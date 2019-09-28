Howard varsity roundup (Sept. 27): Five football games decided by touchdown or less

Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.
FOOTBALL:
Marriotts Ridge 15, River Hill 14 OT
RH — 0 0 7 0 7 — 14
MR — 0 0 0 7 8 — 15
Aberdeen 12, Centennial 6
A — 6 0 0 6 — 12
C — 0 6 0 0 — 6
Hammond 46, Southern 20
S — 6 8 6 0 — 20
Ha — 14 16 0 16 — 46
Oakland Mills 42, Reservoir 35
The Scorpions scored on a pick-6 in the first quarter and quarterback Kai Castle scored five touchdowns after that, as Oakland Mills never trailed. Reservoir made a late comeback attempt by scoring 15 unanswered points to end the game.
Long Reach 26, Atholton 20 2OT
Wilde Lake 42, Mt. Hebron 0
Westminster 36, Glenelg 29
Glenelg took a 17-14 lead into halftime following a 32-yard field goal by Chris Retzbach and then increased that advantage to 23-14 by the end of the third quarter. But host Westminster regrouped to outscore the Gladiators 22-6 in the final quarter to earn the one-touchdown victory.
Sherwood 27, Howard 6
Sh — 0 7 14 6 — 27
Ho — 0 0 0 6 — 6
GIRLS SOCCER:
Atholton 5, Long Reach 2
Box score:
Goals: LR — Payton Holmes, Paige Rosenfeld.