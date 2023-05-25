Howard outdoor track and field teams sweep Class 3A East Region titles for a second straight season

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Howard boys and girls outdoor track and field teams entered last week’s Class 3A East Region championships at Reservoir looking to defend their regional titles.

Both teams did exactly that as the boys outpaced the rest of the field with 131 points, while the girls also captured a regional crown with 118 points. Manchester Valley (98), Centennial (84), Wilde Lake (75) and Reservoir (70) rounded out the top five for the boys, as River Hill (104), Westminster (96), Mt. Hebron (72) and Atholton (66) made up the top five on the girls side.

Advertisement

“I’m proud that it all kind of came together,” Howard boys coach Stephen Marsh said. “It was a long season, more so for the girls as they dealt with some injuries throughout the season. The girls were always a stacked team, however, with the injuries we just had to get people healthy at the right time. The girls won regionals in the last few events, which was pretty dramatic throughout the entire day.

“The boys have really broken stride. They weren’t expected to be as good this year, so we’ve had a lot of young guys step up, Christian Do has done his thing as well. He’s helped us succeed in the relays and thrive in his individual events. For both the boys and girls it’s been two years in a row, so we’re kind of establishing a dynasty or tradition, so I’m very appreciative of that.”

Advertisement

On the boys side, Do played an integral part in the Lions capturing the title. After missing much of last season with an injury, Do made sure to make his final high school regionals count.

He won both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles, improving on his fourth-best qualifying time in the 110. Do wasn’t satisfied with his qualifying time and made sure to diligently study his previous races, placing an important emphasis on his start. That paid major dividends as Do was the only Lions boy to win an individual track event.

“It definitely feels good because I wanted to perform last year how I did this year,” Do said. “I didn’t get that chance to last year, so this year coming in and being able to help put my team in a good position feels a lot better.”

The senior was also a part of the Lions third place 4x100 relay team alongside fellow seniors Travis Thompson, Ty Gore and junior Tanner Williams. Howard was strong throughout the relays, taking second in the 4x800, as well as fifth in both the 4x200 and 4x400 relays.

Senior Joey Ensor, a part of the 4x800 relay team, also had a strong regional championship. He placed third in both the 800- and 1,600-meter runs, finishing with a personal best time in both events. Fellow senior Kyle Jones also earned second in the 3,200 with a personal record time and fourth in the 1,600.

The Lions’ success also translated to the field events with seniors Tomi Folorunso and Pedro Egudu excelling in the shot put and the jumps. Folrunso won the shot put, while Egudu earned second in both the long and triple jump.

Howard’s girls also received key contributions from throughout the team, earning key points in the relays. The 4x100 team of Kiyara Wiggins, Bianca Durant, Sydney Rhodes and Ariaya Barrett placed second, while West, Durant, Wiggins and Dakota West also took home second place in the 4x200.

Their success wasn’t limited to the relays as Durant placed third in the 200, Rhodes earned second in the 100 and West took home third in the 400.

Advertisement

Juniors Kiley Mann and Ademide Bgadehan also shined in their respective events. Mann earned a trio of top-five finishes in the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 while Bgadehan was second in the 100-meter hurdles and third in the 300-meter hurdles. Freshman Julia Irvin also took third in the 100-meter hurdles.

Senior Ruth Smith continued to show her high jump prowess with another gold medal, entering states as one of the presumptive favorites in the event, after winning the event during the indoor season.

Both teams will look to extend their success in Friday and Saturday’s state championships at the Prince George’s Sports and Learning Complex in a loaded 3A field.

“I think the kids are excited,” Marsh said. “We have a lot of young kids on both the boys and girls teams, so some people are going to states for the first time and they’re really seeing the benefits of everything. In order to qualify for nationals you need to hit a certain time, so everything is getting more competitive within us, our region and the state.

“You’re seeing more tense practices and kids start to take that next step up, training into states, their offseason whether they run summer track or are preparing for college. It’s brought a different level of competition and I’m excited to see where it takes us for the future.”

Boys Team Scores

Advertisement

1. Howard: 131; 2. Manchester Valley: 98; 3. Centennial: 84; 4. Wilde Lake: 75; 5. Reservoir: 70; 6. Mt. Hebron: 63; 7. Westminster: 60; 8. Mt. Hebron: 63; 9. Atholton: 24; 10. River Hill: 21; 11. Marriotts Ridge: 18.

Girls Team Scores

1. Howard: 118; 2. River Hill: 104; 3. Westminster: 96; 4. Mt. Hebron: 72; 5. Atholton: 66; 6. Wilde Lake: 62; 7. Reservoir: 60; 8. Centennial: 40; 9. Manchester Valley: 35; 10. Long Reach: 30; 11. Marriotts Ridge: 19.

