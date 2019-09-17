Howard varsity roundup (Sept. 16): River Hill boys soccer stays unbeaten

Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019:
BOYS SOCCER:
River Hill 2, Sherwood 0
In a hard-fought physical game, River Hill got two timely goals from Jonah Stoutenborough at the 27 minute mark of each half. The Hawks move to 4-0 on the season.
Box score:
Goals: RH – Jonah Stoutenborough 2.
Assists: RH – Cameron Clairmont.
Saves: RH – Eric Gesell 4.
Halftime: 1-0, RH
Manchester Valley 3, Howard 0
The Mavericks played with intensity for 80 minutes and dominated the pace of play. Defense was solid and held the visiting Lions (3-2) to five shots.
Box score:
Goals: MV – Brayden Safley 1, Abram Castanzo, Dan Sanders.
Assists: MV – Riley Globus, Chad Petrick.
Saves: MV – Dan Sanders 5.
Halftime: 1-0, MV
VOLLEYBALL:
Glenelg Country School def. Key School — 3-0 [25-10, 25-7, 25-8]
The GCS Dragons (1-1 IAAM C, 1-3 overall) won an IAAM C Conference match over Key School in straight sets. GCS got a team-high 5 kills from Sydni Williams, 4 digs from Zoe Wright and 9 assists from Amber Garcia to lead the way.
Top performers:
KS stats: Kayla Stephenson (1 ace, 1 kill, 1 assist, 1 dig), Emma Mitchell (1 ace, 1 kill), Megan Shaughnessy (1 kill)
GCS stats: Sydni Williams (5 kills, 1 dig, 5 aces), Zoe Wright (4 kills, 4 digs, 1 ace), Amber Garcia (1 kill, 9 assists, 2 digs, 5 aces)
GIRLS SOCCER:
Century 3, Mt. Hebron 0
Every player for the Knights made an appearance on the field tonight. Kara Maurantonio scored her first goal of the season, and Grace Anderson tallied her first assist. Daniel McIltrot made five saves to anchor the shutout.
Box score:
Goals: C — Haley Greenwade 2, Kara Maurantonio.
Assists: C — Summer Morrison, Emily Beall-Dennell, Grace Anderson.
Saves: C — Jordyn Vanarsdale 13, Danielle McIltrot 5; MH — Ainsley Sowers 8.
Halftime: 2-0
South Carroll 3, Glenelg 1
Glenelg fell to 4-1 with the loss.
Box score:
Goals: SC — Golueke, Lamb, Boyce; G — Spence.
Assists: G — Werner.
Saves: G — Castor 6.
Halftime: 1-1
Mount de Sales 2, Centennial 0
In a non-league home game, Mount de Sales senior Grace Flynn and junior Emily Kosloski scored goals in the second half to lead the Sailors to victory.
Box score:
Goals: MdS — Grace Flynn, Emily Kosloski.
Saves: MdS — Megan Matsko 5; C — Ashley Bilger 6.
Halftime: 0-0