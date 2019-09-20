Howard varsity roundup (Sept. 19): Early offense helps Marriotts Ridge boys soccer beat Glenelg

Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019:
BOYS SOCCER:
Marriotts Ridge 3, Glenelg 1
Senior Mark Lee scored two goals to lead the way for the Mustangs (2-1-1 county, 2-1-1 overall), who scored all three of their goals in the first half. The Gladiators fall to 0-3-1 in county and 0-5-1 overall.
Box score:
Goals: MR — Lee 2, Jantac; G — Barney.
Saves: MR — Sloan 9; G — Tajalli 5.
Halftime: 3-1, MR
River Hill 2, Atholton 0
River Hill dominated the ball from the start, compiling 70 percent possession and a 32-1 edge in shots for the game. Julian Elguera scored on a penalty kick at the 5th minute of the first half. Cameron Clairmont finished on a corner from Jed Dixon at 38th minute for the final goal of the game. River Hill is now 3-0 in county, 6-0 overall. The Raiders are 0-2-2 in county and 1-4-2 overall.
Box score:
Goals: RH — Julian Elguera, Cameron Clairmont.
Assists: RH — Jed Dixon.
Saves: RH — Eric Gesell 0; A — Nick Desousa 12.
Halftime: 2-0, RH
Wilde Lake 1, Centennial 0
Liam Nesbitt scored off a redirected ball from Kyle Eylanbekov’s corner kick with less than 10 minutes left in regulation to life the Wildecats (2-1, 4-1). The Eagles fall to 1-2-1 in county and 2-3-1 overall.
Box score:
Goals: WL — Liam Nesbitt.
Assists: WL — Kyle Eylanbekov.
Saves: WL — Gabrial Viteri 7.
Halftime: 0-0
Oakland Mills 4, Long Reach 1
The Scorpions (1-2-1 2-2-2) earn their first county win and take care of the Lightning (1-3, 1-4).
Goals: LR — Henry Sharon.
Howard 3, Hammond 2
The Lions (4-0, 5-2) rallied from a 2-0 halftime deficit to beat the Golden Bears (2-2, 3-2).
Goals: Ho — Kyle Harris 2, Robbie Ryerson; Ha — Kevin Hernandez, Issac Owusu.
Assists: Ho — Ryerson, Joe Sircus, Ryan Hartlove; Ha — Hernandez, Owusu.
Saves: Ho — Colin Sutch 1.
Halftime: 2-0, Ha
Mt. Hebron 4, Reservoir 1
The Vikings (2-1-1, 3-2-1) score a season-high four goals to beat the Gators (1-2-1, 1-4-1).
VOLLEYBALL:
Reservoir def. Atholton — 3-0 [28-26, 25-23, 25-23]
Howard def. Wilde Lake — 3-0 [25-11, 25-18, 25- 19]
Senior Emma Marthins had 3 kills, 5 aces and 5 blocks and senior Marisa Moore had 4 kills and 4 aces to lead the Lions (2-0 county, 3-1 overall). The Wildecats fall to 0-2 in county and 2-2 overall.
Top performers:
Howard stats: Marisa Moore (4 kills, 4 aces, 5 digs), Emma Marthins (3 kills, 5 aces, 5 blocks), Jordan Redmiles (2 kills, 15 assists)
River Hill def. Oakland Mills — 3-0 [25-18, 25-10, 25-9]
The Hawks (2-0, 4-0) rolled over the Scorpions (0-2, 0-4).
Top performers:
River Hill stats: Shannon Hill (14 kills), Sydney Shen (9 aces, 9 assists)
Oakland Mills stats: Zhenzhu Nelson (3 aces, 4 kills), Tyasia McDuffie (3 aces), Paige McPhillips (3 blocks)
Marriotts Ridge def. Long Reach — 3-0 [25-8, 25-19, 25-12]
The Mustangs (2-0, 4-0) took care of the Lightning (0-2, 1-3) in straight sets.
Top performers:
Marriotts Ridge stats: Brenna O’Reilly (21 assists, 1 aces, 3 digs, 3 kills), Julia Mamo (8 kills, 3 aces, 8 digs), Katie Trenchard (5 kills) and Rachel George (5 kills, 2 blocks)
Long Reach stats: Shyla Harvin (3 kills, 15 digs), Rayna Livingston (1 ace, 1 kill, 7 digs)
Mt. Hebron def. Centennial — 3-1 [25-14, 25-18, 23-23, 25-17]
The Vikings (2-0, 3-1) defeat the Eagles (0-2, 0-4) at home.
Top performers:
Mt. Hebron stats: Morgan Amons (17 kills, 7 digs), Sara Paradisi (16 kills), Sam Giles (37 assists, 13 digs), Lara Szabo-Banicz (22 digs)
Glenelg Country School def. St. Francis Academy — 3-0 [25-12, 25-13, 25-13]
The GCS Dragons (2-1 IAAM C, 2-3 overall) won an IAAM C Conference match over St. Francis Academy in straight sets. GCS got a team-high 7 kills from Sydni Williams, 6 kills from Ellie Oyebode and 11 assists from Amber Garcia to lead the way.
Top performers:
GCS stats: Sydni Williams (7 kills, 10 digs, 7 aces), Ellie Oyebode (6 kills, 2 digs, 3 aces), Amber Garcia (2 kills, 11 assists, 1 dig, 1 ace)
BOYS GOLF:
Centennial 85, Reservoir 67, Oakland Mills 48
Ty Sams made an eagle on the third hole at Willow Springs on the way to shooting a season-high total of 27 points, leading the way for Centennial to a tri-match sweep that keeps the team undefeated.
C (8-0): Ty Sams 27, Max Middleton 20, Conarie Steinbach 19, Klaus Wood 19.
