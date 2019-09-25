Howard varsity roundup (Sept. 24): Reservoir boys soccer beats Centennial in overtime

Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019:
BOYS SOCCER:
Glenelg 2, Long Reach 0
Reservoir 4, Centennial 3 (2 OT)
Nathan Macek scored the game-winning goal with four minutes left in double overtime to lift the Gators (2-2-1, 2-4-1) past the Eagles (1-3-1, 2-4-1).
Box score:
Goals: Re — Macek 2, Gueye, Spann.
Assists: Re — Edris 2, Akuffo, Gueye.
Marriotts Ridge 1, Howard 0
The Mustangs (3-1-1, 3-1-1) hand the Lions (4-1, 5-2) their first county loss.
Box score:
Goals: MR — Luke Jantic.
Saves: Ho — Justin Kramer 3.
Halftime: 0-0
River Hill 9, Hammond 0
A complete team effort from the Hawks (4-0 county, 7-0 overall) included goals from nine different players with an assist on each goal. Austin Weltz, who had a goal and three assists, and Henry Caplan, who had a goal and two assists, led the way. The Golden Bears (2-3, 3-4) have lost three straight.
Box score:
Goals: RH — Aidan Edmonds, Jeff Fuentes, William JR Asante, Jed Dixon, Jonah Stoutenborough, Henry Caplan, Austin Weltz, Jake Stone, Oliver Simpson.
Assists: RH — Weltz 3, Caplan 2, Jack Nelson, Edmonds, Cameron Clairmont, Alex Krause.
Saves: RH — Eric Gesell 5, Nick Martinez 1; Ha — Brandon Eschman 12.
Halftime: 2-0, RH
Atholton 1, Mt. Hebron 1
The Raiders (0-2-3, 1-4-3) and Vikings (2-1-2, 3-2-3) played to a 1-1 tie.
Box score:
Goals: A — Sebastian Rua.
Assists: A — Nicholas Fato.
Saves: A — Nick Desousa 7.
Oakland Mills 1, Wilde Lake 0
The Scorpions (2-2-1, 3-2-2) beat the Wildecats (2-2, 4-2) and win their second straight game in a battle between father Don Shea, coach of Oakland Mills, and son Trevor Shea, coach of Wilde Lake.
VOLLEYBALL:
Reservoir def. Meade — 3-0 [25-12, 25-9, 25-9]
The Gators (4-0) remain unbeaten on the season and were led by 11 kills from freshman Mayah Tucker.
Top performers:
Reservoir stats: Navleen Kaur (3 aces, 5 kills), Jazmyn Cooper (4 kills, 1 block), Jessica Rothermel (3 aces, 21 assists), Kayla Browne (1 ace, 8 kills, 2 blocks), Mayah Tucker (3 aces, 11 kills, 1 block).
Howard def. Northeast — 3-0 [25-18, 25-20, 25-21]
Senior Alyssa Platt has 8 kills and freshman Corinne Chau had 6 kills and 5 aces to lead the Lions (2-0, 4-1).
Top performers:
Howard stats: Alyssa Platt (8 kills, 1dig), Corinne Chau (6 kills, 5 aces, 12 digs), Emma Marthins (5 kills, 6 blocks), Jordan Redmiles (3 aces, 2 kills, 3 blocks, 26 assists)
Southern-AA def. Oakland Mills — 3-2 [25-13, 21-25, 25-19, 22-25, 15-9]
The Scorpions (0-5) battled to five sets but fell short of earning their first win.
Top performers:
Oakland Mills stats: Tyasia McDuffie (30 digs), Zhenshu Nelson (17 digs, 8 aces, 14 kills), Iyanna McDuffie (13 digs, 5 aces, 21 assists), Lauren Harwood (4 kills), Tajah Rodgers (5 kills), Amel Lightfoot (6 kills), Ana Seldon (15 assists)
North County def. Long Reach — 3-0 [25-23, 25-15, 25-23]
The Lightning fall to 1-4 on the season.
