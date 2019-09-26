Advertisement

Howard varsity roundup (Sept. 25): Marriotts Ridge, Mt. Hebron volleyball win big

Sep 25, 2019 | 8:49 PM
See scores and stats from around the league.
Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019:

VOLLEYBALL:
Marriotts Ridge def. Chesapeake — 3-0 [25-7, 25-12, 25-4]

The Mustangs (2-0 county, 5-0 overall) are one of two undefeated teams left in the county.

Top performers:

Marriotts Ridge stats: Brenna O’Reilly (21 assists, 1 aces, 3 digs, 1 kills), Julia Mamo (7 kills, 1 ace, 3 digs) and Katie Trenchard (14 kills)
Mt. Hebron def. Annapolis — 3-0 [25-22, 25-9, 25-13]

The Vikings (2-0, 4-1) beat the Panthers in a team effort on the road.

Top performers:

Mt. Hebron stats: Morgan Amos (10 kills, 6 digs, 3 aces), Sam Giles (20 assists, 8 aces), Isabel Torsiello (8 digs)

FIELD HOCKEY:
River Hill 2, Severn 1

The Hawks improve 3-4 overall with the non-county win.

Box score:

Goals: RH — Claire Slade, Quill Alewine; S — Kylie Paquin.

Assists: S — Anna D’Amore.

Saves: RH — Jocelyn Baker 5; S — Arielle Hillock 21.

Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to reporter Tim Schwartz at timschwartz@baltsun.com, Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com.
