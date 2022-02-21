After second straight undefeated regular season, Howard High girls basketball riding 40-game winning streak into postseason

Howard High girls basketball knew they entered this season with a talented group, one still cognizant of what happened two years ago.
The Lions entered the 2021-22 campaign coming off a 25-0 undefeated 2019-20 season that was halted due to the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Howard was preparing to board the bus for its state semifinal game against Western when they learned the tournament was postponed. It would be officially canceled two months later.
That frustration of not being able to pursue perfection and a state title provided added motivation for the Lions entering this season. Leaning on their stifling defense, Howard (15-0, 13-0 Howard County) coasted to a second consecutive undefeated regular season and league title. The Lions will enter the postseason riding a 40-game winning streak, having outscored opponents by an average of 40.3 points per game.
“I think the combination of the season being cut short when we were about to go to the state championship two years ago and we thought that we would have a great team last year,” Howard coach Scott Robinson said of this team’s motivation.
“The girls that were remaining came back extremely motivated and very focused because it really meant a lot to them. That time off, losing the opportunity to play in a state championship and losing an entire season, they just really valued the season a lot. It just showed from day one, I saw the motivation from them.”
That heightened sense of urgency has been spearheaded by senior Gabby Scott, one of the team’s four seniors and a team captain. From the opening practice, Scott’s leadership and consistent messaging has been pivotal to the Lions’ success.
“This year was really important for me, the other seniors and everyone else, too,” Scott said of her mentality entering the season. “I feel like I had to let our young team know how important this was for us and for coach. There’s really so much motivation from that. Just working hard this season and pushing each other to our limits, making us better as a team is what we’re focusing on this year.”
Veteran junior guards Samiyah Nasir and Gabby Kennerly have also helped to guide the Lions’ success. Kennerly is the team’s leading scorer at 14.1 ppg and has scored in double figures 13 of 15 games this season. Nasir is the Lions’ most tenacious perimeter defender, often tasked with slowing down the opponent’s best player.
The Lions are even more versatile offensively this season with freshman Meghan Yarnevich. Despite missing most of the preseason and the first two games with a high-ankle sprain, Yarnevich transitioned seamlessly into the Lions’ offense. The freshman is averaging 12.5 ppg, which ranks second on the team as she has thrived in the paint.
“When [Meghan] came back, she’s a tremendous talent that just added a whole different dimension to our team,” Robinson said. “It just made us that much better of a team.”
While the Lions’ balance offensively is well-documented, their suffocating defense has been one of the main catalysts for success. Through 15 games, Howard has allowed an average of just 22.3 points per game and hasn’t allowed any team to score above 40 points. That dominant defense is complemented by an offense that has become increasingly efficient as the season has progressed.
“During practice, I’ve seen it progress,” Kennerly said of the team chemistry. “There used to be little groups, like the freshmen. I don’t know if they were a little nervous to come talk to us, but now it doesn’t matter who you’re talking to at practice. It’s like you’re talking to the same person, we’re that close. We just had a pasty party the other day and our chemistry is building a lot because of the coaches and the seniors.”
Now, the Lions embark on their postseason journey looking to take advantage of the opportunity that was taken away from them two seasons ago. They will be aiming to win their first state title since 1994.
The Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association on Tuesday will announce playoff seeds for the regional playoffs, which begin Friday. Regional finals are set for March 3, and the girls state semifinals will be at Towson’s SECU Arena on March 8 with state championship games March 10-12.