Top performers:
Long Reach stats: Shakira Knight (5 aces, 1 kill, 2 blocks, 1 dig), Brianna Chinn (8 kills, 1 block), Indyia Haskett (1 ace, 1 kill, 4 assists, 12 digs)
Hammond def. Old Mill — 3-1 [25-23, 25-15, 13-25, 25-9]
The Golden Bears (3-1) won a tough four-set match against the Patriots. Coach Anne Corey said their serves caused the opposition some trouble and “we were happy to deal the deal.”
Top performers:
Hammond stats: Zoe Miranda (21 assists, 1 kill, 9 digs, 2 aces), Safi Hampton (8 kills, 3 digs, 4 aces), Abbie Weirich (1 assist, 1 kill, 6 digs, 6 aces)
Glenelg Country School def. Garrison Forest School — 3-0 [25-20, 25-19, 25-21]
The GCS Dragons (3-1 IAAM C, 3-4 overall) won an IAAM C Conference match over Garrison Forest School at GCS in straight sets. GCS got a team-high 14 kills from Sydni Williams, 17 digs from Kelly Rushe and 24 assists from Amber Garcia to lead the way.
Top performers:
GCS stats: Sydni Williams (14 kills, 1 assist, 9 digs, 3 aces), Kelly Rushe (1 assist, 17 digs), Amber Garcia (2 kills, 24 assists, 3 digs, 4 aces)
Broadneck def. Glenelg — 3-0
FIELD HOCKEY:
Marriotts Ridge 3, Centennial 0
Senior Emma Gladstein has scored in three straight games for Marriotts Ridge (3-0, 4-4). Centennial falls to 1-2 in county play and 1-7 overall with the loss.
Box score:
Goals: MR — Emma Gladstein, Eloise Clevenger, Leah Bakhtiar.
Assists: MR — Emma Gladstein, Hannah Parsons.
Saves: MR —Grace Tolle 6; C — Casey Stratton 12.
Halftime: 0-0
Wilde Lake 3, Glen Burnie 0
Zoe Reading scored a hat trick for Wilde Lake (2-1, 5-3). Reading has scored eight goals in the last three games and 10 for the season.
Box score:
Goals: WL — Zoe Reading 3.
Assists: WL — Rachel Van Osdel, Melody Simmons, Meredith Sikora.
GIRLS SOCCER:
Wilde Lake 1, River Hill 0
Glenelg 2, Long Reach 1
The Gladiators snap their three-game losing streak after starting the season 4-0. Brianna Werner scored her 10th goal of the season in the victory. Glenelg is 3-2 in county play and 5-3 overall. Long Reach is 1-3-1 in county and overall.
Box score:
Goals: G — Werner, Suritis; LR — Rosenfeld.
Assists: G — Stern.
Saves: G — Montgomery 3; LR — Leibe 12.
Halftime: 1-1
Mt. Hebron 5, Atholton 1
Riley Benson scored a hat trick to lead Mt. Hebron. Benson’s first goal came early in the first half off an assist from Alex Masse. Mt. Hebron took a 2-0 lead at the end of the first half when Lexi Croft assisted Alexa Dragiscis. The Vikings started the second half where they left off, scoring two quick goals in the first six minutes. Benson scored with another assist from Masse, and then Riley completed a hat trick with an unassisted goal. Midway through the half, Croft put Hebron up 5-0 with a curling free kick to the far corner from 30 yards out. With two minutes left in the game, Ava Swartz intercepted a goal kick, evaded the goalie and scored to avoid the shutout.
Box score:
Goals: MH— Riley Benson 3, Alexa Dragisics, Lexi Croft; A — Ava Swartz.
Assists: MH — Alex Masse 2, Croft.
Saves: MH — Ainsley Sowers 11; A — Dahlia Bedward 4, Samantha Roerty 1.
Halftime: 2-0, MH
Centennial 1, Reservoir 1
Centennial is 2-1-1 in county and 4-2-1 after the tie.
Box score:
Goals: C — Lauren Pellegrini.
Assists: C — Callie LasCasus.
Halftime: 1-0, Re