Re (5-3): Justin Gutierrez 24, Trace Teodori 16, Ty Karbacka 15, John Welch 12.
OM (0-9): Mason Cowell 15, Alex Tamai 14, Heath Franklin 13, Dominic Fernandez 6.
Marriotts Ridge 82, Hammond 54, Mt. Hebron 43
MR (8-0): Akash Marakath 23, Daniel Tuma 23, Max Ruther 20, Brain Kang 16.
Ha (1-8): Tim Stryker 16, Connor Walls 13, Cole Smith 13, Cal Hewitt 12.
MH (3-6): Garrett Snyder 22, Ethan Kang 12, Beckett France-Kelly 7, Jaxen Frank 2.
River Hill 77, Glenelg 59, Howard 53
River Hill stayed undefeated with Cam Deiuliis (24 points) and Jackson Graves (21) leading the way. Glenelg’s Caleb Taylor took top individual honors, as he made three birdies in his first four holes on the way to tying the school’s single-match scoring record with 29 points.
RH (9-0): Cam Deiuliis 24, Jackson Graves 21, Collin Regan 17, Robbie Graham 15.
G (5-3): Caleb Taylor 29, Michael Gloth 16, Roggen King 9, Ryan Glassman 5.
Ho (5-4): Jai Sheth 19, Jarrett Maynor 17, Greg Heiger 11, Will Drnack 8.
Atholton 87, Wilde Lake 43, Long Reach 40
A (5-4): Branden Nguyen 28, Luke Chory 22, Camden Campbell 21, Nolan Chong 16.
WL (2-6): Henry Hilger 20, Evan Schneider 16, Adam Parker 5, Garion Hot 2.
LR (0-9): Sammy Hussain 17, Ian Rullman 12, Garrett Watt 7, Matt Peters 4.
GIRLS GOLF:
Centennial 69, Oakland Mills 10, Reservoir 3
The Eagles’ total of 69 points as a team is the most by a girls squad so far this fall and keeps the team undefeated.
C (8-0): Morgan Taylor 24, Erin Jeong 21, Sussi Park 14, Hannah Fang 10.
OM (1-7-1): Kylee Hoffman 5, Isabella Fernandez 4, Julia Chang 1.
Re (2-6): Leila Withers 3.
Marriotts Ridge 51, Mt Hebron 19, Hammond 15
MR (8-0): Faith McIlvain 22, Alana Alexander-Giles 21, Sydney Bivens 6, Navya Kunadi 2.
MH (4-5): Zoe Perna 9, Danielle Bodziak 6, Katie Katcheves 3, Kate Kuong 1.
Ha (1-8): Ashleigh Louie 8, Chinaza Ezeh 7.
Wilde Lake 34, Atholton 5, Long Reach 0
WL (5-4): Lindsey Sands 17, Clare Bowen 11, Erica Sweitzer 6.
A (2-6-1): Susie Jang 4, Saili Khorjekar 1.
LR (0-9): N/A.
River Hill 49, Howard 31, Glenelg 24
RH (9-0): Adrienne Lesho 20, Mehar Sandhu 14, Simran Mulchandani 9, Amy Zhao 6.
Ho (6-3): Logan Lurie 21, Sophia Soh 5, Morgan Cooper 3, Paige Win 2.
G (5-3): Ally Abruscato 14, Morgan Ruddo 6, Suki Sacks 3, Amber Kostick 1.
GIRLS SOCCER:
Wilde Lake 3, Centennial 0
Long Reach 2, Oakland Mills 1
Box score:
Goals: LR — Reagan Burfeind, Hannah Williams.
Assists: LR — Payton Holmes, Paige Rosenfeld.
Mount de Sales 3, Glenelg Country 0
In an IAAM home game, Mount de Sales senior Ella Spears scored an early first-half goal and senior Paige Rivers added a goal in each half to lead the Sailors to victory.
Box score:
Goals: MDSA — Paige Rivers 2, Ella Spears.
Saves: MDSA — Megan Matsko 4
Halftime: 2-0, MDSA
Atholton 0, River Hill 0
Both goalies stood out in a tie between Atholton (1-2-1 Howard County, 1-3-1) and River Hill (1-0-1, 2-2-1). River Hill’s Caroline Duffy snuffed all seven of Atholton’s shots on frame, while Raiders goalie Dahlia Bedward tallied 13 saves.
Box score:
Saves: A — Dahlia Bedward 13; RH — Caroline Duffy 7.
Halftime 0-0
FIELD HOCKEY:
Wilde Lake 4, Long Reach 0
Box score:
Goals: WL — Rachel Van Osdel, Victoria Stralka, Zoe Reading, Matty Loughrige.
Assists: WL — Stralka 2, Van Osdel, Reading
Saves: WL — Logan Bitner-Parish 1
Halftime: 2-0, WL
Glenelg 2 River Hill 1
Box score:
Goals: G — Sarah Kang, Lauren Paik; RH — Quinn Kindbom
Saves: G — Rachel Barker 5; RH — Jocelyn Baker 1.
Halftime: 1-1
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS
GIRLS SOCCER:
C. Milton Wright 3, Marriotts Ridge 2
Marriotts Ridge scored first late into the first half and followed with a second goal off a corner just five minutes later. CMW (3-1) scored their first goal of the second half 16 minutes in and tied the game with 10 minutes left in regulation. The winning goal came off a corner from Sarah Barnes to find Morgan Kovacic.
Box score:
Goals: CMW — Katie Roszko; Skylar Little; Morgan Kovacic; MR — Megan Wagner, Rachel Song.
Assists: CMW — Sarah Barnes.
Saves: CMW — Kaitlyn Williford 8.
Halftime: 2-0, MR