Howard girls basketball ‘proud’ of clinching seventh straight county championship, eighth in the last nine seasons

Sustained excellence in sports isn’t easy, although Howard girls basketball often makes it seem that way.

For some programs, the county title is a lofty goal; for the Lions it’s become the standard.

“Everybody knows from the first day of tryouts the expectation we have,” senior guard Jenna Vetter said. “I think for a lot of girls it makes them work that much harder, so we can win another county championship and continue being the best team in the county. It just pushes everyone to be better.”

The Lions clinched the program’s first Howard County title during the 2013-14 season starting a run of eight titles in nine seasons, including seven straight. They’ve been outright champions in each of the last five seasons.

Howard's Gabby Kennerly drives the lane against Atholton sophomore Keagan Williams in the first half of a game on Dec. 16. Kennerly is a senior leader for the Lions, who clinched their seventh straight Howard County championship and eighth in the past nine seasons. (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Coach Scott Robinson doesn’t take any of it for granted, knowing the collective sacrifice it takes from coaches and players to replicate that success year-in and year-out.

“There are 12 schools and to be the one out of 12 to win it is a big accomplishment. I want them to realize that,” Robinson said. “When I think back about 2014 and the article said, ‘Howard wins first girls basketball county championship in program history,’ that proved how hard it is. That was the first one. From the beginning of girls basketball in Howard County to 2014, no Howard High School team had ever won one.

“Back then it really meant a lot and ever since, I’ve tried to make it something that the girls don’t take for granted because it is a big deal. Sometimes other people have a bigger prize in their eyes and don’t really focus on what a big deal it is to win a county championship, so I want to make sure they’re getting the right message.”

Howard is 46-0 in county since the start of the 2019-20 season and go into Tuesday’s game at Long Reach two wins away from securing a third straight undefeated county record. The Lions have won each of their first 15 county games by double digits with an average margin of victory of 43.3 points.

Howard knows the target is on its back; their game is circled on every opponent’s calendar. However, the Lions welcome the challenge e as it forces them to work even harder, while also intensifying their competitive drive.

“I think that just motivates me to play harder because we want to keep the status that we have as Howard High School girls basketball,” senior guard Gabby Kennerly said. “I think staying poised is also very important because when you get caught up in, ‘Oh they’re playing us super hard’ or, ‘They’re fouling’ or anything like that, when you get caught up in all of the emotions, I feel like that’s when things start to go awry. So, I feel like just staying poised and keep our composure really helps us excel during games where teams are playing us really hard.”

While the Lions have had tremendous talent throughout its run, consistent senior leadership also plays an integral role. Past leaders including Anii Harris, Camille Malagar, Marissa Sanchez-Henry, Gabby Scott and Kaitlyn Denicola helped set the foundation for this year’s senior group of Kennerly, Vetter and Samiyah Nasir.

Kennerly and Nasir are four-year varsity players, while Vetter is a two-year varsity starter. Their leadership had made an impact on underclassmen making significant contributions including freshmen Kadirah Carroll and Alana Harrison and sophomores Meghan Yarnevich, Sadie Smith and Riley Watson.

Howard's Samiyah Nasir reacts after scoring and being fouled against River Hill during a game on Jan. 30. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

“When I was a freshman, it was all seniors basically,” Nasir said. “They took us in and made us feel welcome, allowing us to build chemistry early on. I feel like the fall leagues and the beginning of the season is a crucial part where we build that connection among each other, which helps us build chemistry and understand each other, becoming closer like sisters. That’s what the seniors did for Gabby and me our freshman year. So, we’ve tried to do the same or even better. Now after four years that we’ve perfected it, we’re using it to help everyone be on the same page.”

Still focused on their ultimate goal of a capturing state title, the Lions know not to overlook the significance of yet another county title.

“It just makes me feel really proud,” Kennerly said. “I’m proud of all the players that I’ve been playing with for all these years, that I’ve gotten these county championships with and the new players that have helped us come along and build a great team to leave this legacy at Howard. Big thanks to our coaching staff, too, and I’m just super proud of everyone and what they’ve done, the hard work that we’ve put into it.”