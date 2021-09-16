River Hill, Howard boys golf stay unbeaten | Howard County sports roundup

After an opening loss, Severn (2-0, 4-1) has now rolled off four straight victories. Against the Dragons, the team built a 2-0 lead by the half and never trailed. Colin McCarthy (goal, two assists) and Alan Tchamourliyski (goal, assist) led the way offensively, while Andrew Beard and Hudson Lamb each scored a goal apiece. Alex Mussong added an assist, while Severn goalie Bryce Feldmaier made three saves.