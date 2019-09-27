Howard varsity roundup (Sept. 26): Howard volleyball takes down Reservoir

Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019.
GIRLS SOCCER:
Mt. Hebron 4, Howard 2
Centennial 3, Glenelg 1
The Eagles improve to 3-1-1 in Howard County play and 5-2-1 overall, while the Gladiators fall to 3-3 in county and 5-4 overall.
Box score:
Goals: C — Carolina Pellegrini, Lauren Pellegrini, Antonelli; G — Werner.
Assists: G — Allmon.
Saves: G — Castor 8.
Halftime: 2-0, C
Wilde Lake 5, Hammond 0
Wilde Lake (3-1, 5-1) didn’t have a let down after their big win over River Hill on Tuesday, as five different players scored for the Wildecats.
Box score:
Goals: WL — Jillian Ingram, Grace Dunbar, Gia Johnson, Meridian McCall, Leah Williams.
Assists: WL — Aicha Wilson 2, Gia Johnson, Jillian Ingram, Kheira Tuck.
Saves: WL — Nora Wilson 1; Ha — Brooke Kolheim 6, Caroline Schireir 6.
Halftime: 2-0, WL
Marriotts Ridge 1, River Hill 0
With about 18 minutes left in the second half, Marriotts Ridge midfielder Giavana Liberto dribbled the ball into the final third of the field, in between pursuing River Hill defenders, and placed a high and accurate shot over River Hill’s keeper for the game-winning goal. The Mustangs are 4-0 in county play and 5-1 overall.
Box score:
Goals: MR — Giavana Liberto.
Saves: MR — Kendall Bryan 5.
Halftime: 0-0
VOLLEYBALL:
Centennial def. Hammond — 3-1 [25-9, 21-25, 27-25, 25-19]
Howard def. Reservoir 3-2 [25-23, 16-25, 25-23, 17-25, 15-11]
Senior Emma Marthins had 10 kills and 3 blocks and senior Marisa Moore had 9 kills and 18 digs to lead the Lions (3-0 county, 5-1 overall) past the previously-undefeated Gators (2-1, 4-1).
Top performers:
Howard stats: Emma Marthins (10 kills, 3 blocks, 5 digs), Marisa Moore (9 kills, 1 aces, 18 digs), Corinne Chau (11 kills, 20 digs), Jordan Redmiles (1ace, 1 kill, 38 assists)
Reservoir stats: Gabby Allen (1 ace, 26 digs), Kayla Browne (23 kills, 1 ace, 3 digs, 4 blocks), Maddie Barrett (12 kills, 2 blocks, 5 digs), Jessica Rothermel (19 assists, 7 digs), Tatiana Hamilton (27 assists, 13 digs)
Marriotts Ridge def. Oakland Mills — 3-0 [25-15, 25-17, 25-13]
The Mustangs (3-0, 6-0) are the last undefeated team standing in Howard County. The Scorpions fall to 0-3, 1-5.
Top performers:
Marriotts Ridge stats: Brenna O’Reilly (26 assists, 10 digs), Julia Mamo (10 kills, 4 aces, 8 digs), Rheign Davis (6 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks) and Katie Trenchard (6 kills)
Oakland Mills stats: Tyasia McDuffie (13 digs), Zhenshu Nelson (24 digs, 10 kills), Iyanna McDuffie (12 digs, 12 assists), Tajah Rodgers (5 kills), Amel Lightfoot (3 kills), Ana Seldon (10 assists)
Mt. Hebron def. Long Reach — 3-0 [25-7, 25-12, 25-20]
The Vikings (3-0, 5-1) sweep the Lightning (0-3, 1-5) at home.
Top performers:
Mt. Hebron stats: Sam Giles (19 assists, 6 aces), Morgan Amos (5 kills), Sara Paradisi (5 kills)
Long Reach stats: Rayna Livingston (1 ace, 5 kills, 6 digs), Mia Rubio (1 ace, 9 digs), Brianna Chinn (3 kills, 1 block, 1 dig)
Glenelg def. River Hill — 3-1 [25-9, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20]
The Gladiators (2-0, 3-2) defeat the rival Hawks (2-1, 4-2) to stay perfect in county play.
Top performers:
Glenelg stats: Maddie Myers (10 kills, 3 aces, 15 digs, .5 block), Gracen Alsheimer (7 kills, 1 dig, 4.5 blocks), Alyssa Kelly (6 kills, 2 aces, 5 assists, 14 digs), Lydia Stricker (4 aces, .5 block, 7 digs, 38 assists), Haley Rumsey (8 kills, 11 digs, 1 ace)
Atholton def. Wilde Lake — 3-0 [25-15, 25-13, 25-18]
The Raiders (1-3, 3-3) get their first county win against the Wildecats (0-3, 4-3).
