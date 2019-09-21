Howard varsity roundup (Sept. 20): Offensive battles highlight Friday night football

Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019:
FOOTBALL:
Oakland Mills 42, Mt. Hebron 0
Urbana 49, Glenelg 42 OT
The Gladiators held a 14-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but Urbana scored 21 unanswered for the overtime victory. The loss is Glenelg’s first of the season. The Gladiators are 2-1 this season, with all three games against non-county foes.
Box score:
G — 14 14 7 7 0 — 42
U — 7 7 14 14 7 — 49
Scoring plays:
First quarter
U: Kyle Howes 39-yard pass to Jaden Byrd, kick good [7-0]
G: Kyle Dry 9-yard run, kick good [7-7]
G: 29-yard pass to Drew Sotka, kick good [14-7]
Second quarter
G: Trisden Bovello 21-yard run, kick good [21-7]
U: Erik Kolar 1-yard run, kick good [21-14]
G: Dry 13-yard run, kick good [28-14]
Third quarter
U: Howes 77-yard run, kick good [28-21]
G: Bovello 5-yard run, kick good [35-21]
U: Howes 10-yard pass to Mikey Gonzalez, kick good [35-28]
Fourth quarter
G: Dry 13-yard run, kick good [42-28]
U: Howes 88-yard pass to Kolar, kick good [42-35]
U: Howes 26-yard pass to Kolar, kick good [42-42]
Overtime
U: Howes 1-yard run, kick good [49-42]
Loyola Blakefield 40, Howard 28
Howard (1-2) has lost two straight games after opening the season with a 19-14 win over Reservoir. The Lions lost 19-10 to South Hagerstown last week.
Marriotts Ridge 16, Long Reach 12
The Mustangs scored all their points in the first half and then let their defense do the rest. Marriotts Ridge improves to 2-1, while Long Reach drops to 1-2.
Box score:
MR — 9 7 0 0 — 16
LR — 0 6 0 6 — 12
Scoring plays:
First quarter
MR: Safety [2-0]
MR: Moore 60-yard punt return, Zhao kick [9-0]
Second quarter
LR: Ribalta 70-yard pass to Littlejohn [9-6]
MR: Bedell 4-yard run, Zhao kick [16-6]
Fourth quarter
LR: Ribalta 60-yard pass [16-6]
Halftime: 16-6, MR
River Hill 41, Reservoir 13
The Hawks are now the lone undefeated team in Howard County. River Hill is scoring 45.33 points per game this season, with victories over Atholton, Mt. Hebron and Reservoir. The Gators fall to 0-3 with the loss.
Loch Raven 29, Centennial 12
The Eagles fall to 0-3 with the loss. After getting shut out in every game last season, Centennial has scored at least a touchdown in all three of its games this year.
Parkville 42, Hammond 12
Hammond (1-1 Howard County, 1-2) has dropped two straight non-county games after defeating Oakland Mills in Week One.
FIELD HOCKEY:
Marriotts Ridge 2, Glenelg 1
Old Mill 6, Reservoir 0
Box Score:
Goals: OM — Kaiya Sabur 3, Jade Kakuk 2, Emma Shelton 1.
Assists: OM — Angela Jones, Allyna Threatt, Shelby Kingston, Emma Shelton, Kristen Wood.
Saves: OM — Sanchez 0; Re — N/A 5.
Halftime: 4-0, OM