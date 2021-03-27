Howard pulls away for 28-7 win over Long Reach | Howard County football roundup

Kyle Colbert has been passing to Cooper Haberen his whole life.
The two Howard seniors have been friends since preschool and basketball teammates for more than a decade. But on Friday for the Lions’ football team, Colbert and Haberen accomplished something new.
With Long Reach gaining momentum after scoring to pull within seven points midway through the third quarter, Colbert found Haberen for a 33-yard score — their first-ever touchdown connection — to propel Howard to the 28-7 victory.
“That’s my man. That’s my best friend,” Colbert said. “It was just awesome. It hyped everyone up, and it was definitely the turning point.”
Haberen, who is in his first season playing football, ran up the seam on third-and-13 and corralled Colbert’s accurate strike for his first career reception.
“It’s truly rewarding to see kids who are stepping out of their comfort zone. They’re both going to play college basketball, but they said they wanted to play high school football,” said Howard head coach Ross Hannon. “Cooper is so talented, and he works so hard. We’ve seen the talent in practice, but it’s great to see it come to fruition in a game.”
After neither team scored in the first quarter of the rivalry contest at Long Reach (1-1), the Lions found the end zone twice to take a 14-0 lead into halftime.
Curtis Eley — one of the most explosive players in Howard County — drew first blood for Howard (2-0) with a 70-yard punt return by using his elite speed and excellent vision to evade Lightning defenders.
Colbert then doubled the Lions’ advantage with a 1-yard QB sneak a few minutes before halftime.
Long Reach’s offense — after turning the ball over three times and totaling only 49 yards in the first half — came to life after halftime. A few nice throws from quarterback Alexander Coffey put the Lightning in position for running back Julius Saunders’ 18-yard dash to bring Long Reach within a touchdown.
After Colbert’s touchdown pass to Haberen early in the fourth quarter, Eley sealed the victory a few minutes later by pounding in a 1-yard rushing score. Eley ended the game with 10 carries for 63 yards and one reception for 18 yards on top of his long punt return touchdown.
OTHER SCORES:
Marriotts Ridge 35, Mt. Hebron 0
The Mustangs (2-0) wasted little time getting the upper hand as Stevie Jackson took his first carry of the night 63 yards for a touchdown with 10:20 left in the first quarter and the team never slowed down from there. Kam Young ended up rushing for two touchdowns in the win, while Cole Tran also added an interception return for a touchdown on defense.
MR — 21 7 0 7 — 35
MH — 0 0 0 0 — 0
Scoring plays:
First quarter
MR: Stevie Jackson 63-yard run, Evan Bury kick [7-0]
MR: Casey Pung 5-yard run, Bury kick [14-0]
MR: Cole Tran 25-yard interception return, Bury kick [21-0]
Second quarter
MR: Kam Young 2-yard run, Bury kick [28-0]
Fourth quarter
MR: Young 14-yard run, Bury kick [35-0]
Wilde Lake 26, Atholton 0
The Wildecats (2-1) won their second game of the season, bouncing back from a loss against River Hill last week to shut out the Raiders (1-1). Wilde Lake got its scores courtesy of two touchdown passes and two interception returns for touchdowns.
WL — 7 6 13 0 — 26
A — 0 0 0 0 — 0
River Hill 15, Hammond 0
The Hawks (2-0) posted their second straight shutout to open the season, while the Golden Bears (0-3) are still searching for the first victory.
Oakland Mills 20, Centennial 14
The Scorpions (2-0) won their second straight one-score game, while the Eagles dropped to 0-3.
