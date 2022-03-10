Howard girls basketball dominates Rockville, 70-28, clinching Class 3A state championship berth

Just over a minute into the game trailing by three, Howard girls basketball coach Scott Robinson called a timeout to settle his team down.
Out of the timeout, the Lions reset and found their stride. Breaking Rockville’s press with ease, the Lions showcased their unselfishness and only grew stronger as the game progressed. Ultimately, the Lions defeated the Rams, 70-28, in a Class 3A state semifinal at Paint Branch High School.
Howard earned a championship berth against Poly on Saturday at 6 p.m. at the Xfinity Center.
“It was a new atmosphere, we’ve never played here before,” junior guard Gabby Kennerly said of the adjustment after the timeout. “A pretty big gym and we just had to get into the flow of things. That timeout was a reality check like, ‘Come on guys, we’re in the semifinals.’ That reality check worked, we came out and we went on a run. We played really well after that.”
After the timeout, Howard outscored Rockville 23-3 the rest of the first quarter.
Two years after the state semifinals and championship were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, Howard is one step closer to capturing an undefeated season and completing its ultimate goal.
“It’s super important to us,” senior Gabby Scott said. “I feel like this is what planned all season and to get here is now just really amazing for us.
With a substantial size advantage over Rockville, the Lions ran their offense through the low-post and freshman Meghan Yarnevich. On the biggest stage of her career, the freshman flourished with a team-high 23 points.
Catching feeds from both Scott and Kennerly, Yarnevich’s efficient paint production catalyzed Howard’s success. Her success in the low post is emblematic of the Lions’ versatility and ability to score in a multitude of ways offensively.
“They are a very big strong physical team,” Rockville coach Gretchen Gregg said. “We unfortunately aren’t so tall. The matchup was definitely tough. They are well disciplined and they just play great all-around inside and outside.”
Leading by 31 at halftime, Howard’s offense maintained its stride in the third quarter. Scott, Kennerly and Yarnevich combined to score all 16 points in the frame. That trio combined for 57 of the Lions’ 70 points showcasing their fluidity offensively, creating open shots for one another. Many of those shots came in the paint, as all three used their length and athleticism. Scott and Kennerly each finished with 17 points.
“The competition here is really great and it’s good to play with Gabby and Gabby because I know they’re going to pass it to me,” Yarnevich said. “It’s been really exciting in these crowded gyms. It’s new for me, so it’s a really exciting opportunity.”
While Howard’s offense was firing on all cylinders, their length and quickness defensively posed issues for Rockville. In each quarter, the Rams had at least a four-minute drought without a basket, unable to create open opportunities.
That all started with the strong perimeter pressure created by junior guards Samiyah Nasir and Jenna Vetter on both Nia and Naila Newman. After finding success in the state quarterfinals, the senior guard duo was unable to find a consistent offensive groove.
Now, the Lions turn their attention to a Poly program they haven’t faced in several seasons, looking to secure the program’s first state title since 1994.
“I’m proud of the girls, I’m happy for them,” Robinson said. “I’m happy for all the girls, but particularly the two Gabbys who didn’t get this chance two years ago to be able to play in this game. Poly is a great team. They’ve got really good guards; they’re balanced and they’re deep.”