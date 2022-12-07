Howard County 2022-23 wrestling season preview: Glenelg looking to defend county title; Centennial’s Calvin Kraisser after second straight state title

After a midseason pause due to the coronavirus pandemic last year, Howard County wrestling teams are preparing for a more traditional season ahead. There is expected to be strong competition throughout the county with multiple teams vying for the county crown including Glenelg, Hammond and Oakland Mills.

The Howard County teams are split between Class 2A West and Class 3A East for both individuals and duals. Glenelg, Hammond and Oakland Mills are the county teams in 2A West, while the remainder of the Howard County teams are in 3A East.

Advertisement

Matches begin Dec. 6 with the dual meet regional finals and semifinals on Feb. 9. The dual meet state tournament will be on Feb. 11 at North Point High school. The region individual tournament will be at South River High School on Feb. 25 for 3A East and Feb. 24/25 for 2A West at Manchester Valley. The season concludes with the individual state tournament at The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro, MD. March 2-4.

Atholton's Omar Palmer locks up Mt. Hebron's Sanith Mada in a 3A East Region 195-pound final last season. (Jeffrey F. Bill/For Carroll County Times)

Here is a look at the Howard County teams:

Advertisement

Atholton

Coach: Sidney Billups, 15th season

Last season: 4-8

Top returners: Seniors Omar Palmer (182/195), Liliana Giraud (120); junior Justin Soriano (132/138); sophomores Jonathan Maslan (106/113), Mark Enamorado (220/heavyweight), Juliana Oxenberg (113).

Newcomers to watch: Malichi Johnson, Gilberto Medina, Ethan Cartagena.

On the mat: For the boys, Maslan will look to build off an impressive freshman season where he finished second at regionals. Soriano, Palmer and Enamorado provid added experience in the Raiders lineup. For the girls, both Giraud and Oxenberg excelled at states each finishing fourth in their respective weight classes.

Coach’s outlook: “We are looking forward to seeing what some of the young kids can do this season. It’s nice to get back to a regular season of wrestling.”

Centennial

Coach: Cliff Kraisser, 16th season

Last season: 5-9

Advertisement

Top returners: Seniors Noah Whipkey (160/170), Ezra Ruiz (138/145), Ethan Gauthier (152) and Tristan Yee (182/195); sophomores Calvin Kraisser (138/145) and Will Schmitt (160/170).

Newcomers to watch: Bennett Custodio (106) and Grady Conrad (126).

On the mat: Kraisser headlines the Eagles returners after finishing an undefeated 27-0 freshman season en route to a state title. Whipkey was also a state qualifier, and Ruiz finished third at regionals providing added depth for Centennial.

Coach's outlook: “Smaller roster than previous years, but I like this group. Everyone, returners and newcomers both, are all hard workers. As in the past, we will struggle to fill all the weight classes at the varsity level, but the guys will be ready to go come tournament time.”

Glenelg's Ethan Sotka was the 152-pound Class 2A/1A state runner-up last season. He returns this year for his senior season with the Gladiators. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Glenelg

Coach: Matt Bichner, 10th season

Last season: 11-3, Howard County tournament champion

Advertisement

Top returners: Seniors Ethan Sotka (160/170), Leo Conti (170/182) and Max Dail (220).

Newcomers to watch: Senior Travis Goodwin (285); sophomore Isaac Choi (132); freshmen Phil Key (106) and Jonathan Sexton (113/120).

On the mat: Sotka enters his final season coming off county and regional titles, also finishing as a state finalist. Conti and Dail will bolster the Gladiators lineup as both wrestlers finished fourth at counties and qualified for regionals.

Coach's outlook: “We have several new faces to the Varsity lineup this season. We expect to grow with the season and be in the mix at the end of the year for a county, region and state title.”

Hammond

Coach: William Yeo, eighth season

Last season: 21-5

Advertisement

Top returners: Seniors Jeffery Acheampong (113/120), Joseph Munyaneza (145/152), Jonathan Neypes (160/170), Jinan Khan (182/195) and Wayne Low (195/220); junior Will Terry (126/132); sophomore Clara Freeman (125/130).

On the mat: Both Acheampong and Munyaneza were county finalists as juniors, while Neypes and Khan each qualified for states. For the girls, Freeman impressed as a state qualifier her freshman year.

