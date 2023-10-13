No. 5 Howard boys soccer clinches first county championship since 1980 with 2-1 win over Hammond

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Howard boys soccer knew that with a win Thursday night at Hammond it would be Howard County champion for the first time since 1989.

The Lions consistently peppered the Golden Bears with chances, but the game remained tied at the end of regulation. Then, senior Isaiah Omole stepped up to take a free kick in the 88th minute.

On the Lions’ seemingly most innocuous scoring chance of the night, Omole’s shot from 25 yards out bounced under a charging Tim Keister and rolled into the bottom corner of the net for the game-winner. Omole then quickly flexed for the camera, flanked by all of his teammates as the Lions accomplished one of their preseason goals with the 2-1 overtime win.

“I’ve been here for 17 years,” Howard coach Nils Schroder said. “We’ve been at the bottom [of the county], been in the middle, been sniffing close to the top. We’ve had good playoff runs, but to put it together the way that we have this year, to play as a team the way that we’ve been playing. We’ve dealt with injuries just like everybody else. Tonight our All-County defender Logan Ehart couldn’t play and the way these guys stepped up and finished it was awesome to see. We didn’t quit and we just kept going. We knew something was going to happen tonight. We didn’t want to get a tie; we didn’t want to have the same record as anybody. We wanted to be true county champions. It was amazing.”

The game began with an eclectic pace on both sides, indicative of what was to come the rest of the way. Howard (10-0) nearly took the lead in the 31st minute on a connection between Eben Koffi and Uri Koffi, but Uri’s shot hit the outside of the net. The Lions broke the stalemate two minutes later as Eben got behind the Golden Bears defense for the tally.

However, Hammond (4-5-2, 3-5-2 Howard County) responded just five minutes later. Eliot O’Neil played a precise through ball to Carlos Perez, splitting multiple Lions defenders. Perez clinically buried the shot into the bottom corner past a diving AJ Church for the equalizer, giving the Golden Bears momentum heading into halftime.

“That’s what we keep preaching to them, combination plays with the front three,” Hammond coach Elliott Quinteros said. “Making sure that they’re making the defender’s life miserable. The more interchange they can create, the more they can play off each other. We know how dangerous they are, they’ve just got to start doing it more consistently. If we can get two or three more chances like that it’s a different story.”

Hammond opened the second half with a high-quality scoring opportunity on O’Neil’s 42nd-minute free kick, but Church was there to usher the shot away. That proved to be the Golden Bears’ best chance of the second half as the Lions defense clamped down and their attack pushed forward consistently led by the Koffis and Remy Valiente. All three players remained relentless on the attack, forcing Keister to make several critical saves as other shots sailed high.

“The right mindset to have is always thinking onto the next,” Uri said. “A foul, bad pass, the next thing is always the next one, the next one. Always keep thinking about the next action because if you stay on the past ones that’s when you’re going to start getting in your head and your performance will be all messed up.”

Eben added: “Something I used to struggle with was confidence and a lot of was because every time I messed up, it kept messing with me when I thought about it. If I just let it go and kept playing that helps me.”

The Lions once again controlled a majority of the possession early in the overtime period. Eight minutes later, that earlier frustration turned to elation as Howard accomplished something no other team had in 34 years. Yet, the Lions aren’t satisfied.

“I knew from tryouts we were going to be the best team,” Omole said. “I’m happy we got the win, but we haven’t won anything yet. We still have more goals to accomplish. We want to go to states, so we’re still going to stay composed and confident.”