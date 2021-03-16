River Hill field hockey continues undefeated start with 2-1 win over Mt. Hebron | Howard County sports roundup

When the Howard County field hockey schedule came out, River Hill coach Shelly Chamness knew she would find out quickly how good her team was.
The Hawks’ first three opponents — Marriotts Ridge, Glenelg and Mt. Hebron — have all been perennial powerhouse programs in Howard County.
Following three consecutive victories, including a 2-1 win at home against the Vikings on Monday, the verdict is that these Hawks thrive on a challenge.
“Each game has been a little bit different in terms of how it has played out, but the common theme so far has been that it’s taken a team effort to pull through,” Chamness said. “Having 10 returners that know each other … that has been so huge. They communicate well, and our midfielders have been really great at setting everything up. I’m so proud of them.”
Against Mt. Hebron (1-2), Maddie Vasilios gave River Hill (3-0) a first-half lead. Then, after the Vikings answered to tie the game in the early stages of the second half, Evelyn Dzubak delivered the deciding score with just over six minutes remaining in regulation.
It is the third straight one-goal win for the Hawks, who sit alone in first place in the standings.
Just as important as the goals, though, was the team’s defensive effort. Goalie Jocelyn Baker made four big saves on the night and, in the final minute of the first quarter, senior defender Karmjit Barring kept the game scoreless by saving a Mt. Hebron shot off the end line.
Vasilios says every aspect of the team is clicking at the moment.
“We all play together very well. There’s a great connection between the midfield and the forwards and then the defense is doing its part too,” she said. “I think these three games, more than anything, have just showed how we have become such a good team. It’s not just one area carrying everything. It’s everyone together.”
It was Vasilios that broke the scoreless tie with 2:42 remaining in the second quarter. She finished a give-and-go play with fellow sophomore Puja Nanjappa off a corner, firing a hard shot into the cage from just inside of the circle.
But Mt. Hebron regrouped at the break and, after several near misses in the first half, got on the board with 11:09 left in the third quarter. On a play that started with a corner, Michelle Pak deflected in a shot from the top of the circle by Paige Leitzel to tie the game at 1-1.
“I basically told them at halftime, we are still in this game. We were getting the opportunities we needed, now let’s just finish,” Mt. Hebron coach Jeannette Ireland said. “So I was definitely happy to see them get that one so quickly.”
Both teams traded chances the rest of the third quarter and in the early stages of the fourth, but the score stayed tied 1-1.
Ultimately it was River Hill, which had four would-be goals over the course of the evening waived off and another shot that hit the post, that ended up finally capitalizing down the stretch.
On a cross from Laura Mason, Dzubak finished on the left side of the cage.
“I feel like we all did a great job of keeping our heads in it, no matter what was happening,” Vasilios said. “I actually think the fact that they scored to make it 1-1, that motivated us. I felt like we played harder after that and were just determined to get that second goal.”
Mt. Hebron was unable to answer again before time expired and lost its second one-goal game of the season. But Ireland said she has seen an improvement each game so far and is encouraged about what lies ahead.
“I think as a team we are progressing. It’s still a matter of learning to play with each other and I think dealing with some injuries has slowed us down a little,” Ireland said. “But overall we are grateful to be out here and there’s no doubt we are coming along.”
River Hill 2, Mt. Hebron 1
Goals: RH — Vasilios, Dzubak; MH — Pak.
Assists: RH — Nanjappa, Mason; MH — Leitzel.
Saves: RH — Baker 4; MH —Lloyd 10.
Half: 1-0 RH.
OTHER FIELD HOCKEY SCORES:
Glenelg 5, Reservoir 1
Goals: G — Molly Metz 2, AJ Eyre 2, Sammie Anderson; Re — N/A.
Assists: G — Anderson 2.
Saves: G — Hala Silverstein 1; Re — N/A.
Halftime: 3-1, G.
Wilde Lake 2, Long Reach 1
Goals: WL — N/A; LR — Skylar Kohler.
VOLLEYBALL:
Reservoir def. Atholton — 2-0 [25-23, 25-7]
Marriotts Ridge def. Centennial — 2-0 [25-18, 25-14]
The Mustangs handed the Eagles their first loss of the season. Rhisen Davis and Leah Liu led Marriotts Ridge (2-1) to victory with five and seven kills, respectively. Centennial (3-1) was led by Mailinh Godschall, who tallied seven kills and eight digs.
Marriotts Ridge stats: Rhisen Davis (1 ace, 5 kills, 3 digs), Julia Mamo (2 aces, 9 digs), Brenna O’Reilly (1 ace, 10 assists), Olivia Kuznetosva (2 kills and 4 blocks) and Leah Liu (1 ace, 7 kills, 2 digs).
Centennial stats: Mailinh Godschall (7 kills, 8 digs, 1 ace), Abi Griffin (3 kills), Brianna Bossom (3 aces, 5 digs, 11 assists) and Caleigh Kim (11 digs).
Howard def. Mt. Hebron — 2-0 [25-17, 25-15]
Junior Darien Garner and sophomore Kelenna Onukwugha had 4 kills apiece to lead the Lions to a win over the Vikings. Howard improved to 4-0 with the win, while Hebron fell to 0-2 on the season. The Lions have yet to lose a set all season.
Howard stats: Darien Garner (4 kills), Kelenna Onukwugha (4 kills) and Jordan Redmiles (3 kills, 13 assists).
Glenelg def. Oakland Mills — 2-0 [25-12, 25-17]
The Gladiators picked up their first win of the season behind strong performances from Mackenzie Calhoun and Lindsay Kelley. Calhoun tallied seven kills and nine aces, while Kelley had 23 assists. Glenelg is 1-2; Oakland Mills is 0-4.
