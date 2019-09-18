Howard varsity roundup (Sept. 17): Marriotts Ridge volleyball remains undefeated

Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019:
BOYS SOCCER:
Howard 2, Reservoir 1
River Hill 4, Glenelg 0
River Hill dominated the ball from the start, compiling 65 percent possession and a 25-4 edge in shots for the game. They got goals from four different players. Henry Caplan’s game-winner from Jonah Stoutenborough came at the 18-minute mark of the first half. River Hill is now 2-0 in county and 5-0 overall.
Box score:
Goals: RH – Henry Caplan, Julian Elguera, Jonah Stoutenborough, William JR Asante.
Assists: RH – Jonah Stoutenborough, Oliver Simpson.
Saves: RH – Eric Gesell 1, Nick Martinez 1; G – Noah Tajalli 13.
Halftime: 2-0, RH
Long Reach 2, Mt. Hebron 1
Wilde Lake 6, Atholton 0
Saves: A — Nick Desousa 4, Donivan Okalita 1
VOLLEYBALL:
Marriotts Ridge def. Southern — 3-0 [25-7, 25-9, 25-12]
The Mustangs (1-0 county, 3-0 overall) remain unbeaten with a sweep of the Bulldogs.
Top performers:
Marriotts Ridge stats: Brenna O’Reilly (19 assists, 2 aces, 2 digs, 2 kills), Julia Mamo (4 kills, 5 aces, 5 digs), Meghan Kwon (12 digs, 5 aces, 4 assists), Reyna Petterman (6 aces, 1 assist, 3 digs) and Rhisen Davis (3 aces, 7 kills, 4 digs)
Glenelg def. South River — 3-0 [25-16, 25-17, 25-13]
The Gladiators (1-0, 2-1) swept South River to earn their second straight win.
Top performers:
Glenelg stats: Maddie Myers (8 kills, 3 aces, 16 digs), Alyssa Kelly (20 digs, 2 kills, 1 ace), Gracen Alsheimer (2 aces, 6 kills, 5 blocks), Lydia Stricker (1 kill, .5 block, 20 assists 12 digs)
Meade def. Oakland Mills — 3-0 [27-25, 25-19, 25-18]
The Scorpions fall to 0-3 on the season.
Top performers:
Oakland Mills stats: Amel Lightfoot (6 blocks), Lauren Harwood (3 blocks), Tyasia McDuffie (10 digs, 3 kills), Tajah Rogers (8 digs), Amaiyah Epps (4 kills), Ana Seldon (5 assists)
Mt. Hebron def. Northeast — 3-1 [25-15, 25-10, 23-25, 25-20]
The Vikings (1-0, 2-1) win their first home match of the season against the Eagles.
Top performers:
Mt. Hebron stats: Morgan Amos (19 kills, 7 digs), Sara Paradisi (9 kills), Sam Giles (39 assists), Lara Szabo-Banicz (12 digs)
Wilde Lake def. Old Mill — 3-0 [25-8, 25-23, 25-10]
The Wildecats (0-1, 2-1) beat their second straight Anne Arundel County opponent.
Top performers:
Wilde Lake stats: Valeria Malorodova (16 aces), Macayla Miles (12 assists)
Severna Park def. Howard — 3-2 [25-23, 16-25, 25-19, 23-25, 15-6]
Freshman Corinne Chau had 10 kills and an ace, and senior Marisa Moore had 7 kills and an ace to pace the Lions (1-0, 2-1) in a hard fought match.
Top performers:
Howard stats: Corrine Chau (10 kills, 1 ace, 10 digs, 2 blocks), Marisa Moore (7 kills, 1 ace, 13 digs), Emma Marthins (7 kills, 6 blocks)
River Hill def. Annapolis — 3-0 [25-20, 25-13, 25-13]
Atholton def. Broadneck — 3-0
GIRLS SOCCER:
River Hill 2, Glenelg 0
Box score:
Goals: RH — Kaitlyn Heitzman, Sophia Elguera.
Assists: RH — N/A.
Saves: RH — Caroline Duffy 2; G — Castor 4.
Halftime: 2-0, RH
FIELD HOCKEY:
Arundel 3, Glenelg 0
Wilde Lake 10, Meade 0
Goals: WL — Zoe Reading 4, Victoria Stralka 3, Rachel Van Osdel 3.
Halftime: 6-0, WL
Long Reach 5, Glen Burnie 0
The victory is the first for Long Reach (1-2) this season.
Box score:
Goals: LR — Skylar Kohler 2, Isabella Facey 2, Ciera Hudson.
Assists: LR — Skylar Kohler, Gy Young Hong.
Halftime: 3-0, LR
Northeast 5, Hammond 0
Box score:
Goals: NE — Marissa Lynne 2, Julia Rafiq, Ashley Gernert, Alena Pangalis.
Assists: NE — Alena Pangalis, Kelsey Shell.
Saves: NE — Hannah Fox 8; Ha — Lily Deblasio 14.
Halftime: 2-0 NE
South River 1, River Hill 0
Box score:
Goals: SR — Maddie Kandra.
Saves: SR — Lily Kerr 8; RH — Jocelyn Baker 10
Halftime: 0-0
Old Mill 2, Centennial 0
Box score:
Goals: OM — Elaina Creekmore, Kaiya Sabur
Assists: OM — Allyna Threatt, Jade Kakuk.
Saves: OM — Sanchez 4; C — McGuire 10
Halftime: 1-0, OM
Mt. Hebron 2, Severna Park 1
Mt. Hebron (3-2) scored first on a corner about five minutes into the game. Severna Park answered with about a minute left in the first half. The game-winning goal was scored by Mia Holland on a beautiful assist from Esha Shah midway through the second half.
Box score:
Goals: MH — Ruiz, Holland.
Assists: MH — Shah 2.
Saves: MH — Conklin 13; SP — Charlette 9.
Halftime: 1-1
Chesapeake 5, Howard 0
Box score:
Goals: C — Shelby Bennoit 2, Madison Billing 2, Mariana Donohue
Assists: C —Madison Hoyer, Caitlyn Johnson.
Saves: C — Eve Vickery 4, Emily Kilgore 4; Ho — Rachel Murphy 10.