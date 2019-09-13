Advertisement

Howard varsity roundup (Sept. 12): Howard, Marriotts Ridge girls soccer teams score county victories

By ,  and
Baltimore Sun Media |
Sep 12, 2019 | 8:56 PM
Howard varsity roundup (Sept. 12): Howard, Marriotts Ridge girls soccer teams score county victories
Howard County varsity roundup for Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019. (Staff photo by Jen Rynda)

Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019:

GIRLS SOCCER:
Howard 1, Wilde Lake 0

Box score:

Advertisement

Goals: Ho — Nuela Fonmedig.

Saves: Ho — Katie Hertz 6, Caroline Otchet 5.

Halftime: 0-0

Marriotts Ridge 4, Long Reach 1

Box score:

Goals: MR — Giavana Liberto 2, Mira Shelat, Megan Wagner; LR — Paige Rosenfeld.

Saves: MR — Kendall Bryan 5; LR — Kailey Leibe 6.

Glenelg 6, Hammond 1

Glenelg improved to 4-0 with the win. Hammond fell to 1-2 with the loss.

Box Score:

Goals: G — Werner 3, McCarthy, Nichols, Sung; Ha — Keister.

Assists: G — Swope, D’Antuono, Spence, Jenson, Nichols.

Saves: G — Castor.

Halftime 3-0, G

Atholton 2, Reservoir 1

Junior Ally Clearfield scored the game-winning goal on a penalty kick.

Box score:

Advertisement

Goals: A — Ava Morales, Clearfield.

Centennial 2, Mt. Hebron 0

Lauren Pellegrini scored both goals for Centennial (2-0 Howard County, 4-0).

Box score:

Goals: C — Lauren Pellegrini 2.

Halftime: 2-0, C

Severn 1, Glenelg Country 0

Box score:

Goals: S — Madison Tryon.

Assists: S — Alina Valencia.

Saves: S — Zoee Stencil 4; GCS — Grace Pacylowski 6.

Halftime: 0-0

BOYS SOCCER:
River Hill 5, Oakland Mills 0

The Hawks (1-0, 2-0) got two goals from seniors Alex Krause and William JR Asante, built a 3-0 lead at the half and dominated time of possession at 68 percent to pick up their second win of the year. The Scorpions (0-2, 2-2) drop their second straight county game.

Box score:

Goals: RH – Alex Krause 2, William JR Asante 2, Jeff Fuentes.

Assists: RH – Jed Dixon, William JR Asante, Jonah Stoutenborough, Tony Clacker.

Saves: RH – Eric Gesell 1; OM – Pitts 9, Danny 9.

Halftime: 3-0, RH

Reservoir 1, Atholton 1

The Gators (1-0-1, 1-2-1) and Raiders (0-0-2, 0-2-2) played to a tie in their season league games of the season.

Box score:

Goals: Re – Trevor Kerr; A – Michael Kodsi.

Assists: Re – Imran Edris; A – Robert Sangvic.

Saves: A – Nick DeSousa 7.

Hammond 3, Glenelg 1

The Golden Bears (2-0, 3-1) went on the road and beat the Gladiators (0-1-1, 0-3-1).

Box score:

Goals: G – Higgins.

Assists: G – Martinec.

Saves: G – Tajalli.

Halftime: 1-0, Ha

Howard 2, Wilde Lake 0

The Lions (2-0, 3-1) handed the Wildecats (0-1, 2-1) their first loss of the season.

Box score:

Goals: Ho – Robbie Ryerson, Joe Sircus.

Assists: Ho – Chris Sharkey.

Saves: Ho – Colin Sutch 6.

Halftime: 1-0, Ho

VOLLEYBALL:
Atholton def. Glenelg — 3-1 [25-18, 25-13, 19-25, 25-20]
Glenelg volleyball takes down defending county, state champs Atholton in four sets »
Howard def. Centennial— 3-0 [25-22, 25-15, 25-19]

Senior Marisa Moore had 5 kills and 3 aces and senior Emma Marthins had 5 kills to lead the Lions (1-0 county, 2-0 overall) past the Eagles (0-1, 0-2).

Top performers:

Howard stats: Corrine Chau (12 kills, 3 aces, 7 digs, 2 blocks), Marisa Moore (5 kills, 3 aces, 8 digs), Emma Marthins (5 kills, 2 digs), Darien Garner (5 kills, 2 digs)

Marriotts Ridge def. Hammond — 3-1 [25-11, 25-17, 23-25, 25-19]

The Mustangs (1-0, 2-0) kicked off county play with a four-set win over the Golden Bears (0-1, 1-1).

Top performers:

Marriotts Ridge stats: Brenna O’Reilly (28 assists, 4 aces, 12 digs), Julia Mamo (17 kills, 3 aces, 10 digs), Meghan Kwon (16 digs, 4 aces), Rheign Davis (8 kills, 2 digs, 3 blocks), Rachel George (6 kills)

Reservoir def. Long Reach — 3-0 [25-15, 25-21, 25-9]

The Gators (1-0, 2-0) rolled over the Lightning (0-1, 1-1) in straight sets to open county play.

Top performers:

Reservoir stats: Tatiana Hamilton (9 aces, 15 assists), Kayla Browne (14 kills, 2 blocks), Mayah Tucker (7 kills), Breyonna Young (4 digs)

Long Reach stats: Shyla Harvin (3 aces, 1 kill, 1 block, 5 digs), Rayna Livingston (2 kills, 6 digs), Mia Rubio (12 digs)

River Hill def. Wilde Lake — 3-1 [25-23, 22-25, 25-15, 25-9]

The Hawks (1-0, 2-0) defeated the Wildecats (0-1, 1-1) to open county play.

Top performers:

Wilde Lake stats: Jaleah Murray (7 kills, 10 digs), Taylor Williams (7 kills, 8 digs) Macayla Miles (11 assists)

Mt. Hebron def. Oakland Mills — 3-0 [25-12, 25-17, 25-21]

The Vikings (1-0, 1-1) cruised past the Scorpions (0-1, 0-2) to open league play.

Top performers:

Mt. Hebron stats: Sam Giles (19 assists), Morgan Amos (8 kills), Lara Szabo-Banicz (12 digs)

Oakland Mills stats: Lauren Harwood (4 kills, 4 aces)

FIELD HOCKEY:
Wilde Lake 5, Oakland Mills 0

Box score:

Goals: WL — Victoria Stralka, Zoe Reading, Rachel Van Osdel, Melody Simmons, Bri Floyd.

Assists: WL — Zoe Reading.

Saves: WL — Logan Bitner-Parish 1.

River Hill 3, Howard 1
Midfielders lead River Hill field hockey to 3-1 win over Howard »
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS:
FIELD HOCKEY:
North County 4, Wilde Lake 2

Box score:

Goals: WL — Rachel Van Osdel, Melody Simmons.

Latest Howard County Sports

Halftime: 2-0, NC

Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to reporter Tim Schwartz at timschwartz@baltsun.com, Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com and mdscores@baltsun.com.
Advertisement
Advertisement