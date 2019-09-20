Howard varsity roundup (Sept. 19): Early offense helps Marriotts Ridge boys soccer beat Glenelg

River Hill dominated the ball from the start, compiling 70 percent possession and a 32-1 edge in shots for the game. Julian Elguera scored on a penalty kick at the 5th minute of the first half. Cameron Clairmont finished on a corner from Jed Dixon at 38th minute for the final goal of the game. River Hill is now 3-0 in county, 6-0 overall. The Raiders are 0-2-2 in county and 1-4-2 overall.