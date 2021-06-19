Howard girls win 4A track and field championship, boys finish second

Ahuja was one of the top performers for the Lions, placing in two individual events and a relay. The junior started her day with a personal-best time of 4:58 in the 1,600 — her first time breaking 5:00 — to finish second behind Richard Montgomery freshman Grace Finnegan, who won both the mile and two-mile on Friday. She then ran a 2:16 in the 800, another PR, to finish third and then ran the final leg of the Lions’ bronze-medal winning 4x400-meter relay.