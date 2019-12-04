The top-two finishers of each weight class of the eight girls regional tournaments will qualify for a 16-girl bracket that will take place alongside the combined MPSSAA individual state tournament at The Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro during the first weekend of March. The girls tournament will begin Thursday, March 5, the day before the start of the combined state meet, and will finish Saturday, March 7. The semifinals for both the girls and combined tournament will be on six mats, while the finals for each (girls, Class 4A-3A and 2A-1A) will be on three mats the night of March 7.