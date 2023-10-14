Glenelg football takes back the Elgard Trophy with 7-0 win over Howard, its third straight shutout

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

When first-year coach William Bell took the Glenelg job, one of the first things that was talked about was bringing back the Elgard Trophy, which is awarded annually to the winner of the Howard-Glenelg football game.

The Gladiators were seeking revenge for Howard coming to Glenelg and taking the trophy last season; they wanted to return the favor. There was a heightened intensity level in practice throughout the week. That translated to the game where the Gladiators edged out the Lions, 7-0, in a defensive-oriented physical battle for four quarters.

Advertisement

“It means a lot,” Bell said as his team improved to 5-2. “They’ve put the work into it. Practice was intense this week because of that and it was pretty cool to see how much that trophy means, not just to these guys, but a lot of them have brothers or fathers that have played in the program. It means a lot to bring that back home.”

The win marked Glenelg’s third straight shutout, as the Gladiators are allowing a county-best 6.4 points per game.

Advertisement

“They’re the best I’ve seen,” Bell said of his defense. “What they put into the weeks of practice is tremendous. Their attention to detail and we’re deep in some positions there. We’ve had some guys out and we’ve had guys step up during the weeks where we’re still holding teams and shutting them out. That group has been the backbone of our entire team this season and we’re proud of them.”

The first half was an offensive struggle for both sides between turnovers and penalties that stalled drives. On Glenelg’s opening second-half possession, Zach LaFountain was stuffed on a quarterback sneak on fourth down at the Gladiators’ 27-yard line. That gave Howard its best field position of the game. Yet, the Gladiators’ defense answered the ball, opportunistically recovering a fumble by Lions running back Darius Moore.

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Another Glenelg turnover followed, but again its defense wasn’t fazed, clamping up in the red zone when it mattered most. The Gladiators forced a pair of incompletions and after a holding penalty, senior linebacker Christian Chen burst through the line to block Mitchell Dickson’s 45-yard field goal, keeping the game scoreless.

“I don’t think we capitalized on some turnovers we got earlier in the game,” Howard coach Ross Hannon said as his team fell to 4-3. “When you’re not opportunistic, when that’s there for you I think it gave them some momentum. Their backs were against the wall and they bounced back. The toll and the attrition of this season is taking its toll on us, so we’ve just got to be next man up.”

With their defense continually stepping up, Glenelg’s offense put together its best drive of the night. The Gladiators marched down the field going 73 yards in 14 plays, capped off by LaFountain’s sneak from a yard out. Senior Paul Piwowarski and running back Zach Coughlin were pivotal on the drive. Piwowarski took a jet sweep 15 yards on third-and-10 to keep it alive, while Coughlin had six carries for 32 yards.

Howard’s offense was unable to ever get started. Quarterback Dylan Kimmel scrambled out of the pocket on the first play of the ensuing drive and lofted a contested ball that was intercepted by David Ejindu. Howard’s defense responded and gave the Lions’ the ball back on its own 8 with 2:47 to play. Fittingly, Glenelg’s defense was there for the prompt stop, allowing just one first down before forcing a turnover on downs.

The final whistle sounded a few minutes later with the Gladiators rejoicing and holding the Elgard Trophy high in the air, closing out another dominant defensive performance.

“I think everybody takes a lot of time during practice to master their responsibilities on our defense,” Chen said. “That’s what we pride ourselves on. We need to be able to have a good defense and I’m really proud of everybody for being able to keep it up so far.”

Advertisement

Senior linebacker Ryan Wheeler added: “Every game we come in we’re ready. Every week during practice we get prepared, we just have a really physical team and we know what we’re doing.”