Howard girls basketball defeats Towson, 63-20, earning third straight state semifinal appearance

Howard girls basketball built a commanding 40-plus point lead early in the fourth quarter with coach Scott Robinson subbing out the starters.

The substantial lead wasn’t a rarity for a program that’s built a winning tradition, but the multitude of emotions felt by seniors Jenna Vetter, Gabby Kennerly and Samiyah Nasir in that immediate moment were. All three received a thunderous ovation from the home crowd, overwhelmed with emotion as they checked out of the game on their home floor one final time.

“It’s a really fun feeling, but it’s obviously very emotional,” Vetter said. “I felt a rush of emotions when I came off the court the final time. The crowd was great and it was just a really fun experience. You know that you’re going to have these memories for the rest of your life.”

The No. 2-seeded Lions finished off a commanding 63-20 Class 3A state quarterfinal victory over No. 7 Towson, advancing to Tuesday’s state semifinals for the third consecutive season and seventh time in program history. The state semifinals and potential state championship game are played at neutral sites, as Howard will face No. 3 St. Charles in the semifinals.

After the win came the customary postgame cutting of the nets, as the Lions lined up one by one with the seniors going last.

Howard senior Gabby Kennerly helps cut down the net after the team's win over Towson in a Class 3A girls basketball state quarterfinal Friday. For seniors like Kennerly, it was the final game played in their home gym. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

The Lions’ faithful roared louder as each piece of the net dwindled away, reaching new heights when the seniors were introduced. First, was Nasir, a four-year varsity player committed to the College of Saint Rose and the backbone of Howard’s stifling defense.

“We worked so hard for this,” Nasir said. “It’s been a long journey. It’s surreal right now, but it’s such an amazing thing to go into our careers and our lives outside of high school with this on our backs. Having accomplished this over the years, all the smiles, the energy and all of that was just great.”

Then it was Vetter, a two-year starter, who’s added her own defensive tenacity. Finally, it was Kennerly, the Mount St. Mary’s commit, cutting down the remaining portions of the net, a mainstay in Howard’s lineup the last four seasons.

“I don’t know if we could’ve asked for a better last home game,” Kennerly said. “The crowd showed up. We came to play how we usually play and like Jenna said, there were so many emotions coming onto the bench. She was about to make me almost start crying, but I’m so proud and happy that we can just enjoy this one because Coach Robinson has really stressed to us being in the moment. You never know when you can get this opportunity again. Knowing that this is our last year and our last opportunity, it’s a great one and it’s very bittersweet.”

Howard players celebrate together following their win over Towson in a Class 3A girls basketball state quarterfinal Friday. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Entering the game, Howard’s seniors knew they still had a job to do if they wanted to accomplish their ultimate goal of a state title. Compartmentalizing those emotions, the Lions (25-1) jumped out to a commanding 24-2 lead after the opening quarter and didn’t look back. With a substantial size advantage over the Generals, Howard attacked the paint with consistency. Meghan Yarnevich, a 6-foot-1 sophomore, scored eight of her 19 points in the frame, while junior Oluwadamilola Daniel added six.

“I told them just to play hard for 32 minutes,” Robinson said. “If we do that, we’ll get a good outcome and they’ll have memories for a lifetime. I’ve tried to tell them that they’ll be able to reflect back on this and this is something if you’re able to win tonight that you’ll always have. I really wanted them to be able to achieve that.”

Senior guard Claire Boudreau scored Towson’s first basket in the opening minute of the period. However, the Generals’ offense then went scoreless for over four minutes. Howard took full advantage executing a 20-0 run with Kennerly scoring half of the points. The senior finished with a game-high 26 points, as the Lions completely broke the game open, building a 52-10 halftime lead.

The lead was 49 after three quarters, and with the reserves playing pretty much the entire fourth quarter, Howard’s veterans offered their encouragement. Towson’s Audri Adams knocked down a pair of 3-pointers early in the period, the only points scored by either side in the frame.

A few minutes later the final buzzer sounded and the Lions rushed onto the floor to celebrate . After the celebration with the net draped over her shoulder, Vetter turned to her fellow seniors and said, “We should cut to this into thirds, so we can each get a piece.”

A memento from an emotional night.