Howard varsity roundup (Sept. 12): Howard, Marriotts Ridge girls soccer teams score county victories

Here is a roundup of varsity action in Howard County on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019:
GIRLS SOCCER:
Howard 1, Wilde Lake 0
Box score:
Goals: Ho — Nuela Fonmedig.
Saves: Ho — Katie Hertz 6, Caroline Otchet 5.
Halftime: 0-0
Marriotts Ridge 4, Long Reach 1
Box score:
Goals: MR — Giavana Liberto 2, Mira Shelat, Megan Wagner; LR — Paige Rosenfeld.
Saves: MR — Kendall Bryan 5; LR — Kailey Leibe 6.
Glenelg 6, Hammond 1
Glenelg improved to 4-0 with the win. Hammond fell to 1-2 with the loss.
Box Score:
Goals: G — Werner 3, McCarthy, Nichols, Sung; Ha — Keister.
Assists: G — Swope, D’Antuono, Spence, Jenson, Nichols.
Saves: G — Castor.
Halftime 3-0, G
Atholton 2, Reservoir 1
Junior Ally Clearfield scored the game-winning goal on a penalty kick.
Box score:
Goals: A — Ava Morales, Clearfield.
Centennial 2, Mt. Hebron 0
Lauren Pellegrini scored both goals for Centennial (2-0 Howard County, 4-0).
Box score:
Goals: C — Lauren Pellegrini 2.
Halftime: 2-0, C
Severn 1, Glenelg Country 0
Box score:
Goals: S — Madison Tryon.
Assists: S — Alina Valencia.
Saves: S — Zoee Stencil 4; GCS — Grace Pacylowski 6.
Halftime: 0-0
BOYS SOCCER:
River Hill 5, Oakland Mills 0
The Hawks (1-0, 2-0) got two goals from seniors Alex Krause and William JR Asante, built a 3-0 lead at the half and dominated time of possession at 68 percent to pick up their second win of the year. The Scorpions (0-2, 2-2) drop their second straight county game.
Box score:
Goals: RH – Alex Krause 2, William JR Asante 2, Jeff Fuentes.
Assists: RH – Jed Dixon, William JR Asante, Jonah Stoutenborough, Tony Clacker.
Saves: RH – Eric Gesell 1; OM – Pitts 9, Danny 9.
Halftime: 3-0, RH
Reservoir 1, Atholton 1
The Gators (1-0-1, 1-2-1) and Raiders (0-0-2, 0-2-2) played to a tie in their season league games of the season.
Box score:
Goals: Re – Trevor Kerr; A – Michael Kodsi.
Assists: Re – Imran Edris; A – Robert Sangvic.
Saves: A – Nick DeSousa 7.
Hammond 3, Glenelg 1
The Golden Bears (2-0, 3-1) went on the road and beat the Gladiators (0-1-1, 0-3-1).
Box score:
Goals: G – Higgins.
Assists: G – Martinec.
Saves: G – Tajalli.
Halftime: 1-0, Ha
Howard 2, Wilde Lake 0
The Lions (2-0, 3-1) handed the Wildecats (0-1, 2-1) their first loss of the season.
Box score:
Goals: Ho – Robbie Ryerson, Joe Sircus.
Assists: Ho – Chris Sharkey.
Saves: Ho – Colin Sutch 6.
Halftime: 1-0, Ho
VOLLEYBALL:
Atholton def. Glenelg — 3-1 [25-18, 25-13, 19-25, 25-20]
Howard def. Centennial— 3-0 [25-22, 25-15, 25-19]
Senior Marisa Moore had 5 kills and 3 aces and senior Emma Marthins had 5 kills to lead the Lions (1-0 county, 2-0 overall) past the Eagles (0-1, 0-2).
Top performers:
Howard stats: Corrine Chau (12 kills, 3 aces, 7 digs, 2 blocks), Marisa Moore (5 kills, 3 aces, 8 digs), Emma Marthins (5 kills, 2 digs), Darien Garner (5 kills, 2 digs)
Marriotts Ridge def. Hammond — 3-1 [25-11, 25-17, 23-25, 25-19]
The Mustangs (1-0, 2-0) kicked off county play with a four-set win over the Golden Bears (0-1, 1-1).
Top performers:
Marriotts Ridge stats: Brenna O’Reilly (28 assists, 4 aces, 12 digs), Julia Mamo (17 kills, 3 aces, 10 digs), Meghan Kwon (16 digs, 4 aces), Rheign Davis (8 kills, 2 digs, 3 blocks), Rachel George (6 kills)
Reservoir def. Long Reach — 3-0 [25-15, 25-21, 25-9]
The Gators (1-0, 2-0) rolled over the Lightning (0-1, 1-1) in straight sets to open county play.
Top performers:
Reservoir stats: Tatiana Hamilton (9 aces, 15 assists), Kayla Browne (14 kills, 2 blocks), Mayah Tucker (7 kills), Breyonna Young (4 digs)
Long Reach stats: Shyla Harvin (3 aces, 1 kill, 1 block, 5 digs), Rayna Livingston (2 kills, 6 digs), Mia Rubio (12 digs)
River Hill def. Wilde Lake — 3-1 [25-23, 22-25, 25-15, 25-9]
The Hawks (1-0, 2-0) defeated the Wildecats (0-1, 1-1) to open county play.
Top performers:
Wilde Lake stats: Jaleah Murray (7 kills, 10 digs), Taylor Williams (7 kills, 8 digs) Macayla Miles (11 assists)
Mt. Hebron def. Oakland Mills — 3-0 [25-12, 25-17, 25-21]
The Vikings (1-0, 1-1) cruised past the Scorpions (0-1, 0-2) to open league play.
Top performers:
Mt. Hebron stats: Sam Giles (19 assists), Morgan Amos (8 kills), Lara Szabo-Banicz (12 digs)
Oakland Mills stats: Lauren Harwood (4 kills, 4 aces)
FIELD HOCKEY:
Wilde Lake 5, Oakland Mills 0
Box score:
Goals: WL — Victoria Stralka, Zoe Reading, Rachel Van Osdel, Melody Simmons, Bri Floyd.
Assists: WL — Zoe Reading.
Saves: WL — Logan Bitner-Parish 1.
River Hill 3, Howard 1
WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS:
FIELD HOCKEY:
North County 4, Wilde Lake 2
Box score:
Goals: WL — Rachel Van Osdel, Melody Simmons.
Halftime: 2-0, NC