from Eric Grinwis, attempt failed [12-0]
Third quarter
MH: Guan Morris 2-yard run, kick good [12-7]
Ha: Amouzou 85-yard kickoff return, attempt failed [18-7]
Ha: Mercedes 7-yard run, attempt failed [24-7]
Fourth quarter
MH: Morris 5-yard pass from Finn Devine, kick blocked [24-13]
Ha: Rafael Oliva 17-yard pass from Grinwis, Tayshawn Yates run [32-13]
Marriotts Ridge 21, Reservoir 7
The Mustangs’ strong defense totaled five sacks, multiple blocked field goal attempts and a fumble recovery in the win. The unit has allowed 14 points or fewer in all five games this season. Marriotts Ridge improves to 4-1 in county play and overall this season. Reservoir falls to 0-5 in county competition and overall with the loss.
Box score:
Scoring plays:
First quarter
MR: Pung 8-yard pass to Moore, kick missed [6-0]
Third quarter
MR: Moore 31-yard run, Pung pass to Rosenthal [14-0]
Fourth quarter
MR: Pung 63-yard pass to Harris, Bury kick [21-0]
Re: 11-yard pass, kick good [21-7]
River Hill 41, Wilde Lake 7
The Hawks improve to 4-1 with the win. The Wildecats fall to 2-2 in county play and 2-3 overall.
FIELD HOCKEY:
Centennial 11, Wilde Lake 0
The Eagles scored four more goals in the win than they had in their previous nine games this season. Centennial is 3-2 in county play and 3-7 overall with the win. Wilde Lake falls to 4-2, 7-4.
Box score:
Goals: C — Sara Ferrara 3, Lily Sullivan 2, Jessie Gabel, Lilly Rainey, Jamie Cole, Eliza Andrew, Lizz Stroud, Janice Ji.
Saves: C — Casey Stratton 3; WL — Logan Bitner-Parish 17.
Halftime: 6-0, C
River Hill 2, St. Paul’s 1
The Hawks improve to 5-4-1 with the win.
Box score:
Goals: RH — Ashlee Buscher, Laura Mason.
Assists: RH — Mason, Allie Young.
Halftime: 1-1
Northeast 10, Oakland Mills 1
Oakland Mills falls to 2-6 with the loss.
Box score:
Goals: Ne — Delaney Piechowiak 3, Julia Rafiq 2, Ashley Gernert, Alena Pangalis, Kelsey Shell, Marissa Lynne 2; OM — Mackenzie Thompson.
Assists: Ne — Delaney Piechowiak 2, Julia Rafiq 2, Madison Gregg; OM — Kenzie Minarcin.
Saves: Ne — Hannah Fox 1; OM — Justice Steele 9, Katie Oliver 12.
Halftime: 5-1, Ne
BOYS SOCCER:
Centennial 4, Atholton 0
VOLLEYBALL:
Chapelgate Christian Academy def. Glenelg Country School — 3-1 [24-26, 25-19, 25-16, 25-18]
The GCS Dragons (3-3 IAAM C, 3-7 overall) lost a non-conference match at GCS to Chapelgate in four sets. The match of the only Howard County private schools was a Dig Pink event. GCS got a team-high 15 kills from Sydni Williams, 8 kills from Ellie Oyebode, and 19 assists from Amber Garcia to lead the way.
Top performers:
GCS stats: Sydni Williams (15 kills, 7 digs, 1 ace), Ellie Oyebode (8 kills, 9 digs), Amber Garcia (2 kills, 19 assists, 9 digs, 1 ace)
GIRLS SOCCER:
Centennial 2, Atholton 1
The game’s scoring kick off in the 23rd minute when Callie Lascusus headed in a long free kick by Gigi Cassel-Smith to put Centennial (4-1-1, 7-2-1) up 1-0. Atholton (2-4-1, 2-5-1) tied the game in the 47th minute when Alyssa Barker sent a through pass to Ava Morales, who battled two defenders to create a shot from 15 yards out. More than 20 minutes later, Centennial’s Lauren Pellegrini tackled an Atholton defender in the box and flipped the ball out to Carolyn Desena, who moved through traffic to score from the right side for the game-winner.
Box score:
Goals: C — Callie Lascusus, Carolyn Desena; A — Ava Morales.
Assists: C — Gigi Cassel-Smith, Lauren Pellegrini; A – Alyssa Barker.
Saves: C — Ashley Bilger 5; A — Dahlia Bedward 6.
Halftime 1-0, C