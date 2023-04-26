‘Unselfishness’ and Jenna Vetter’s 10 points lift Howard girls lacrosse to commanding 20-2 win over Oakland Mills

Howard senior midfielder Jenna Vetter had two Oakland Mills defenders converging on her in the opening minute of Wednesday’s game when the veteran calmly found fellow senior McKenzie Shakespeare, who scoredthe game’s first goal.

It was only a sample of what was to come.

Advertisement

The tally was the first of 14 assisted goals for the Lions in a commanding 20-2 win over Oakland Mills.

“Probably the unselfishness, I really liked,” Howard coach Megan Hart said. “I feel like we’ve been a drive-heavy team, and seeing the assists and the unselfishness was really nice to see because we’ve been working on it.”

Advertisement

Thirty-nine seconds after Shakespeare’s goal, freshman Sam Legge doubled Howard’s lead. The Lions’ offensive onslaught was just beginning as Emmie Williams, Vetter and Brynn Bartlett each added goals, giving Howard (8-2, 5-2 Howard County) a 5-0 lead less than five minutes in. Vetter’s first of six goals on the evening marked the senior’s 100th of her career, in just her second varsity season.

Excited to bring back game balls that was started during the fall season. Here is the first edition of the spring season and there will be five athletes chosen each week for the remainder of the regular season and into the playoffs. @girlslaxchs https://t.co/7KqQc7kmxW pic.twitter.com/uhfpwp9OHC — Jacob Steinberg (@jacobstein23) April 25, 2023

“I knew I was close; I didn’t know I was at 99 goals,” she said. “I was thinking about it, but I tried just not to force it because I knew I could get it eventually. I didn’t force it, but having it in the back of my mind, I wanted to get it today. It was really exciting because I didn’t play my freshman or sophomore year, so I’ve worked really hard these past two years to build that back up. It was really exciting that I finally got that big milestone.”

After Bartlett’s goal, Oakland Mills (4-5, 2-2) called a timeout to regroup. But the Lions’ offense only continued the barrage, adding two more goals for a 7-0 advantage.

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

By halftime, Howard’s lead was 13-0 and Shakespeare and Vetter had tallied hat tricks.

“I think we came out flat today,” Oakland Mills coach Jamie Twardowicz said. “I don’t think that we were communicating. I think our low girls were sliding pretty well, but then I think it was just a lack of energy from the jump.”

Howard’s relentless offensive pressure persisted into the second half as Bartlett and Shakespeare scored the opening two goals of the frame. Those were the final two points of Bartlett’s career-high six-point afternoon, as she thrived as both a goal scorer and facilitator.

Controlling the middle of the field, @hcpss_ghs boys lacrosse pulled away from River Hill late in a 15-7 win. The Gladiators outscored the Hawks 9-2 in the second half as Adrian Garcia led the way with five goals.https://t.co/U5rEBtEXUH — Jacob Steinberg (@jacobstein23) April 25, 2023

“I think it’s just about being with my teammates and getting more comfortable,” she said. “Realizing how the game flows and how everyone continues to build each other up allows me to be more comfortable on the field.”

Advertisement

The Lions’ lead ballooned to 17 and sophomore Emmie Williams scored her third and fourth goals, the latter on Vetter’s fourth assist.

Oakland Mills finally broke the scoreless drought with 7:28 remaining on Jada Fowler’s eight-meter shot, and senior midfielder Sara Novak added her first goal of the game inside the final minute on a feed from Kaity Browne. However, the dynamic midfielder who entered Wednesday’s contest with 46 goals was stymied throughout. Vetter often served as the primary defender on Novak, capping a strong two-way performance with 10 points.