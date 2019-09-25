Howard varsity roundup (Sept. 24): Reservoir boys soccer beats Centennial in overtime

Riley Benson scored a hat trick to lead Mt. Hebron. Benson’s first goal came early in the first half off an assist from Alex Masse. Mt. Hebron took a 2-0 lead at the end of the first half when Lexi Croft assisted Alexa Dragiscis. The Vikings started the second half where they left off, scoring two quick goals in the first six minutes. Benson scored with another assist from Masse, and then Riley completed a hat trick with an unassisted goal. Midway through the half, Croft put Hebron up 5-0 with a curling free kick to the far corner from 30 yards out. With two minutes left in the game, Ava Swartz intercepted a goal kick, evaded the goalie and scored to avoid the shutout.