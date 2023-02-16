Seeds released for 2023 Howard County wrestling tournament; Four Glenelg wrestlers top their weight classes

The 2023 Howard County wrestling tournament seeds were released for this year’s county tournament, scheduled for Friday and Saturday at Glenelg.

Several of last year’s top performers are returning this season including Centennial sophomore returning state champion Calvin Kraisser, the top-seed at 138 pounds, and River Hill’s Dylan McCullough, the top seed at 170 who won counties last year and was state runner-up.

Also at the tournament, Glenelg freshman Phil Key, an integral part of the Gladiators Class 2A West Regional finalist team, is the top seed at 106. Hammond’s Jeffrey Acheampong is the No. 2 seed after finishing second at last year’s county championships.

Glenelg freshman Jonathan Sexton is the top seed at 113. Marriotts Ridge’s Rocky Alabbadi is the No. 2 seed. Reservoir’s Andrew Dolezel, one of the most consistent wrestlers for the 3A East Regional finalist Gators, is the top seed at 120 pounds. River Hill’s Jacob Cohen is seeded second, after winning third place at 113 last year.

Hammond’s Will Terry is the top seed at 126 pounds, with Reservoir’s Sam Vissers seeded second. Vissers was fourth last year at 120.

Marriotts Ridge’s Atley Turner is the top seed at 132 after a strong regular season, helping lead the Mustangs to the 3A state semifinals. He was a county finalist at 120 last year. Oakland Mills’ Mason Cowell is the No. 2 seed at 132 pounds. He lost to Kraisser in last year’s county final.

Hammond’s Joseph Munyaneza, last year’s county runner-up at 138, is the top seed at 145.

Marriotts Ridge’s Tyler Bury is the top seed at 152. Bury will look to improve on last year’s second-place finish, losing to Glenelg’s Ethan Sotka. Sotka is the top seed at 160 pounds and will look to cap off his career with another county title, moving up one weight class.

. Oakland Mills’ Brighton Barker is the top seed at 182 after being a finalist at 195 last season. Hammond’s Jinan Khan, the county champion at 182 pounds last year, is seeded third this year.

Centennial’s Tristan Yee is the Eagles’ second county top seed, leading the 195-pound field. Reservoir’s Jose Vasquez is the second seed at 195. Yee got the top seed by way of a head-to-head victory. Mt. Hebron’s Samuel Jordan is the top seed at 220 pounds after taking third last year at the same weight. Glenelg’s Travis Goodwin is top-seeded heavyweight, the Gladiators’ fourth top seedMarriotts Ridge’s Skye Song is the second seed.

Seeds

106: 1. Phil Key (G); 2. Jeffrey Acheampong (Ha); 3. Boden Pistorio (MR); 4. Jonathan Maslan (A): 5. Aaron Aquino (R); 6. Timothy Zink (MH); 7. Mathew Cowen (OM); 8. Shaeleigh Fraser (RH).

113: 1. Jonathan Sexton (G); 2. Rocky Alabbadi (MR); 3. Chase Garrison (A); 4. Cody Johnson (Ha); 5. Michael Cowen (OM); 6. Ezra Roche (MH); 7. Jabin Lee (Re).

120: 1. Andrew Dolezel (Re); 2. Jacob Cohen (RH); 3. Sravanth Saladi (MR); 4. Liliana Giraud (A); 5. Kivuva Mativo (Ho); 6. Brandon Carballo (G); 7. Nicholas Charra (WL); No. 8 Zach Terry (Ha).

126: 1. William Terry (Ha); 2. Sam Vissers (Re); 3. Jamie Kraft (MR); 4. Malachi Johnson (A); 5. Jackson Kohout (Ho); 6. Ben Schott (G); 7. John Carpenter (MH); 8. Harris Mamud (WL); 9. Dorothy Seylar (RH).

132: 1. Atley Turner (MR); 2. Mason Cowell (OM); 3. Sebastian Meza (Re); 4. Isaac Choi (G); 5. Michael Perez (Ha): 6. Grant Mizer (Ho); 7. Gilbert Medina (A): 8. Arshawn Baharno (MH); 9. Owen Fraser (RH); 10. Dimitri Lachiad (WL).

138: 1. Calvin Kraisser (C); 2. Raul Rodriguez (OM); 3. Olav Jensen (Re); 4. Asher Staley (Ha); 5. Justin Soriano (A); 6. Alex Gladstone (MR); 7. Gavin Baravik (G): 8. James Roche (MR); 9. Asher Flippen (WL); 10. Dylan Frajerman (Ho).

145: 1. Joseph Munyaneza (Ha); 2. Jose Lazo (Re); 3. Ezra Ruiz-Lebron (C); 4. Garin Jeng (RH); 5. Corey Globerman (MR); 6. Luke Reed (LR); 7. Abdrelrahm Gaballa (Ho); 8. Malachi Patterson (OM); 9. Griffin Thurfield (G); 10. Joey Facchiano (WL).

152: 1. Tyler Bury (MR): 2. Jonathan Neypes (Ha): 3. TJ Thompson (Re); 4. Joshua Danso (MH); 5. Ethan Gautier (C): 6. Sam Schott (G); 7. Devin Knowles (LR); 8. Diego Gambrill (OM); 9. Gabriel Schauf (A); 10. Matthew Sheppard (RH); No. 11 Andrew Varga (WL).

160: 1. Ethan Sotka (G); 2. Joe Clark (OM); 3. Noah Whipkey (C); 4. Noah Byrum (Re); 5. Sahith Mada (MH); 6. Charlie Berry (H); 7. Michael Amadiegwu (RH); 8. Martin Kravchenko (A)’ 9. Michale Pinos (MR).

170: 1. Dylan McCullough (RH); 2. Jonah Obitz (MR); 3. Demetrius Battle (Re); 4. Braydon Fisher (OM); 5. Isaac King (Ho); 6. Salem Qasem (MH); 7. John Wassell (A); 8. Will Schmitt (C): 9. Xavier Nichols (Ha); 10. Caleb Ladson (G).

182: 1. Brighton Barker (OM); 2. Leo Conti (G); 3. Jinan Khan (Ha); 4. Benjamin Blackerby (MH); 5. Omar Palmer (A); 6. Matthew Sedor (C); 7. Madison Lawrence (WL); 8. Luca Selaru (RH); 9. Justin Telon-Noriega (Re); 10. Jordan Lee (Ho); 11. David Sarkisyan (MR).

195: 1. Tristan Yee (C); 2. Jose Vasquez (Re); 3. Levonte Kama (OM): 4. Peter Danko (G); 5. Bredon Payne (MR); 6. Desmond Baker (Ha); 7. Dax Haak (MH).

220: 1. Samuel Jordan (MH): 2. Caleb Snype (Ho); 3. Tori Smith (OM); 4. Hakim Antoine (WL); 5. Wayne Low (Ha); 6. Max Dail (G); 7. Mark Enamorado (A); 8. Ja Kaylen Love (MR); 9. Aiden Hennessy (RH).

285: 1. Travis Goodwin (G); 2. Skye Song (MR); 3. Manny Oluremi (OM); 4. Hakeem Shonubi (MH); 5. Nathan Faulkner (RH); 6. Raynard Kanu (Ha); 7. Anthony Taylor (Re)