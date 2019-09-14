Howard varsity roundup (Sept. 13): Close contests highlight second week football action

Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019:
FOOTBALL:
Marriotts Ridge 7, Wilde Lake 0
Long Reach 13, Reservoir 0
Oakland Mills 26, Atholton 12
South Hagerstown 19, Howard 10
Francis Scott Key 43, Centennial 6
BOYS SOCCER:
River Hill 1, Severna Park 0
Jonah Stoutenborough finished a cross from Jed Dixon 10 minutes in and the Hawks’ defense made the one-goal cushion stand up the rest of the way. The Hawks (3-0) outshot Severna Park 13-2 on the game.
Box score:
Goal: RH – Jonah Stoutenborough.
Assist: RH – Jed Dixon.
Saves: RH – Eric Gesell; SP – Benjamin McClay 12.
Half: 1-0 RH.
Atholton 1, Century 0
Senior Andrew Kodsi scored off an assist from sophomore Josh Martin to account for the lone goal in the Raiders’ shutout victory in the non-county contest.
Glenelg Country 4, Gerstell 1
FIELD HOCKEY:
Mt. Hebron 6, Centennial 0
Box score:
Goals: MH – Maddy Craig 2, Mia Holland, Esha Shah, Ashley Unkenholz, Ella Rinz.
Assist: MH – Mia Holland.
Saves: MH – Hailey Conklin 5, Skyla Wood 1; C – Casey Stratton 11.
Half: 3-0 MH.