Howard varsity roundup (Sept. 13): Close contests highlight second week football action

By ,  and
Baltimore Sun Media |
Sep 13, 2019 | 9:31 PM
See scores and stats from Week 2 of the Howard County football season. (Jen Rynda/Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019:

FOOTBALL:
Marriotts Ridge 7, Wilde Lake 0
Long Reach 13, Reservoir 0
Oakland Mills 26, Atholton 12
South Hagerstown 19, Howard 10
Francis Scott Key 43, Centennial 6
BOYS SOCCER:
River Hill 1, Severna Park 0

Jonah Stoutenborough finished a cross from Jed Dixon 10 minutes in and the Hawks’ defense made the one-goal cushion stand up the rest of the way. The Hawks (3-0) outshot Severna Park 13-2 on the game.

Box score:

Goal: RH – Jonah Stoutenborough.

Assist: RH – Jed Dixon.

Saves: RH – Eric Gesell; SP – Benjamin McClay 12.

Half: 1-0 RH.

Atholton 1, Century 0

Senior Andrew Kodsi scored off an assist from sophomore Josh Martin to account for the lone goal in the Raiders’ shutout victory in the non-county contest.

Glenelg Country 4, Gerstell 1
FIELD HOCKEY:
Mt. Hebron 6, Centennial 0

Box score:

Goals: MH – Maddy Craig 2, Mia Holland, Esha Shah, Ashley Unkenholz, Ella Rinz.

Assist: MH – Mia Holland.

Saves: MH – Hailey Conklin 5, Skyla Wood 1; C – Casey Stratton 11.

Half: 3-0 MH.

GIRLS SOCCER:
Severna Park 2, Mt. Hebron 1
