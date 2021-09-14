Howard volleyball gets revenge, beats Reservoir in county championship rematch | Howard County sports roundup

In a rematch of last season’s county championship, Howard knew Monday’s volleyball game at Reservoir would be a hard-fought contest.
The loss this past spring stung, and Howard’s returning players were eager for this early season matchup.
In an electric atmosphere that was similar to the ones before the pandemic, the Lions started fast and didn’t let up to get revenge in a 3-1 victory.
“This feels really good,” said Howard outside hitter Corinne Chau. “We were just so eager to get back at them. It’s good to have that step up on our rival team right now.”
Howard (2-0) won the first, third and fourth sets by scores of 25-12, 25-19 and 26-24, respectively. Reservoir (2-1) won the second set 25-21.
The Lions were led by Ayanna Pharoah (36 assists), Briana May (20 digs), Kelenna Onukwugha (13 kills) and Chau (nine kills). The Lions’ blockers were outstanding throughout the matchup, especially senior Sanaya Srivastava, who tallied six kills and came up big in several key moments.
“Everything we’ve done so far has been to prepare for this moment,” said Howard coach Allison McCoy. “... Our passing was on point. I was really happy with our [defensive specialists]. They gave us the passes we needed to run our offense. I think [Corinne] and Kelenna [Onukwugha] did a great job on the outside, but our middles, having the variation of them playing, really set us apart.”
Howard def. Reservoir — 3-1 [25-12, 25-19, 21-25, 26-24]
Howard stats: Ayanna Pharoah (36 assists, 3 digs, 3 aces, 1 kill), Briana May (20 digs, 3 assists), Corinne Chau (9 kills, 5 digs, 1 assist), Darien Garner (6 kills, 1 dig), Kelenna Onukwugha (13 kills, 6 digs, 1 ace), Sanaya Srivastava (6 kills), Tyller Williams (3 aces, 6 kills, 7 digs).
Reservoir stats: Samiya Foster (20 kills, 1 ace, 6 digs, 2 blocks), Kelsey Holmes (7 kills, 4 digs), Madison Hill (4 kills, 4 aces, 3 digs, 3 blocks), Anhola Omolewa (6 kills, 1 dig, 4 blocks), Haley Ko (14 assists, 2 digs), Jessica Rothermel (17 assists, 3 digs), Gabby Allen (20 digs, 2 assists).
Records: Ho 2-0; Re 2-1.
OTHER VOLLEYBALL SCORES:
Marriotts Ridge def. Oakland Mills — 3-0 [25-9, 25-22, 25-15]
River Hill def. Glenelg — 3-1 [25-12, 21-25, 25-23, 25-16]
Atholton def. Wilde Lake — 3-1
Centennial def. Hammond — 3-0
FIELD HOCKEY:
Glenelg 3, Centennial 0
River Hill 3, Reservoir 2
Marriotts Ridge 5, Howard 2
Hammond 2, Long Reach 1
Atholton 14, Long Reach 0
GIRLS SOCCER:
Lansdowne 8, Hammond 0
Marriotts Ridge 4, Liberty 0
BOYS SOCCER:
Arundel 1, Centennial 0
SATURDAY, SEPT. 11
FIELD HOCKEY:
Wilde Lake 2, Glen Burnie 0
Goals: WL — Liana Mullican, Bri Floyd.
Halftime: 1-0, WL.
Wilde Lake 7, North Point 1
The Wildecats won their home tournament with wins over Glen Burnie and North Point. Bri Floyd and Liana Mullican both scored four goals between the two games.
Goals: WL — Bri Floyd 3, Liana Mullican 3, Sandra Stachel; NP — Rachel Laune.
Assists: WL — Meredith Sikora 2, Debbie Perez-Rivas.
Halftime: 3-0, WL.
Records: WL 2-1 county, 4-1 overall.
Mt. Hebron 5, Winters Mill 0
Mt. Hebron 3, North Harford 2
VOLLEYBALL:
Glenelg def. Centennial — 2-0 [25-22, 25-23]
The Gladiators topped the Eagles in the championship of the Linganore Invitational. To get to the championship, Glenelg defeated Frederick, lost to Mt. Hebron and beat Thomas Johnson in pool play as well as earning a victory over Middletown in the semifinals. Centennial beat Hebron in the semifinals to reach the title match.
Chapelgate def. Glenelg Country — 3-2 [16-25, 24-26, 25-17, 25-12, 15-12]
Chapelgate stats: Selah Holland (9 aces, 9 assists, 5 digs), Isabelle Florent (12 kills, 1 dig, 1 block), Amanda Morse (20 digs, 2 aces), Maddie James (6 kills, 3 digs), Grace Salveron (1 kill, 2 aces, 10 assists, 5 digs).
GIRLS SOCCER:
Wilde Lake 5, Patuxent 3
Madison Lee scored a hat trick to lead the Wildecats to their first win of the season. The goal total was a career high for Lee. All five of the Cats’ goals were assisted.
Goals: WL — Madison Lee 3, Leah Williams 2.
Assists: WL — Madison Mitchell, Yeidy Fortier Adila, Lee, Williams, Bonner.
Saves: WL — Hannah Lowry 1, Grace Spillane 2.
Halftime: 4-1, WL.