Boys Individual Results

100 Meter Dash

1. Marlin Newsome (C): 10.98

Advertisement

2. Edwin Ekeinde (R) 11.02

3. Coleman Hallums (MH) 11.11

200 Meter Dash

1. Logan Haines (MV) 22.43

2. Aaron Abedin (MH) 22.44

3. Destin Hill (R) 22.52

Advertisement

400 Meter Dash

1. Carter Knox (MV) 48.75

2. Aaron Abedin (MH) 49.15

3. Quinn Favorite (MV) 49.87

800 Meter Run

1. Carter Knox (MV) 1:53.38

Advertisement

2. Antonio Camacho-Bucks (C) 1:53.95

3. Joey Ensor (H) 1:56.42

1,600 Meter Run

1. Antonio Camacho-Bucks (C) 4:19.48

2. Christian Brower (LR) 4:20.39

3. Joey Ensor (H) 4:20.51

Advertisement

3,200 Meter Run

1. Antonio Camacho-Bucks (C) 9:36.62

2. Kyle Jones (H) 9:37.46

3. Christian Brower (LR) 9:37.82

110 Meter Hurdles

1. Christian Do (H) 14.47

Advertisement

2. Tele Abe (WL) 15.12

3. Louis Montgomery (MR) 15.15

300 Meter Hurdles

1. Christian Do (H) 39.35

2. Edwin Alfaro (W) 39.88

3. Kai Chwang (MV) 40.11

Advertisement

4x100 Meter Relay

1. Reservoir

2. Wilde Lake

3. Howard

4x200 Meter Relay

1. Long Reach 1:29.62

Advertisement

2. Manchester Valley 1:30.95

3. Centennial 1:31.12

4x400 Meter Relay

1. Manchester Valley 3:22.57

2. Long Reach 3:25.08

3. Mt. Hebron 3:27.72

Advertisement

4x800 Meter Relay

1. Manchester Valley 8:04.97

2. Howard 8:11.72

3. Wilde Lake 8:14.15

Shot Put

1. Tomi Folorunso (H) 43-11.50

Advertisement

2. Braydon Gill (MV) 43-05.50

3. Logan Ruehl (MH) 43-02.00

Discus

1. Ryan Betts (R) 142-02

2. Logan Ruehl (MH) 137-10

3. Juan Macatangay (A) 134-09

Advertisement

High Jump

1. Steeve Nwalal (WL) 5-09.00

2. Garrett Boag (W) 5-09.00

3. Tyler Jagun (LR) 5-07.00

Pole Vault

1. Cameron Rucker (W) 12-09.00

Advertisement

2. Lukas Michael (W) 12-03.00

3. Shaunn Pavelik (MV) 11-03.00

Long Jump

1. Destin Hill (R) 21-02.50

2. Pedro Egudu (H) 20-11.25

3. Delbert Cowesette (A) 20-10.25

Advertisement

Triple Jump

1. Desmond Adeyemi (WL) 44-11.00

2. Pedro Egudu (H) 44-05.25

3. Maurice Frazier (C) 41-05.00

Girls Individual Results

100 Meter Dash

Advertisement

1. Arayana Ladson (MH) 12.02

2. Sydney Rhodes (H) 12.50

3. Gabrielle Millwood (A) 12.52

200 Meter Dash

1. Arayana Ladson (MH) 24.62

2. Gabrielle Millwood (A) 25.62

Advertisement

3. Bianca Durant (H) 25.69

400 Meter Dash

1. Mecca Jackson (R) 59.16

2. Lila Halsey (W) 59.68

3. Dakota West (H) 59.82

800 Meter Run

Advertisement

1.Riley Herdson (C) 2:14.68

2. Elizabeth Szybalski (MV) 2:16.96

3. Marella Virmani (RH) 2:18.67

1,600 Meter Run

1. Marella Virmani (RH) 4:57.88

2. Lauren Virmani (RH) 4:58.87

Advertisement

3. Hannah Toth (W) 5:02.23

3,200 Meter Run

1. Lauren Virmani (RH) 10:58.39

2. Hannah Toth (W) 11:06.26

3. Kiley Mann (H) 11:11.64

100 Meter Hurdles

Advertisement

1. Larasia Buckner (RH) 15.66

2. Ademide Bgadehan (H) 17.31

3. Julia Irvin (H) 18.48

300 Meter Hurdles

1. Alayna Rover (WL) 46.31

2. Elizabeth Szybalski (MV) 48.64

Advertisement

3. Briana Higs (MH) 49.85

4x100 Meter Relay

1. Wilde Lake 448.77

2. Howard 49.63

3. Reservoir 49.70

4x200 Meter Relay

Advertisement

1. Wilde Lake 1:45.37

2. Howard 1:46.36

3. River Hill 1:47.06

4x400 Meter Relay

1. Reservoir 4:05.18

2. Centennial 4:06.34

Advertisement

3. Mt. Hebron 4:08.74

4x800 Meter Relay

1. Mt. Hebron 9:45.07

2. River Hill 9:52.39

3. Centennial 9:55.95

Shot Put

Advertisement

1. Emma Reaves (W) 36-03.00

2. Lynniya Whitaker (A) 33-05.50

3. Katherine Wood (A) 33-04.25

Discus

1. Emma Reaves (W) 129-08

2. Katherine Wood (A) 95-02

Advertisement

3. Sheariah Roberts (RH) 88-05

High Jump

1. Ruth Smith (H) 5-02.00

2. Charlotte Houle (W) 4-10.00

3. Olivia Seetoo (A) 4-10.00

Pole Vault

Advertisement

1. Sarah Gassman (W) 12-03.00

2. Ryehn Byrnes (W) 10-09.00

3. Sara Moore (MV) 9-09.00

Long Jump

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

1. Aniyah Toppin (LR) 17-11.50

2. Shania Staats (WL) 17-06.50

Advertisement

3. Arayana Ladson (MH) 17-01.50

Triple Jump

1. Aniyah Toppin (LR) 36-00.50

2. Shania Staats (WL) 34-01.50

3. Larasia Buckner (RH) 33-07.00