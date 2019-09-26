Howard varsity roundup (Sept. 25): Marriotts Ridge, Mt. Hebron volleyball win big

Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019:
VOLLEYBALL:
Marriotts Ridge def. Chesapeake — 3-0 [25-7, 25-12, 25-4]
The Mustangs (2-0 county, 5-0 overall) are one of two undefeated teams left in the county.
Top performers:
Marriotts Ridge stats: Brenna O’Reilly (21 assists, 1 aces, 3 digs, 1 kills), Julia Mamo (7 kills, 1 ace, 3 digs) and Katie Trenchard (14 kills)
Mt. Hebron def. Annapolis — 3-0 [25-22, 25-9, 25-13]
The Vikings (2-0, 4-1) beat the Panthers in a team effort on the road.
Top performers:
Mt. Hebron stats: Morgan Amos (10 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces), Sam Giles (20 assists, 8 aces), Isabel Torsiello (8 digs)
FIELD HOCKEY:
River Hill 2, Severn 1
The Hawks improve 3-4 overall with the non-county win.
Box score:
Goals: RH — Claire Slade, Quill Alewine; S — Kylie Paquin.
Assists: S — Anna D’Amore.
Saves: RH — Jocelyn Baker 5; S — Arielle Hillock 21.