With state tournament canceled, Howard girls basketball ends shortened season on elite list of unbeaten county squads

“I told the girls that we were 25-0, that we had a tremendous season and that’s how we’ll be remembered,” said Robinson on March 12 a few hours after the tournament was postponed. “In our eyes, we were state champs and we had a perfect season. Unfortunately, there are circumstances beyond our control with the virus that things have been canceled. The girls are absolutely devastated. We all were excited to play, as I’m sure the other teams were, too.”