Glenelg stats: Mackenzie Calhoun (7 kills, 10 digs, 9 aces), Gracen Alsheimer (7 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace, 1 assist), Lindsay Kelley (23 assists, 1 dig, 3 aces) and Brenna Rutter (4 kills, 1 dig).
River Hill def. Long Reach — 2-0 [25-15, 25-11]
The win is the third straight for the Hawks after their season-opening loss to Reservoir. Grace Leska led River Hill (3-1) with seven kills. Long Reach fell to 2-2 with the loss.
River Hill stats: Emily Yang (4 aces), Grace Leska (7 kills), Shannon Hill (5 kills).
Long Reach stats: Indyia Haskett (4 kills, 3 digs), Isabella Mora (1 ace, 2 kills, 4 digs), Hayley Norton (7 assists, 3 digs), Mia Rubio (5 digs).
Hammond def. Wilde Lake — 2-0 [27-25, 25-17]
Wilde Lake stats: Morgan Sampson (2 kills, 3 digs), Alisa Drake (2 kills, 2 digs, 2 aces), Amaiya Sancho (4 kills, 7 digs, 1 ace), Valeria Maloradove (3 kills, 1 ace, 4 assists).
CROSS COUNTRY:
The Howard County cross country season kicked off Saturday with the county’s team’s splitting up into two different races at Centennial and Atholton. Centennial boys and Howard girls earned the day’s best performances in the meet at Centennial High School. The Eagles had six runners in the top eight in, while the Lions had eight of the top 10 finishers on the girls.
The Eagles’ boys team was led by Antonio Camacho-Bucks, who won the three-kilometer race with a time of 15:42. Bucks, a sophomore, had an impressive 2019 season as the only freshman to make All-County. Centennial’s Fernando Duraes (15:42) and Jacob Cole (15:45) were right behind Camacho-Bucks to finish second and third.
The Lions’ girls team was paced by Nimrit Ahuja, one of the top returning harriers in the county who crossed the finish line in 19:29. Howard’s Hannah Schwab, Jasmine Wilson and Elizabeth Holcombe finished right behind Ahuja to finish second, third and fourth, respectively.
While Ahuja and the Lions dominated the Centennial meet, it was a River Hill runner at the Atholton meet that ran the fastest time of the day. Hawks senior Faith Meininger won the race at Atholton in 18:38. In the boys race at Atholton, Long Reach senior Cameron Hindle finished first in 15:44.
Results:
Centennial meet
Boys team results: 1. Centennial 19; 2. Howard 66; 3. Glenelg 82; 4. Reservoir 98; 5. Wilde Lake 129; Hammond 146.
Boys individual results: 1. Antonio Camacho-Bucks 15:42, Centennial; 2. Fernando Duraes 15:42, Centennial; 3. Jacob Cole 15:45, Centennial; 4. Kendall Phillips 16:28, Howard; 5. Jakob Werdell 16:39, Howard; 6. Luke LasCasas 17:02, Centennial; 7. Alexander White 17:09, Centennial; 8. Kyle Scherock 17:18, Centennial; 9. Dylan Jock 17:19, Glenelg; 10. Joseph Withee 17:21, Wilde Lake.
Girls team results: 1. Howard 16; 2. Reservoir 75; 3. Glenelg 80; 4. Centennial 86; 5.Wilde Lake 128.
Girls individual results: 1. Nimrit Ahuja 19:26, Howard; 2. Hannah Schwab 19:46, Howard; 3. Jasmine Wilson 19:47, Howard; 4. Elizabeth Holcombe 19:47, Howard; 5. Katerina Talanova 19:51, Centennial; 6. Sara Kindbom 19:51, Howard; 7. Kiley Mann 20:02, Howard; 8. Hayley Long 20:07, Howard; 9. Amaya Cunningham 20:25, Centennial; 10. Natalie McCourt 20:52, Howard.
Atholton meet
Boys team results: 1. Marriotts Ridge 62; 2. River Hill 63; 3. Mt. Hebron 64; 4. Long Reach 70; 5. Atholton 84.
Boys individual results: 1. Cameron Hindle 15:44, Long Reach; 2. Michael Wade 16:00, Marriotts Ridge; 3. Grayson Crockett 16:05, Marriotts Ridge; 4. Alexander Barton 16:11, Mt. Hebron; 5. Joshua Galindo 16:18, River Hill; 6. Bryce Handa 16:31, River Hill; 7. Christian Brower 16:34, Long Reach; 8. Jacob Hauf 16:35, Mt. Hebron; 9. Zachary Shord 16:37, Atholton; 10. Ethan Mulcahy 16:38, Atholton.
Girls team results: 1. Atholton 40; 2. Oakland Mills 62; 3. Marriotts Ridge 72; 4. River Hill 82; 5. Mt. Hebron 112; 6. Long Reach 166.
Girls individual results: 1. Faith Meininger 18:38, River Hill; 2. Aanchal Kasargod 19:11, Atholton; 3. Ella Harris 19:17, Oakland Mills; 4. Frankie Moore 20:03, Oakland Mills; 5. Chloe McGeehan 20:30, River Hill; 6. Sydney LeBrun 21:18, Marriotts Ridge; 7. Chiara Sforza 21:20, Atholton; 8. Lily Decker 21:27, Oakland Mills; 9. Delaney Hammill 21:29, Atholton; 10. Kylie McNamara 21:30, Atholton.
Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to Brent Kennedy at bkennedy@baltsun.com and Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com.