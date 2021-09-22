Reservoir boys soccer opens difficult stretch with 2-1 win over Howard | Howard County sports roundup

Noah Gantt and the rest of the Reservoir boys soccer team knew this stretch of games would be difficult.
After opening its season with wins over Long Reach and Atholton, the Gators’ next three contests — at Howard, at Mt. Hebron and home versus Centennial — posed a challenge that would determine what type of team Reservoir would be this fall.
Reservoir opened that stretch of games Tuesday at Howard, and Nick Valenti’s squad didn’t look past the Lions, earning a 2-1 victory to improve to 3-0.
“The mindset was to get the first one,” Valenti said. “We’re aware that Hebron and Centennial are the benchmarks. Any team would be lying if they didn’t have those ones circled and know they’d be difficult.”
Junior striker Noah Gantt led Reservoir with two second-half goals, and the Gators’ defense held on to in the final 20 minutes to earn the win.
“We knew these next three games would be a tough stretch,” Gantt said. “It’s nice to get a win on the first one. We want to bring the mentality we brought today to every game. We just need to play our game.”
This story will be updated with more information, quotes from coaches and players and a photo gallery.
Reservoir 2, Howard 1
Goals: Re — Noah Gantt 2; Ho — Own goal.
Assists: Re — Peter Lee, Mang Tuang.
Saves: Re — Danny Ventura 1; Ho — Luke Ryerson 8.
Halftime: 0-0.
Records: Re 3-0; Ho 1-2.
OTHER BOYS SOCCER SCORES:
River Hill 2, Glenelg 0
The Hawks remained undefeated in county play with the home triumph. Noah Hanson scored and assisted the Hawks’ other goal. Zach Glass pitched a shutout in goal.
Goals: RH — Noah Hanson, Jack Nelson.
Assists: RH — Hanson.
Saves: RH — N/A; G — Katen Gulati 7.
Halftime: 2-0, RH.
Records: RH 3-0 county, 4-1 overall; G 2-1.
Mt. Hebron 5, Long Reach 0
Mark Adja registered a hat trick to lead the visiting Vikings to victory. The blowout win is a bounce back from the Vikings’ 1-0 loss to Centennial on Sept. 14.
Goals: MH — Mark Adja 3, Lewis Hollander, Jimmy Linsenmeyer (PK).
Assists: MH — Ahmad Alamad 2, Linsenmeyer, E. Bekele.
Records: MH 1-1, 2-1; LR 0-3, 1-3.
Centennial 4, Hammond 0
Eddie Aguilar scored all four of the Eagles’ goals in the road victory. The four goals is a career high for Aguilar and the highest single-game total for any Howard County player this fall.
Goals: C — Eddie Aguilar 4.
Assists: C — Adam Fowble, Omar Hassan, Riley Senisi.
Saves: C — Kartik Sullivan 2; Ha — Caleb Haber 3.
Halftime: 2-0, C.
Records: C 3-0, 5-1; Ha 0-3, 1-4.
Marriotts Ridge 4, Oakland Mills 0
GIRLS SOCCER:
Glenelg 1, River Hill 0
In their last regular season meeting this past spring, the host Gladiators outshot the Hawks 22-8 but lost the game. Glenelg later gained revenge in the league quarterfinals, beating their rival 1-0, and the Gladiators made it two in a row today. Stephanie Lathrop, Glenelg’s leading scorer (five goals in three games), took a nice pass in the midfield from Claire Stern on the left wing, and blasted a rocket from 21 yards out into the upper-left 90 of the net. The second straight win over the Hawks is something that hasn’t happened for Glenelg in over 10 years.
Goals: G — Stephanie Lathrop.
Assists: G — Claire Stern.
Saves: G — Bella Buscher 4; RH — Caroline Duffy 6.
Halftime: 0-0.
Records: G 3-0; RH 2-1, 2-3.
Atholton 2, Wilde Lake 1 (OT)
Goals: A — Sumara Bedward, Katherine Illei; WL — Grace Dunbar.
Saves: A — N/A; WL — Hannah Lowry 4.
Halftime: 1-1.
Records: A 2-1; WL 1-2, 2-2.
Mt. Hebron 3, Long Reach 0
Six different Vikings took part in the team’s scoring in the convincing win over the visiting Lightning.
Goals: MH — Sinclaire Green, Leen Jawhar, Iva Damyanova.
Assists: MH — Emma Schwartz, Ana Hoover, Solana Wynn.
Saves: MH — Claire Fitzsimmons 0, Eliana Klein 0; LR — Shyann Hansen 8.
Halftime: 0-0.
Records: MH 2-0, 2-1; LR 0-3.
Howard 2, Reservoir 1
Goals: Ho — Dani Farias, Natalie Rodriguez; Re — Maya Gunning.
Assists: Ho — Ciaira Pomeroy-Anderson.
Saves: Ho — Ansley Glasgow 5; Re — N/A.
Halftime: 1-1.
Records: Ho 2-1, 3-1; Re 1-2, 2-3.
Centennial 6, Hammond 2
The Eagles came back from down 2-1 at halftime to earn the convincing home victory. Centennial outscored Hammond 5-1 in the second half. Joanna Ritter scored her first career hat trick in the win. Emergency goalkeeper Emily Hagan stepped in for an injured Olivia Jackson and totaled 11 saves.
Goals: C — Joanna Ritter 3, Lauren Pellegrini, Michelle Fradlin; Ha — Jenna Wilson, Morgan Lane (PK).
Assists: C — Emily Hagan, Fradlin, Grace Nuetzel, Natalie Thomas.
Saves: C — Hagan 11, Olivia Jackson 4; Ha — Caroline Schreier 7.
Halftime: 2-1, Ha.
Records: C 1-2; Ha 0-3, 1-3.
Marriotts Ridge 4, Oakland Mills 0
Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com.