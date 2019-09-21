Advertisement

Howard varsity roundup (Sept. 20): Offensive battles highlight Friday night football

By ,  and
Baltimore Sun Media |
Sep 20, 2019 | 9:43 PM
See scores and stats from Week 3 of the Howard County football season.
See scores and stats from Week 3 of the Howard County football season. (Jen Rynda / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019:

FOOTBALL:
Oakland Mills 42, Mt. Hebron 0

CLICK HERE TO READ ALL ABOUT THIS GAME

Advertisement
Urbana 49, Glenelg 42 OT

The Gladiators held a 14-point lead early in the fourth quarter, but Urbana scored 21 unanswered for the overtime victory. The loss is Glenelg’s first of the season. The Gladiators are 2-1 this season, with all three games against non-county foes.

Box score:

G — 14 14 7 7 0 — 42

[More Maryland news] Baltimore has tried to solve its squeegee problem for decades. Will the latest attempt work? »

U — 7 7 14 14 7 — 49

Scoring plays:

First quarter

U: Kyle Howes 39-yard pass to Jaden Byrd, kick good [7-0]

G: Kyle Dry 9-yard run, kick good [7-7]

[More Maryland news] Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday: Westminster restaurant closes abruptly during business hours »

G: 29-yard pass to Drew Sotka, kick good [14-7]

Second quarter

G: Trisden Bovello 21-yard run, kick good [21-7]

U: Erik Kolar 1-yard run, kick good [21-14]

G: Dry 13-yard run, kick good [28-14]

[More Maryland news] Forty-five bands set to rock Main Street Music Fest in Ellicott City »

Third quarter

Advertisement

U: Howes 77-yard run, kick good [28-21]

G: Bovello 5-yard run, kick good [35-21]

U: Howes 10-yard pass to Mikey Gonzalez, kick good [35-28]

Fourth quarter

[More Maryland news] Harford council gives update on Route 22 expansion amid motorist complaints »

G: Dry 13-yard run, kick good [42-28]

U: Howes 88-yard pass to Kolar, kick good [42-35]

U: Howes 26-yard pass to Kolar, kick good [42-42]

Overtime

U: Howes 1-yard run, kick good [49-42]

Loyola Blakefield 40, Howard 28

Howard (1-2) has lost two straight games after opening the season with a 19-14 win over Reservoir. The Lions lost 19-10 to South Hagerstown last week.

Marriotts Ridge 16, Long Reach 12

The Mustangs scored all their points in the first half and then let their defense do the rest. Marriotts Ridge improves to 2-1, while Long Reach drops to 1-2.

Box score:

MR — 9 7 0 0 — 16

LR — 0 6 0 6 — 12

[More Maryland news] Football: Late score from Cuenca lifts Winters Mill past FSK in Ravens RISE game »

Scoring plays:

First quarter

MR: Safety [2-0]

MR: Moore 60-yard punt return, Zhao kick [9-0]

Second quarter

LR: Ribalta 70-yard pass to Littlejohn [9-6]

MR: Bedell 4-yard run, Zhao kick [16-6]

Fourth quarter

LR: Ribalta 60-yard pass [16-6]

Halftime: 16-6, MR

River Hill 41, Reservoir 13

The Hawks are now the lone undefeated team in Howard County. River Hill is scoring 45.33 points per game this season, with victories over Atholton, Mt. Hebron and Reservoir. The Gators fall to 0-3 with the loss.

Loch Raven 29, Centennial 12

The Eagles fall to 0-3 with the loss. After getting shut out in every game last season, Centennial has scored at least a touchdown in all three of its games this year.

Parkville 42, Hammond 12

Hammond (1-1 Howard County, 1-2) has dropped two straight non-county games after defeating Oakland Mills in Week One.

FIELD HOCKEY:
Marriotts Ridge 2, Glenelg 1

CLICK HERE TO READ ALL ABOUT THIS GAME

Old Mill 6, Reservoir 0

Box Score:

Goals: OM — Kaiya Sabur 3, Jade Kakuk 2, Emma Shelton 1.

Assists: OM — Angela Jones, Allyna Threatt, Shelby Kingston, Emma Shelton, Kristen Wood.

Saves: OM — Sanchez 0; Re — N/A 5.

Latest Howard County Sports

Halftime: 4-0, OM

Hammond 3, Oakland Mills 2
Centennial 2, Atholton 0
Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to reporter Tim Schwartz at timschwartz@baltsun.com, Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement