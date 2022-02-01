Strong third-quarter stretch guides Howard girls basketball to 60-32 victory over Mt. Hebron

Mt. Hebron gained momentum, trimming a third-quarter deficit, but Howard junior guard Samiyah Nasir quickly put a stop to that
Nasir lined up from the backside corner, drilling a 3-pointer. That shot recaptured the momentum for the Lions’ and marked the beginning of a 16-point offensive outburst in the final four minutes of the third quarter.
“We kind of picked up the energy, we came out kind of sluggish,” Nasir said of that stretch. “We just needed to get back in the momentum of our game and just slow down the game, move the ball and get into our offense.”
Howard regained control, defeating Mt. Hebron 60-32. Nasir finished with 14 points, one of three Lions scoring in double figures alongside junior Gabby Kennerly (18 points) and freshman Meghan Yarnevich (12 points).
Feeding off its suffocating defense, Howard built an early 19-6 lead after of one quarter. The Vikings struggled to get off uncontested shots, as senior guard Erin Dixon, the team’s leading scorer, couldn’t fight off Howard’s relentless defensive pressure. Much of that came from Nasir, who served as the primary defender on Dixon.
“[Samiyah] is our shutdown defender, I mean there’s no doubt about it,” Howard coach Scott Robinson said after his team improved to 8-0. “She’s extremely explosive, she’s tenacious.”
The Lions’ stout defense was complemented by efficient low-post offense from Yarnevich who imposed her will in the paint. Mt. Hebron’s offensive issues persisted for the remainder of the first half as the Vikings (7-2, 5-1) managed just nine points in the opening 16 minutes. Missing some uncontested shots, Mt. Hebron also shot just 1 of 8 at the free-throw line.
“Today we could just not put the ball in the net even when we had good looks, wide open layups” Mt. Hebron coach Tierney Ahearn said. “I feel like they were so nervous about getting stuffed from behind, that they couldn’t relax and just focus on the rim. Scott coaches a great team. I felt like they couldn’t miss a shot and we couldn’t hit a shot. Whatever we tried to do, they adjusted, because of great coaching.”
Despite their first-half struggles, the Vikings came out rejuvenated scoring six straight to open the second half. Junior guard Rae Vidal knocked down back-to-back mid-range jumpers for Mt. Hebron. Sensing the Vikings were gaining momentum, Robinson called timeout. After that timeout, Howard’s offense found its stride once again swinging the ball from side-to-side and playing inside out.
“I thought the third quarter, we went to a motion game,” Robinson said of the offensive success. “I thought we went stagnant in the first half, tribute to them. I thought in the third and fourth quarter, we moved the ball a lot better. We know when we move the ball, share the ball, good things happen.”
Latest Howard County Sports
Howard outscored Mt. Hebron 16-8 during that stretch, taking a 23-point lead after three quarters. That strong finish to the quarter diminished the Vikings hopes of a comeback as the Lions only increased their lead in the final quarter.