Records: WL 0-1 county, 1-1 overall.
Howard 5, Patuxent 2
Five different Lions scored in their convincing win over Patuxent. Lucy Larson scored and added an assist, while goalie Ansley Glasgow tallied eight saves.
Goals: Ho — Lucy Larson, Ciaira Pomeroy-Anderson, Sarah Carney, Kaitlyn Denicola, Mallory Merkey.
Assists: Ho — Larson, Brooke Matney.
Saves: Ho — Ansley Glasgow 8, Kathryn Marcus 1
Halftime: 1-1.
Records: Ho 1-0 county, 2-0 overall.
BOYS SOCCER:
Severna Park 2, River Hill 1
Dundalk 2, Oakland Mills 1
Oakland Mills 1, La Plata 1
Wilde Lake 3, La Plata 2
Goals: WL — Douglas Martinez 2, Rowley Jackson.
Assists: WL — Jackson Morgal, Desmond Adeyemi.
Saves: WL — Melvin Ahoueya 6.
Halftime: 2-0, WL.
Wilde Lake 1, Dundalk 0
The Wildecats earned one-goal victories against La Plata and Dundalk to win the Oakland Mills Tournament. In their first game against La Plata, Douglas Martinez scored his second goal of the contest with 32 seconds remaining. In the finals against Dundalk, Jackson Morgal finished a bouncing ball into the top left corner to claim the crown.
Goals: WL— Morgal.
Saves: WL — Melvin Ahoueya 3, Bryan Putman 4.
Halftime: 1-0, WL.
Records: WL 0-1, 2-1.
Centennial 1, Catonsville 1 (Centennial wins 9-8 in penalty kicks)
Centennial 2, Westminster 1
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY:
Eagle Invitational
Three Centennial runners placed in the top four to win its home meet. Junior Antonio Camacho-Bucks handily won the race, finishing the three-miler in 15:23 — 23 seconds faster than second-place finisher Ethan Aidam (Oakland Mills). Luke LasCasas and Alexander White placed third and fourth, respectively, for the Eagles. River Hill placed second, while Mt. Hebron finished in third.
Team results: 1. Centennial, 86; 2. River Hill, 119; T-3. Mt. Hebron, 167; 5. Atholton, 171; 6. Reservoir, 186; 10. Glenelg, 290; 11. Long Reach, 322; 14. Oakland Mills, 354; 15. Wilde Lake, 365; 17. Marriotts Ridge, 373; 20. Glenelg Country, 532.
Individual results: 1. Antonio Camacho-Bucks, Centennial, 15:23; 2. Ethan Aidam, Oakland Mills, 15:46; 3. Luke LasCasas, Centennial, 15:59; 4. Alexander White, Centennial, 16:15; 6. Alejandro Cabrera, Long Reach, 16:21; 7. Timothy Cherry, Glenelg, 16:23; 8. Zachary Shord, Atholton, 16:24; T-9. Christian Brower, Long Reach, 16:26; T-10. Jacob Hauf, Mt. Hebron, 16:26; 11. William Chapman, Reservoir, 16:28; 12. Ethan Mulcahy, Atholton, 16:31; 13. Alexander Barton, Mt. Hebron, 16:35; 14. Braedon Moyer, Mt. Hebron, 16:36.
PTXC
Joseph Raudabaugh placed fifth in the competitive race at Kutztown University. The senior crossed the line in 16:06, 14 seconds off the lead.
Team results: 9. Howard, 234.
Individual results: 5. Joseph Raudabaugh, 16:06.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY:
Eagle Invitational
Atholton was the top Howard County team at Centennial’s meet, finishing in second. The Raiders placed four runners in the top 25, with Gabrielle Shord leading the way with a fourth-placing finish. River Hill’s Chloe McGeehan was the top Howard County harrier, crossing the line in second. Hereford won the meet with a score of 54.
Team results: 2. Atholton, 92; 4. Glenelg, 136; 6. Centennial, 200; 8. Marriotts Ridge, 221; 10. Mt. Hebron, 276; 11. River Hill, 283; 15. Oakland Mills, 331; 17. Wilde Lake, 427.
Individual results: 2. Chloe McGeehan, River Hill, 19:15; 3. Kaila Spence, Glenelg, 19:36; 4. Gabrielle Shord, Atholton, 19:45; 6. Amaya Cunningham, Centennial, 20:01; 7. Leilah Clark, Reservoir, 20:09; 8. Frankie Moore, Oakland Mills, 20:10; 12. Milana Gurvich, Glenelg, 20:29; 14. Rachel Roberts, Marriotts Ridge, 20:36; 15. Gabby Teachey, Mt. Hebron, 20:39.
PTXC
Howard competed in the PTXC 12.2 cross country race at Kutztown University in Kutztown, Pennsylvania. The Lions convincingly won the competitive meet, finishing first with a team score of 33 points after placing five harriers in the top 10. Elizabeth Holcombe was the fastest Lions runner, crossing the line in 19:23. Howard’s spread was only 16.4 seconds.
Team results: 1. Howard 33.
Individual results: 4. Elizabeth Holcombe, 19:23; 5. Nimrit Ahuja, 19:28; 6. Jasmine Wilson, 19:29; 8. Kiley Mann, 19:38; 10. Hannah Schwab, 19:40.
