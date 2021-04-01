Howard field hockey edges Marriotts Ridge in overtime | Howard County sports roundup

Howard coach Courtney Sprissler said her team had practiced one-v-ones just twice so far this season leading up to its game against Marriotts Ridge on Wednesday.
Yet, with the game against the Mustangs still tied 1-1 following two overtime periods, Sprissler had plenty of confidence.
“Honestly, I was less nervous about one-v-ones than I was during overtime because that is the strong suit for our goalie [Rachel Murphy]. I had absolute confidence in her,” Sprissler said. “I basically told the girls, she is going to make the stops so all you have to do is get her a couple goals to work with.”
The confidence was well-founded, as CJ Summa and Tori McArthur each converted their chances for Howard (2-5) and then Murphy stopped all five attempts by Marriotts Ridge (3-5) on the way to securing a breakthrough victory. The Lions had lost four straight games before Wednesday — all by three goals or less.
Marriotts Ridge grabbed a 1-0 lead on a goal by Maisy Clevenger off an assist from Ella Walchko, and held that advantage until the fourth quarter when Maddie Anthony scored for the Lions to tie things up and force overtime. Then neither team managed to score again in either of the first two extra periods to create the tie-breaker situation.
Sprissler said it was a major victory for numerous reasons.
“We’ve been so close in so many games, we just haven’t been able to finish. So to beat a team like Marriotts Ridge and to do it like we did, it’s just a huge confidence boost,” Sprissler said. “With just three returning starters it took us a little bit to vibe with one another at the beginning of the season, but now it feels like everything is finally clicking.”
Murphy finished the game with 15 saves overall.
OTHER FIELD HOCKEY SCORES:
Atholton 7, Oakland Mills 0
The Raiders (6-2) got four goals from Asha Derstine, along with a goal and assist from Bella Konrad, on the way to the shutout win over the Scorpions (0-8). Atholton coach Martie Dyer also praised the play of her freshman goalie Catherine Steinberg (3 saves). “She has never played a day in her life [before this year] ... and she’s doing a tremendous job,” Dyer said.
Goals: A — Asha Derstine 4, Bella Konrad 1, Sophia Saunders 1, Keara Timmerman 1.
Assists: A — Avery Doyle 1, Bella Konrad 1, Bridget Bardini 1.
Saves: A — Catherine Steinberg 3; OM — Katie Oliver 21.
Halftime: 4-0 A.
River Hill 2, Mt. Hebron 1
Maddie Vasilios scored two goals to lead the way for the Hawks (7-1) in the bounce-back victory over the Vikings (3-4). River Hill finishes with a season sweep of Mt. Hebron, winning both games by one goal.
Goals: RH — Maddie Vasilios 2; MH — Ashley Unkenholz 1.
Saves: RH — Jocelyn Baker 2; MH — Skyla Lloyd 12.
Wilde Lake 2, Long Reach 0
The Wildecats (5-3) got a huge game from goalie Logan Bitner-Parish (15 saves), to go along with a goal and assist from Brianna Floyd, in the shutout road win over the Lightning (2-6).
Goals: WL — Brianna Floyd, Liana Mullican.
Assists: WL — Victoria Stralka, Brianna Floyd.
Saves: WL — Logan Bitner-Parish 15; LR — N/A.
Halftime: 0-0.
Centennial 10, Hammond 0
Glenelg 1, Reservoir 0
The Gladiators (6-2) won their third straight one-goal game, getting a goal from Sammie Anderson off an assist from Kam Henson to edge past the Gators (1-5).
VOLLEYBALL PLAYOFFS:
Howard def. Long Reach — 2-0 [25-16, 25-14]
In the quarterfinals matchup, the top-seeded Lions (9-0) stayed undefeated on the season with the victory over the Lightning (2-7). Howard sophomore Kelenna Onukwugha led the way with four kills, while Corrine Chau, Gigi Fredrickson and Tyller Williams had three kills each.
Howard advances to face the winner of the quarterfinal match between River Hill and Centennial, which is scheduled to be played on April 7. Long Reach will play the loser of that same match.
Howard stats: Corinne Chau (3 kills, 2 aces), Kelenna Onukwugha (4 kills), Tyller Williams (3 kills, 1 block), Gigi Fredrickson (3 kills, 1 ace), Jordan Redmiles (14 assists).
Long Reach stats: Indyia Haskett (2 kills, 6 digs), Shakira Knight (3 kills, 2 blocks), Isabella Mora (1 ace, 3 kills, 4 digs), Hayley Norton (1 block, 10 assists, 3 digs), Mia Rubio (5 digs), Kailey Young (2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig).
Marriotts Ridge def. Mt. Hebron — 2-0 [25-13, 25-15]
The third-seeded Mustangs (6-3) won their quarterfinals matchup against the Vikings (3-4). Marriotts Ridge advances to face the winner of the match between Reservoir and Glenelg, which is scheduled to be played on April 7. Mt. Hebron will play the loser of that same match.
Marriotts Ridge stats: Julia Mamo (1 ace, 11 digs, 2 assists), Brenna O’Reilly (5 digs, 14 assists), Olivia Kuznetosva (3 kills, 1 ace), Rachel George (4 kills, 2 blocks), Gabby Tseytlin (1 kill, 1 ace, 4 digs), Kaite Trenchard (8 kills, 2 digs) and Leah Liu (2 kill, 5 digs).
Mt. Hebron stats: Morgan Amos (7 kills, 4 digs), Anastasia Zambidis (7 assists, 2 digs), Sydney Jones (3 blocks), Brenna Siperko (3 blocks).
Hammond def. Oakland Mills — 2-0 [25-21, 26-24]
In the round-robin bracket, the Golden Bears (3-6) won two close sets over the Golden Bears (0-8).
Hammond stats: Jenna Kreh (2 aces, 12 assists, 1 dig), Abbie Weirich (1 ace, 5 kills, 5 digs), Cassie Lassey (2 aces, 2 kills, 1 block), Erin Peters (3 kills, 1 ace, 1 dig).
GIRLS LACROSSE:
Glenelg Country 9, Gerstell 8
The Dragons (3-1) won their second game of the week, holding off a second-half comeback by Gerstell. Blair Byrne, Kate Fuhrman and Maggie Weisman led the offense with two goals apiece in the victory.
Goals: GCS — M. Weisman 2, K. Fuhrman 2, B. Byrne 2, J. Marszal 1, A. Silvesteri 1, S. Naylor 1; G — K. Major 3, E. Messinese 2, A. Morrison 2, K. Redman 1.
Assists: GCS — J. Marszal 2.
Saves: GCS — S. Marszal 6; G — B. Knight 8.
GOLF:
Boys Scores:
Wilde Lake 41, Centennial 40, Hammond 32, Atholton 20
WL: Evan Schneider 23, Henry Hilger 18.
C: Shaylan Patel 23, Spenser Hayathorn 17.
Ha: Cal Hewitt 21, Brian D 11.
A: Ivan Cho 14, West Peterson 6.
Girls scores:
Centennial 29, Wilde Lake 25, Hammond 9
C: Regan Hubbard 15, Hannah Fang 14.
WL: Laurel Sands 13, Clare Bowen 12.
Ha: Ashleigh Louie 7, Sarah Maklir 2.