Coach’s outlook: “We have another great group of kids in the room coupled with our best senior leadership since I have come to Hammond. There are several second-year wrestlers who earned a lot of varsity mat time last year back with us after a productive offseason including Michael Perez, Asher Staley and Cody Johnson. The offseason work many of these kids put in has resulted in a huge leap in skill and ability. There are a number of returners and some first-year wrestlers that will certainly push to find time in the starting lineup as well.”

Long Reach

Coach: Scott Hunt, seventh season

Last season: 3-11

Newcomers to watch: Beckham Lavine (132), Cooper Altman (120), Collin McGuire (126) and Trentyn Miyares (152).

Advertisement

Coach's outlook: “We are a young squad with many new faces. We have veteran leadership within some key weight classes.”

Marriotts Ridge's Tyler Bury won the Class 3A East Region 152-pound final last season over Centennial's Zachary Bellamy. (Jeffrey F. Bill/For Carroll County Times)

Marriotts Ridge

Coach: Jason Conley, first season

Last season: 14-9

Top returners: Seniors Tyler Bury (152) and Atley Turner (120).

Newcomer to watch: Freshman Boden Pistoria (106).

On the mat: Bury finished his junior season 30-4, placing fifth at states and securing a regional title. Turner, earned fourth place at states, ending the season 34-6. Both wrestlers give the Mustangs a strong foundation returning this season.

Advertisement

Coach's outlook: “Hoping to return to Marriotts Ridge wrestling form. We dropped off last year after missing a season due to COVID.”

Mt. Hebron's Sam Jordan, left, won last season's Class 3A East Region 220-pound championship. (Jeffrey F. Bill/For Carroll County Times)

Mt. Hebron

Coach: Adem Kaya, second season

Last season: 8-6

Top returners: Seniors Sahith Mada (182/195) and Sam Jordan (220); sophomore Benjamin Blackerby (182/195).

Newcomers to watch: Sophomores Josh Danso and Connor Severino; freshman Rakiz Chong.

On the mat: Both Mada and Jordan qualified for states in their junior seasons, with Jordan finishing sixth at the state championships.

Advertisement

Coach's outlook: “We are a young team with great senior leadership. We have a lot to learn and a lot of newcomers to the sport of wrestling. We are learning fast and setting a good foundation. The team along with the coaching staff are looking forward to the challenges ahead.”

Oakland Mills

Coach: Bradley Howell, 25th season

Last season: 9-1

Top returners: Mason Cowell (132), Joe Clark (160), Tori Smith (182) and Brighton Barker (195).

Newcomers to watch: Raul Rodriguez (126) and Diego Gambrill (145).

On the mat: The Scorpions return several impact wrestlers from last season’s team and should be one of the top teams competing for the county title.

Advertisement

Coach’s outlook: “This will be a fun and exciting team to coach this year. Many of the wrestlers worked on skill and technique over the offseason. The team has true diversity up and down the lineup.”

Reservoir's Sebastian Meza was last season's Class 3A East Region 126-pound champion. (Jeffrey F. Bill/For Carroll County Times)

Reservoir

Coach: Andrew McIntyre, 16th season

Last season: 18-6

Top returners: Senior Sebastian Meza; sophomore Andrew Dolezel.

On the mat: The Gators are coming off a strong 2021 season where they won the 3A East dual championship and made their first state semifinal appearance since 2010. Both Meza and Dolezel played an integral part in that effort.

Coach’s outlook: “I think we will have a competitive team. We have a lot of kids back from last year and a good group of freshmen coming in.”

Advertisement

River Hill 170-pounder Dylan McCullough was undefeated last season up until the Class 4A/3A state final. He'll return this season for another chance at a title. (Jeffrey F. Bill/For Carroll County Times)

River Hill

Coach: Jeff Rermgosakul, first season

Last season: 4-7

Top returners: Seniors Jacob Cohen (120) and Dylan McCullough (170); junior Dorothy Seylar (120/126).

On the mat: McCullough was near perfect as a junior finishing 34-1, a county and regional champion, with his only loss coming in the state finals. Cohen also had a strong junior season with a 20-9 overall record. Seylar is another wrestler to watch for the Hawks this year.

Coach’s outlook: “We have a very young team with Jacob and Dylan our only returning seniors.”