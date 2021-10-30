Oakland Mills football blows past Long Reach to keep county title hopes alive | Howard County sports roundup

On a cold and wet night Friday, Oakland Mills used its ground game to weather the storm and do its part in keeping alive the chance to secure a piece of this year’s county championship with a 22-0 win over Long Reach on Senior Night.
The prospect of winning a county title for the first time since the 2000 season is an accomplishment not lost on Oakland Mills head coach Tom Browne.
“It’s something you don’t think about until somebody brings it up,” Browne said. “Somebody read in the paper that it had been 20 years or so. To [potentially] bring one home means a lot to our kids [and] it means a lot to [many] different people. Some of the guys that used to play here, it means a lot for those guys too.”
Friday’s result, combined with Glenelg defeating Reservoir 35-7 to also finish the regular season 8-1, creates a current two-way tie for first place in the Howard County standings. Atholton, with a win over Mt. Hebron Saturday, could also potentially finish at 8-1 to create a three-way tie.
If all three programs end up with the same record, they will share the county championship. If Atholton loses to the Vikings, however, Glenelg would win the county title outright via the head-to-head tiebreaker based on the Gladiators’ 20-8 victory over Oakland Mills earlier this month.
But regardless of the different scenarios that could possibly unfold, Oakland Mills focused on — and excelled at — the things it could control against a Long Reach (7-2) team that came into the night with only one loss as well.
After a scoreless first quarter, the Scorpions took command of the game with over 100 yards and three scores on the ground in the second quarter.
“They shut down our outside run [early], so we ran some off-tackle stuff and found some cracks there,” Browne said. “After that, we kept running well.”
Oakland Mills struck first with a methodical drive led by senior running back John Tatum. After the Scorpions’ defense stuffed a fourth-down attempt by Long Reach, the Scorpions started at midfield. Tatum had five carries on the drive as Oakland Mills moved the ball down inside the red zone.
Senior quarterback Kanye Holland and junior Shane King had a pair of carries to put the ball inside the 10. On third down, junior Trevin McHargh bolted in from 8 yards out and Holland converted the two-point conversion on the ground to give the Scorpions an 8-0 lead with 10 minutes to go in the second quarter.
Oakland Mills added to its lead a few minutes later. Once again, the defense set the offense up with a short field. On a fourth and inches, the Scorpions busted through the line and stopped Lightning running back Julius Saunders behind the line to give Oakland Mills the ball at the Long Reach 40.
King got the Scorpions rolling with an 18-yard carry to start the drive. After a couple of carries by Tatum and senior Aki Harvey moved the ball into the red zone, Oakland Mills capped the drive with a 1-yard touchdown carry by Tatum. The ensuing two-point conversion made it 16-0.
With three minutes to go in the half, Holland put a stamp on a sensational second quarter for the Scorpions. On third down with 20 seconds left in the half, the senior took the snap on a keeper and juked a defender in the backfield before heading toward the sideline. Rather than heading out of bounds, Holland saw an opportunity to make a statement.
Holland turned up the field at the 5 and barreled through a pair of Long Reach defenders to help put the Scorpions up 22-0 at halftime.
“Every time I hit the hole, I always look [to score],” Holland said. “I am always look for that back cut — I found it and I hit it.”
The Scorpions’ defense continued to dominate in the second half, shutting down the Long Reach passing attack. Senior Hassan Kamara led the attack with three tackles for loss, while Tatum knocked down a couple of long pass attempts in coverage.
“We’ve been preparing for this all season,” Kamara said of the rivalry game with Long Reach. “We came out here and did our thing and we won.”
Long Reach had a couple of chances early in the second half to get back into the game. On the first drive of the half, the Lightning nearly scored a touchdown on a long pass, but the ball slipped through the hands of a wideout.
“We are just not playing really well on offense right now,” Long Reach head coach Jamie Willis said. “We’ve just got to be better. I told them there’s nothing ever given to you, it’s all earned. So, we’ve got to be better. If we want something bad enough, we’ve got to work for it and earn it.”
Oakland Mills heads into the postseason having now registered three straight shutouts.
“Nobody expected this from us,” Kamara said. “They are going to learn. We are the truth. We are coming through hot [in the playoffs].”
The victory was made extra sweet for the Scorpions, coming against their rival Long Reach in what has been dubbed the “Duct Tape Bowl.” Each year, the opposing teams’ principal is duct tapped to the wall at the winning team’s school pending the outcome of the game. The teams use the event to help raise money for local charities.
Oakland Mills 22, Long Reach 0
OM – Trevin McHargh 8-yard run (Kanye Holland runs for conversion)
OM – John Tatum 1-yard run (Holland runs for conversion)
OM – Holland 20-yard run (Conversion no good)
Football
Glenelg 35, Reservoir 7
The Gladiators (8-1) secured at least a share of the county championship with the convincing win over the Gators (3-5). Glenelg’s last county championship came in 2018.
Centennial 28, Marriotts Ridge 24
In a matchup of two teams looking for their first win this fall, the Eagles (1-8) prevailed over the Mustangs (0-8) with their highest offensive output of the season.
River Hill 14, Hammond 0
The Hawks (5-4) snapped a three-game losing skid with the shutout win over the Golden Bears (1-7).
Boys soccer
3A EAST REGION II
No. 3 Atholton 2, No. 2 Reservoir 0
The Raiders (7-6) went on the road to defeat the Gators (7-6), winning the team’s fourth straight game overall. Atholton advances to face the winner of Saturday’s game between River Hill and Wilde Lake.
Girls soccer
3A EAST REGION I
No. 1 Marriotts Ridge 1, No. 5 Centennial 0
The county-champion Mustangs (14-0-1) edged past the Eagles (5-8) in the pouring rain, advancing to face the winner of Saturday’s game between Howard and Mt. Hebron for the region title next week. Marriotts Ridge scored the game’s only goal in the final minutes of regulation. Centennial goalie Olivia Jackson made 11 saves to keep the Eagles in it until the very end.