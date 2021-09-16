River Hill, Howard boys golf stay unbeaten | Howard County sports roundup

With a showdown scheduled between the two programs for next week at the Timbers at Troy, River Hill and Howard each handled their business Wednesday afternoon to stay undefeated.
The River Hill boys had four players score 18 or better on the way to a 92-60 victory over Hammond at Fairway Hills, while Howard continued its winning ways by defeating Atholton, 79-30, at Hobbits Glen.
The Hawks and Lions are scheduled to face on another on Wednesday, Sept. 22 in a match at the Timbers at Troy. Marriotts Ridge and Centennial, the other Howard County boys golf teams still undefeated, will square off Tuesday, Sept. 21 at Waverly Woods.
See the recaps and box scores below:
BOYS GOLF
River Hill 92, Hammond 60 (Fairway Hills)
Mark Berg broke through for a career-best one-under-par round pf 28 points to lead the way for the Hawks. Nate Deiuliis was right behind him with 26 points, while Cole Spies (20) and Camden Campebell (18) rounded out the team’s scoring.
In the loss, Connor Walls scored a career-high 24 points of his own for Hammond, which now qualifies him for the county championship tournament.
RH (4-0): Berg 28, Deiuliis 26, Spies 20, Campbell 18.
Ha (1-3): C. Walls 24, Liguori 16, M. Walls 11, Ridgell 9.
Howard 79, Atholton 30 (Hobbits Glen)
Jai Sheth continued his standout season with a one-under-par round of 28 points. Sheth has scored 29, 27 and 28 points in his three matches so far this fall.
Gregory Heiger and Matt Baur added rounds of 18 points apiece for Howard.
Ho (4-0): J. Sheth 28, Heiger 18, Baur 18, Vale 15.
A (1-3): Christensen 11, Cho 9, McKellar 7, Pancholi 3.
Oakland Mills 43, Wilde Lake 40 (Timbers at Troy)
OM (2-2): Alex Tamai 12, Heath Franklin 11, Mason Cowell 11, Dominic Fernandex 9.
WL (0-4): Henry Hilger 26, Asher Flippen 7, Steven Smith 6, Adam Parker 1.
GIRLS GOLF
River Hill 53, Hammond 1 (Fairway Hills)
RH (4-0): Mehar Sandu 16, Carolina Herrera 15, Simran Mulchandani 13, Julia Baek 9.
Ha (1-3): Krista Mathew 1.
Atholton 27, Howard 0 (Hobbits Glen)
Freshman Cate Lee scored 20 points to lead the way for the Raiders, which are now above .500 this year. Lee, who also scored 17 points in a match against Oakland Mills, has qualified now for the county championship tournament.
A (2-1-1): Lee 20, Khorjekar 3, Shreeya 2, Shah 1.
Ho (0-4): N/A.
Wilde Lake 65, Oakland Mills 18 (Timbers at Troy)
WL (3-1): Jane Mhonda 24, Laurel Sands 16, Clare Bowen 13, Lindsey Sands 12.
OM (1-2-1): Kylee Hoffman 11, Isabella Fernandez 6, Chloe Koh 1.
BOYS SOCCER
Severn 4, Glenelg Country 1
After an opening loss, Severn (2-0, 4-1) has now rolled off four straight victories. Against the Dragons, the team built a 2-0 lead by the half and never trailed. Colin McCarthy (goal, two assists) and Alan Tchamourliyski (goal, assist) led the way offensively, while Andrew Beard and Hudson Lamb each scored a goal apiece. Alex Mussong added an assist, while Severn goalie Bryce Feldmaier made three saves.
GIRLS SOCCER
Chapelgate 2, Oldfields 1
Kya Beans scored both goals for the Yellowjackets, while Kaitlyn Simms added an assist. Hilary Carrera made five saves to help lead the defense.
FIELD HOCKEY
Hammond 4, Oakland Mills 0
Goals: Ha — Mayuri Chakkara 2, Lauren Johnson, Charlotte Lamp.
Assists: Ha — Marlee Hunter 2, Lamp.
Halftime: 3-0, Ha.
Records: Ha 3-1; OM 0-4.