Howard boys soccer clinches first state semifinal berth since 2014 with 2-0 win over Oakdale

Howard High’s Ben Svoboda, left, reacts with teammate Brady Williamson(25) after scoring against Oakdale in the first half during Class 3A boys soccer state quarterfinal at Howard High School on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Howard coach Nils Schroder knew he had a special group entering this season. With experience all over the field with 12 seniors on the roster, the Lions set high goals.

The Lions previously accomplished one of those goals, capturing the program’s first Howard County championship since 1989. Friday night hosting No. 8 seed Oakdale in a Class 3A state quarterfinal, top-seed Howard moved one step closer to its ultimate goal: a state championship.

Howard’s attack utilized multiple one-two combinations to break through the Bears defense, finishing off a 2-0 win and securing the program’s first state semifinal berth since 2014. The Lions advance to a 3A state semifinal against South River next weekend at a time and site to be determined.

“It’s a great environment,” senior defender Logan Ehart said. “I love seeing everyone work together and come together, wanting to push each other to get better. It’s great all around us.”

Schroder typically isn’t the biggest fan of employing a one-two connection offensively. However, after watching the Bears defense aggressively swarm to the ball on film, he realized those one-two connections could catch Oakdale out of position.

After a defensive-oriented 10 minutes to start the game, Howard began employing that new strategy and it quickly paid dividends. Howard (13-1) earned its first high-quality opportunity against Oakdale’s Max Davis in the 16th minute, but Davis sprawled to knock away Remy Valiente’s shot. He kept the deadlock three minutes later with another big save as the Lions’ attack intensified their pressure.

Howard finally broke through on Ben Svoboda’s goal. The senior took a pass from a teammate on a give-and-go and clinically lofted the shot over Davis just inside of the far post.

“We knew their goalkeeper was tremendous, we’d seen him on tape in two or three games,” Schroder said. “We knew that a normal shot wasn’t going to beat him. We knew if we kept pressing and pressing that one was going to break through. We knew that we were going to need to get a shot from close, so we were pressing numbers up. We are able to get one point blank.”

Howard maintained a one-goal lead at the break, but the Bears came out strong early in the second half. Oakdale generated some of its best possession of the evening, but the Lions back line of Ehart, Isaiah Omole and Brady Williamson thwarted any open opportunities.

The Lions nearly doubled their lead on a pair of opportunities in the 55th minute as Davis pushed Manny Velazquez Diaz’s rocket over the bar and Griffin Garner’s header bounced off the outside of the post.

Howard's Remy Valiente, center, points to the stands after scoring in the second half against Oakdale during a Class 3A boys soccer state quarterfinal Friday. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Still a one-goal game, Oakdale increased its offensive pressure bringing more players forward. While that led to more possession, the Lions quickly converted defense to offense.

In the 67th minute, Ehart moved the ball down the Oakdale side of the field and crossed it in to Valiente who cleanly struck a volley into the top corner of the net. Valiente and the Lions celebrated near the corner flag with their arms crossed, met by a rousing ovation from the home crowd.

“Their defenders played really aggressive and followed where the ball went,” Valiente said. “They didn’t think about the second man who’s running in behind.”

With its season on the line, Oakdale’s aggressiveness increased. However, the Lions’ strong communication on the back line remained. Senior goalie AJ Church jumped and pushed Leonardo Alvarado’s shot over the bar in the 76th minute to preserve the shutout.

Four minutes later, Howard finished off its 10th clean sheet of the season. The Lions still haven’t allowed a goal yet this postseason.

The Lions gathered near midfield, stoic in their celebration with their eyes set on loftier goals. Yet, for the program’s 12 seniors, that moment proved extra special as they protected home field one final time.

“It’s so special just leaving everything on the field and we’ve got another game now,” Ehart said.

Svoboda added: “I wasn’t losing in my last game on our home pitch. I wasn’t going to lose.”