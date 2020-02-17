Collin Greene, Howard shot putters enjoying strong indoor track and field season

The only other athlete to own the top seed time is River Hill’s Anish Nanjappa, whose 9:30 in the 3,200-meter run will likely have him setting the pace. He also has the second fastest seed time in the 800-meter run at 1:59.49. In the two-mile, however, Centennial’s Jacob Cole should be right behind, as the junior’s time of 9:35 is the second fastest in the field. Also for the Eagles, freshman Antonio Camacho-Bucks has the third fastest seed time (4:31) in the 1,600-meter run.