Atholton locks up share of football county title with victory over Mt. Hebron | Howard County sports roundup

Boosted by a huge second quarter Saturday, Atholton’s football team knocked off Mt. Hebron, 28-19, to secure a share of this year’s county championship.
The Raiders (8-1), who scored 25 points in the decisive second quarter against the Vikings (4-5), finish as three-way co-champions with Glenelg (8-1) and Oakland Mills (8-1). The county championship is the first for Atholton football since 2011.
Ben Gurshuny kicked off the scoring with a 32-yard field goal early in the second quarter and then an interception and 77-yard return to the Mt. Hebron three set up the team’s first touchdown — a Deacon Watkins rushing score.
Late in the half Miles Scott hit Malik Hemmeian for a 36-yard touchdown reception to increase the lead further. Then, in the closing seconds of the second quarter — after a Mt. Hebron fumble — Scott hit Tra Evans for a 27-yard touchdown through the air. After the ensuing two-point conversion by Kevin Smitson, Atholton led 25-0 at the break.
Mt. Hebron came to life in the second half with three touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough as Gurshuny added a fourth-quarter field goal to create the final margin of victory.
Dillan Watkins led the way on the ground with 14 rushes for 81 yards, while Charlie Decelles led the defense with seven tackles. Felix Ogordi was the one who recovered the Vikings’ fumble late in the opening half.
Football
Wilde Lake 18, Howard 0
The Wildecats (4-5) shut out the Lions (3-6) in the final game of the regular season for both teams.
Boys soccer
2A West Region II semifinal
No. 1 Glenelg 3, No. 5 Poolesville 0
The Gladiators (8-2-3) earned the shutout win to advance into a region final matchup against Middletown, which defeated Hammond 2-0 in its semifinal.
3A East Region I semifinal
No. 1 Mt. Hebron 3, No. 5 Marriotts Ridge 0
The Vikings (11-1-1) got two goals from Jimmy Linsenmeyer and one from Mark Adja in the victory over the Mustangs (7-7). Assists for Mt. Hebron came from Manny Bekele and Shalom Adja. The Vikings will host Centennial for the region championship on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
No. 2 Centennial 2, No. 3 Westminster 0
The Eagles (12-2-1) earned the shutout win over the Owls (9-6) behind goals from Eddie Aguilar and Adam Fowble, with Andrew Fritz registering an assist. Centennial advances to face top-seeded Mt. Hebron on Tuesday for the region title.
3A East Region II semifinal
No. 1 River Hill 2, No. 4 Wilde Lake 0
The Hawks (11-4) got a goal in each half, one by Kian Mbi and another from Noah Hanson off a corner kick, to earn the shutout win over the Wildecats (6-10). River Hill will host Atholton in the region final on Tuesday. The win is the 200th career victory for River Hill coach Matt Shagogue, who started coaching the Hawks in the fall of 2006.
Girls soccer
2A West Region II semifinal
No. 2 Glenelg 1, No. 3 Walkersville 0
The Gladiators (11-2) earned the shutout victory to earn a spot in the region championship game against the winner of Poolesville and Oakland Mills, which is scheduled to be played Monday evening.
3A East Region I semifinal
No. 2 Mt. Hebron 2, No. 3 Howard 0
After a scoreless first half, the Vikings (11-2) pulled away for the shutout win over the Lions (7-8). Mt. Hebron advances to face top-seeded Marriotts Ridge, which defeated Centennial in its semifinal game on Friday.
3A East Region II semifinal
No. 1 River Hill 2, No. 4 Wilde Lake 1
The Hawks (10-5) scored both their goals in the first half in the win over the Wildecats (6-8), who got their score courtesy of a penalty kick from Gia Johnson.