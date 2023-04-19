River Hill softball scores 3 in the seventh off aggressive baserunning to rally for 4-2 win over Howard

River Hill softball prides itself on having good situational awareness in late-game situations. The Hawks put that on display in Wednesday afternoon’s 4-2 win over Howard.

Trailing by one with the bases loaded, the Hawks (6-4) showed off their speed and aggressiveness on the base paths. As soon as Katie Green’s pitch went past catcher Hadley Coleman, Sarah Le made a beeline for home, tying the game at 2. But that was just the beginning.

In the ensuing at-bat, Green struck out Brooke Blakeslee but the pitch in the dirt was dropped, necessitating a throw to first to get the out. Zoe Pachoca waited intently for Coleman’s throw to first and sprinted home the moment it was let go. Pachoca narrowly beat out the tag for the go-ahead run. Ellie Hasegawa also scored on a wild pitch later in the inning.

“I think they’re extremely knowledgeable,” River Hill assistant coach Roo Saglimbeni said. “They’ve been playing this game a really long time. We practice base running, but a lot of that is them just knowing what to do in the situation. There are so many situations that can happen in the game. Zoe is a very knowledgeable player, going halfway down the base path. I think she just saw that and took the opportunity to score. Anytime there’s a passed ball in a close game like that, we’ve got to go hard.”

The Hawks got off to a slow start, trailing 1-0 after the opening inning. River Hill’s Annie Levine struggled with control in the first frame, walking two and hitting two other batters that led to the run. However, she quickly settled down and threw four consecutive scoreless innings.

Meanwhile, Green didn’t allow River Hill a hit through three innings. River Hill got its first two hits in the fourth and two more in the fifth, but was still unable to cross the plate. That changed in the sixth. After a Lions error, Levine and Mary Maiorana laced back-to-back singles, with Maiorana’s single tying the game at 1.

Howard (7-5) responded in the bottom of the inning. Kiersten Black laced a one-out double down the right-field line and scored on Grace Burke’s single to right. That gave the Lions a 2-1 lead, three outs away from a victory.

River Hill knew it needed to elevate its energy. Le started the rally with a single. Pachoca followed with another hit, setting up runners on second and third with no outs.

“With the momentum, it’s huge for us,” Pachoca said. “Especially our team, any energy just spreads throughout the team whether it’s positive or negative. I think it’s just really important for us to keep the positive energy and keep it going all throughout the game.”

Hasegawa then was hit to load the bases, setting the stage for River Hill’s aggressive baserunning to push it ahead. Levine closed the game by retiring Howard in order, getting her seventh strikeout to seal the win.

“This is huge for every single person,” Levine said. “I think everybody came in clutch. Sarah scoring on the wild pitch, I told her she doesn’t know how clutch that was. We have gotten down in some close games before that we could’ve won this season and we might’ve sparked a little momentum, but it wasn’t enough to come back. This has really shown everybody that we can make a really good comeback.”