Howard varsity roundup (Sept. 27): Five football games decided by touchdown or less

By  and
Baltimore Sun Media |
Sep 27, 2019 | 9:57 PM
See scores and stats from around the league.
Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

FOOTBALL:
Marriotts Ridge 15, River Hill 14 OT

RH — 0 0 7 0 7 — 14

MR — 0 0 0 7 8 — 15

Aberdeen 12, Centennial 6

A — 6 0 0 6 — 12

C — 0 6 0 0 — 6

Hammond 46, Southern 20

S — 6 8 6 0 — 20

Ha — 14 16 0 16 — 46

Oakland Mills 42, Reservoir 35

The Scorpions scored on a pick-6 in the first quarter and quarterback Kai Castle scored five touchdowns after that, as Oakland Mills never trailed. Reservoir made a late comeback attempt by scoring 15 unanswered points to end the game.

Long Reach 26, Atholton 20 2OT
Wilde Lake 42, Mt. Hebron 0
Westminster 36, Glenelg 29

Glenelg took a 17-14 lead into halftime following a 32-yard field goal by Chris Retzbach and then increased that advantage to 23-14 by the end of the third quarter. But host Westminster regrouped to outscore the Gladiators 22-6 in the final quarter to earn the one-touchdown victory.

Sherwood 27, Howard 6

Sh — 0 7 14 6 — 27

Ho — 0 0 0 6 — 6

GIRLS SOCCER:
Atholton 5, Long Reach 2

Box score:

Goals: LR — Payton Holmes, Paige Rosenfeld.