Top performers:
Wilde Lake stats: Jaleah Murray (10 kills, 5 digs), Macayla Miles (19 assists, 5 digs), Taylor Williams (8 digs)
BOYS SOCCER:
Centennial 3, Glenelg 2
The Eagles (2-3-1, 3-4-1) snap a two-game losing streak and beat the Gladiators (1-4-1, 1-7-1).
Box score:
Goals: C — Baker, Z. Grable, Benavides; G — Evan Mavronis 2.
Assists: G — Ian Higgins.
Saves: C — Russell 8; G — Noah Tajalli 3.
Halftime: 1-1
River Hill 5, Marriotts Ridge 1
Four different players scored for the Hawks (5-0, 9-0). Jonah Stoutenborough scored off a Jed Dixon corner kick at the 26-minute mark of the first half to put the Hawks on the board. The Mustangs (3-2-2, 3-2-2) are the first team to score against River Hill this season.
Box score:
Goals: RH — Jonah Stoutenborough 2, Jed Dixon, Julian Elguera, Jeff Fuentes; MR — Robert Groman.
Assists: RH — Oliver Simpson 2, Jonah Stoutenborough, Jed Dixon.
Saves: RH — Eric Gesell 0, Nick Martinez 0; MR — Zach Sloan 15.
Halftime: 2-0, RH
Howard 2, Mt. Hebron 1
The Lions (5-1, 6-3) sit in sole possession of second place in the county after beating the Vikings (2-2-2, 3-3-3).
Box score:
Goals: Ho — Ryan Hartlove, Joe Sircus; MH — Lewis Hollander.
Assists: Ho — Kyle Harris, Robbie Ryerson; MH — Evan Kocsis.
Saves: Ho — Colin Sutch 9; MH — Justin Carguilo 6.
Halftime: 1-0, MH
Wilde Lake 3, Hammond 2 (OT)
Ousman Touray scored the game winner from 25 yards out four minutes into overtime for the Wildecats (3-2, 5-2). Liam Nesbitt had two assists and Joebel Gray started off the scoring. The Golden Bears (2-4, 3-5) have lost four straight.
Box score:
Goals: WL — Ousman Touray 2, Joebel Gray; Ha — Isaac Owusu 2.
Assists: WL — Liam Nesbitt 2; Ha — Kevin Hernandez 2.
Saves: WL — Gabrial Viteri 10; Ha — Brandon Eschman 5.
Halftime: 1-0, WL
Atholton 2, Long Reach 1
The Raiders (1-2-3, 2-4-3) get their first league win against the Lightning (1-5, 1-6).
Box score:
Goals: LR — Raul Castro.
Oakland Mills 2, Reservoir 1
The Scorpions (3-2-1, 4-2-2) win their third straight game and beat the Gators (2-3-1, 2-5-1).
Box score:
Goals: OM — Gio Estrada, Etienne Frimpong.
FIELD HOCKEY:
Marriotts Ridge 4, River Hill 4
After taking ending regulation with a 1-1 tie, neither team scored in the first two overtime periods. A winner still wasn’t decided after the penalty shootout, as both teams scored three times in the shootout. The Mustangs are now 3-0-1 in county play and 4-4-1 overall, while River Hill is 1-1-1 and 3-4-1.
Box score:
Goals: MR — Elle Clevenger; RH — Quinn Kindbom.
Penalty shootout: MR — Emma Gladstein, Clevenger, Lawler; RH — Maddie Vasilios, Kindbom, Slade.
Assists: MR — Emma Williamson; RH — Puja Nanjappa.
Saves: MR — Grace Tolle 14; RH — Jocelyn Baker 6.
Halftime: 1-1
Centennial 2, Reservoir 1
The Eagles improved to 2-2 in county play and 2-7 overall with the win.
Box score:
Goals: C — Jamie Cole, Nicole Ouellette; Re — Riley Malwitz.
Assists- C — Eliza Andrew 1.
Saves: C — Casey Stratton 11; Re — Isabella Brown 11.
Halftime: 1-0, C
Wilde Lake 6, Oakland Mills 0
Victoria Stralka had two goals and three assists for the Wildecats. Wilde Lake improves to 3-1 in county play and 6-3 overall, while Oakland Mills falls to 0-4, 1-5.
Box score:
Goals: WL — Mariam Farjami 2, Victoria Stralka 2, Rachel Van Osdel, Matti Loughrige.
Assists: WL — Victoria Stralka 3, Zoe Reading 2, Melody Simmons.
Halftime: 2-0, WL
Mt. Hebron 4, Glenelg 0
The Vikings improve to 2-0 in county play and 5-2 overall with the win. Glenelg is 1-2, 1-5.
Goals: MH — Unkenholz 2, Shah 2.
Assists: MH — Pak, Unkenholz, Shah.
Saves: MH — Conklin 2. G — Barker
Halftime: 3-0, MH