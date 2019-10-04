xml:space="preserve">
Howard County varsity roundup.
Howard County varsity roundup. (Jen Rynda/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

VOLLEYBALL:

Marriotts Ridge def. Glenelg — 3-0 [25-12, 25-21, 25-18]

The Mustangs (4-0 Howard County, 7-0 overall) remain the only unbeaten team in Howard County and sweep the Gladiators (3-1, 4-3).

Mt. Hebron def. Reservoir — 3-1 [25-23, 24-26, 25-19, 25-13]

The Vikings (4-0, 6-1) defeat the Gators (3-2, 5-2) on the road to remain perfect in county play.

Top performers:

Mt. Hebron stats: Morgan Amos (17 kills, 7 digs), Sam Giles (39 assists, 9 digs, 3 aces), Brenna Spierko (9 kills, 2 blocks), Julia Tallent (12 kills), Lara Szabo-Banicz (14 digs)

Reservoir stats: Mayah Tucker (12 kills, 5 blocks, 6 digs), Gabrielle Allen (1 ace, 13 digs, 1 kill), Tatiana Hamilton (2 kills, 2 blocks, 20 assists, 7 digs), Kayla Browne (first set only: 7 kills, 2 blocks)

Howard def. Hammond — 3-1 [25-20, 23-25, 25-17, 27-25]

Senior Emma Marthins had 9 kills and 6 blocks and senior Marisa Moore had 12 kills and 8 digs to lead the Lions (4-0, 6-1) past the Golden Bears (0-4, 3-4).

Top performers:

Howard stats: Emma Marthins (9 kills, 6 blocks 5 digs), Marisa Moore (12 kills, 1 aces, 8 digs), Corinne Chau (8 kills, 14 digs), Jordan Redmiles (2 aces, 2 kills, 39 assists)

Oakland Mills def. Long Reach — 3-0 [25-22, 25-7, 26-24]

The Scorpions (1-3, 2-5) get their first county win with a sweep of the Lightning (0-4, 1-6).

Top performers:

Oakland Mills stats: Tyasia McDuffie (15 digs, 4 assists, 4 aces), Zhenshu Nelson (16 digs, 9 kills, 3 aces), Iyanna McDuffie (6 digs, 15 assists, 7 aces), Amel Lightfoot (4 kills), Molly Shanklin (9 assists), Amaiyah Epps (6 kills, 8 digs)

Long Reach stats: Rayna Livingston (4 kills, 13 digs), Mia Rubio (1 ace, 12 digs), Brianna Chinn (1 ace, 4 kills, 4 blocks, 1 dig)

Atholton def. River Hill — 3-0 [25-13, 25-16, 25-21]

The Raiders (2-2, 4-3) cruised past the Hawks (2-2, 4-3).

Friends School def. Glenelg Country School — 3-0 [25-15, 25-14, 25-22]

The GCS Dragons (3-3 IAAM C, 3-6 overall) lost an IAAM C Conference match at Friends School in straight sets. GCS got a team-high 10 kills from Sydni Williams, 4 kills from Trinity Skidmore, and 13 assists from Amber Garcia to lead the way.

Top performers:

GCS stats: Sydni Williams (10 kills, 5 digs), Trinity Skidmore (4 kills, 2 assists, 2 digs), Amber Garcia (1 kill, 13 assists, 11 digs, 6 aces)

BOYS SOCCER:

River Hill 7, Long Reach 2

River Hill (6-0, 10-0) scored early and often behind Alex Krause’s hat trick and two assists in the first 26 minutes to take 5-0 lead. Five different players scored for the Hawks. Both of Long Reach’s (1-6, 1-7) goals came on penalty kicks.

Box score:

Goals: RH — Alex Krause 3, Jeff Fuentes, Oliver Simpson, Austin Weltz, Jed Dixon; LR — Jos Dubon, Ayanfe Ajimatanrareje.

Assists: RH — Krause 2, Fuentes, William SR Asante, Jonah Stoutenborough, Simpson.

Saves: RH — Eric Gesell 3, Nick Martinez 0; LR — Nate Rogers 9.

Halftime: 7-1, RH

Howard 2, Glenelg 0

The Lions (6-1, 7-3) stayed one game back of first place in the county by shutting out the Gladiators (1-5-1, 1-8-1).

Goals: Ho — Kyle Harris 2.

Assists: Ho — Robbie Ryerson 2.

Saves: Ho — Colin Sutch 4.

Halftime: 2-0, Ho

Hammond 4, Oakland Mills 0

Isaac Owusu had a hat trick to lead the Golden Bears (3-4, 4-5) past the Scorpions (3-3-1, 4-3-2).

Box score:

Goals: Ha — Isaac Owusu 3, Kevin Hernandez.

Asst: Ha — Bawi Hei 2, Tim McGowan, Brandon Sindjui.

Saves: Ha — Brandon Eschman 2, Walid Khokhar 2.

Halftime: 1-0, Ha

Wilde Lake 6, Reservoir 0

Ousman Touray had another hat trick to lead the Wildecats (4-2, 6-2). Kyle Eylanbekov had a free kick goal to start off the night. Gabrial Viteri earned the shutout. The Gators fall to 2-4-1 in county and 2-6-1 overall.

Box score:

Goals: WL — Ousman Touray 3, Liam Nesbitt, Joebel Gray, Kyle Eylanbekov.

Assists: WL — Joebel Gray 2, Ousman Touray, Ethan Shulgold, Denzel Pinyin, Alan Ortiz.

Saves: WL — Gabrial Viteri 10.

Halftime: 3-0, WL

GIRLS SOCCER:

Oakland Mills 1, Hammond 0

CLICK HERE TO READ ABOUT THIS GAME

Howard 2, Glenelg 1

The Lions improve to 3-3-1 in county play and 6-3-1 overall with the win. Howard’s Danielle Campbell and Nuela Fonmedig scored the eighth and seventh goals of their respective seasons.

Box score:

Goals: Ho — Danielle Campbell, Nuela Fonmedig.

Saves: Ho — Caroline Otchet 5, Kati Hertz 6.

Marriotts Ridge 2, Mt. Hebron 1

Jordyn Choe scored two second-half goals to put the Mustangs past the Vikings. Marriotts Ridge improves to 5-0 in county and 7-1 overall to remain in first place in the county standings. The loss snaps Mt. Hebron’s five-game winning streak. The Vikings are 4-2 in county and 5-5 overall.

Box score:

Goals: MR — Jordyn Choe 2; MH — Alexa Dragisics.

Assists: MH — Jessie Barke.

Saves: MR — Megan Wagner 9; MH — Ainsley Sowers 4.

Halftime: 1-0, MH

Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to reporter Tim Schwartz at timschwartz@baltsun.com, Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com.

