Reservoir boys soccer opens difficult stretch with 2-1 win over Howard | Howard County sports roundup

In their last regular season meeting this past spring, the host Gladiators outshot the Hawks 22-8 but lost the game. Glenelg later gained revenge in the league quarterfinals, beating their rival 1-0, and the Gladiators made it two in a row today. Stephanie Lathrop, Glenelg’s leading scorer (five goals in three games), took a nice pass in the midfield from Claire Stern on the left wing, and blasted a rocket from 21 yards out into the upper-left 90 of the net. The second straight win over the Hawks is something that hasn’t happened for Glenelg in over 10 years.