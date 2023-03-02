Howard girls basketball earns another region championship, handedly defeating Manchester Valley, 67-23

Howard's Gabby Kennerly fights for rebound under the basket with Manchester Valley's Carmaya Bowman in the second half. Howard takes down Manchester Valley, 67-23 in the Class 3A East Region I final Wednesday night in Ellicott City. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Howard girls basketball coach Scott Robinson quickly left the locker room after the game, allowing his girls to be alone, a collection of smiling faces posing for pictures along with their regional title plaque.

Taking control in the opening quarter, the top-seed Lions cruised to a 67-23 Class 3A East Region I final victory over No. 2 Manchester Valley. Howard moves one step closer toward its ultimate goal of capturing a state title and will host a state quarterfinal on Friday with the opponent to be determined.

While many expected the Lions to be in this position, Robinson encouraged his girls not to take the moment for granted.

“I said to the freshmen, ‘Enjoy this, you just don’t know if you’re going to get this moment again,’” Robinson said. “That’s why I left them in the locker room, they’re all talking and taking pictures. I really want them to enjoy this moment and savor it.”

For some teams, sustained success can often lead to complacency. That’s not the case for the Lions who follow the example set by senior leaders Gabby Kennerly, Samiyah Nasir and Jenna Vetter.

Howard's Gabby Kennerly drives the lane between Manchester Valley defenders Carmaya Bowman, left, and Emily McElwaine in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's regional final. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Kennerly and Nasir are four-year varsity players and were part of the Lions’ undefeated 2019-20 team whose opportunity for a state title was halted by the coronavirus pandemic. Meanwhile, Vetter is a two-year varsity starter, giving Howard an abundance of veteran experience.

“We just know that we’re not satisfied until we win our last game,” Kennerly said. “It’s really not over yet. It’s up for grabs, so we just want to continue to play hard, play our game and just enjoy being in the moment.”

Their hunger was evident from the start, as Howard (24-1) jumped out to a 22-7 lead after the opening quarter. Manchester Valley (16-5) broke Howard’s trap with ease for a pair of baskets in the opening minute, but the Lions quickly adjusted, clamping down defensively as the offense got whatever it wanted, swinging the ball from side to side.

Kennerly scored nine of her team-high 19 points in the first, attacking downhill with success and Vetter and Nasir each added 3-pointers. Kennerly continued her success into the second quarter with a hesitation dribble and basket, pushing Howard’s lead to 19.

Manchester Valley responded with consecutive baskets by Emma Penczek and Carmaya Bowman bringing the Mavericks within 14. However, Bowman’s basket was the Mavericks’ final of the first half as Howard closed the quarter on an 11-0 run. Vetter drilled her second 3 of the game to start the spurt, while Kennerly, Nasir and Riley Watson also added baskets, giving the Lions a 25-point halftime lead.

Howard's Samiyah Nasir applies tenacious defense against Manchester Valley's Savannah Flater in the second half. Howard takes down Manchester Valley, 67-23 in the Class 3A East Region I final Wednesday night in Ellicott City. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

“This game we had to focus on keeping the girls in front of us,” Nasir said. “They’re quick, so we had to be smart and pick and choose when to get the ball. A lot of that was rotating and understanding our place on the floor defensively. We just made sure that we listened and executed the scouting report.”

The third quarter was a similar story, as Manchester Valley’s offense stalled with just four points, going nearly five minutes without a field goal. Howard took full advantage, outscoring the Mavericks 13-2 in the final five minutes of the quarter. Meghan Yarnevich converted several baskets during that stretch as the Lions’ lead ballooned to 41 after three quarters.

Howard’s reserves took the floor for the entire fourth quarter. Juniors Grace Henderson and Grace Nanni, as well as sophomore Mariana Allen-Jones and freshman Kadirah Carroll each scored in the frame, as the Lions’ bench celebrated each basket. The celebration continued postgame as Nasir walked out to midcourt to collect the Lions’ regional title plaque, the lasting image in what was a night filled with smiles.

“When the freshmen or any of these younger girls come in it’s really exciting because everyone on the bench gets really excited too,” Vetter said. “Everyone in the gym was cheering for them and you could see it on their faces, the way they were so happy.”