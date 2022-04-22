Centennial freshman Calvin Kraisser follows family legacy on way to becoming 2021-22 Howard County Times Wrestler of the Year

Centennial freshman wrestler Calvin Kraisser entered his first varsity season with a storied family legacy.

The last of five brothers to wrestle at Centennial, Kraisser maintained the level of excellence that was modeled by his four brothers Brian, Nathan, Austin and Jason. The young wrestler was also focused on creating his own identity.

Balancing both, Calvin excelled. He finished his first season with a perfect 27-0 record. The 132-pounder was crowned the Howard County champion, Class 3A East Regional champion and 4A/3A state champion. For his consistency, Calvin was named the 2021-22 Howard County Times/Columbia Flier Wrestler of the Year.

“That means a lot to me because it doesn’t mean I only got recognized from my dad and my family,” Calvin said of the honor. “It means I got recognized by the entire state and it makes me really happy.”

Centennial's Calvin Kraisser, top, controls Old Mill's Elijiah Mills in the 4A/3A 132-pound final during the MPSSAA state wrestling tournament at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro on March 5. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

However, that success didn’t come without challenges. In his second match of the season against Abdur Razzay-Hassam of Oakland Mills, Kraisser was nearly pinned in the first minute. Displaying the composure of a veteran, Calvin quickly responded and ended up pinning Razzay-Hassam. That served as a pivotal moment in the young wrestler’s career, reemphasizing the importance of starting his matches strong.

“Calvin fought off his back, recovered and ended up pinning the kid,” Centennial coach and Calvin’s dad, Cliff Kraisser said. “Since it turned out that way, it was easy for me to say, ‘OK good, he faced some adversity.’ He didn’t panic, he didn’t lose his composure. He falls off his back and came back to beat the kid. So, it’s actually a really good thing to face that and still come out on top. Don’t lose your goal, you have plenty of time. That was really good that happened so early.”

In addition to learning from his father, Calvin also receives helpful tips from his older brothers who often watch his matches. Both Austin and Jason are current Division I wrestlers at Iowa State University, providing Calvin with their assessment of his matches from afar. One important message they both voiced early in the season was the importance of being aggressive in the first period.

Calvin effectively utilized that advice as 18 of his 27 victories this season came by fall. He pinned all four opponents at the Howard County tournament, three of which came in within the opening 1:05 of his bouts. The young wrestler continued that aggressive mindset at regionals where he won both matches by fall.

[ Centennial freshman Calvin Kraisser, the last of five brothers, primed to add to wrestling family legacy ]

Calvin’s toughest challenge of the season came in the state championship. He matched up against Elijiah Mills of Old Mill who entered the match 41-0. Mills notched the first takedown for a 2-0 lead after the opening period. However, Kraisser battled back, claiming a 3-2 victory.

“I tried to do my best in the second and third period because that’s where I strive and it worked,” Calvin said. “I got all my points the same period and held him down the entire third period. It just felt really good to finally win my freshman year. It made me really happy and I went over and hugged my dad.”

Centennial freshman Calvin Kraisser, right, and his father, Cliff Kraisser, stand together for a portrait during wrestling practice on Feb. 15. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

It was the finishing touches on an impressive freshman season for Calvin, the third Kraisser to win a state championship as a freshman. He added to the family’s storied accomplishments, also carving out his own path and unique wrestling style.

“Tenacious is probably a good word,” Cliff said of Calvin’s wrestling style. “Another thing is, Calvin’s going to wrestle the entire time if he’s winning 12-0 or if he’s losing 12-0. He’s going to keep coming and keep going and keep going. A match is six minutes long, he’s going to wrestle for six minutes.”

First Team All-County

106: Sean Myers, freshman, Howard: Myers capped off his first varsity season with a 19-9 record. He was the 106-pound 3A East Regional champion, recording a victory by fall at 4:43 over Jonathan Maslan of Atholton. Myers also finished third in the Howard County championships.

Marriotts Ridge's Arya Habibi celebrates his win over Walt Whitman's Jacob Guam in the 113-pound final at the 4A/3A state wrestling tournament at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro on March 5. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

113: Arya Habibi, senior, Marriotts Ridge

Habibi capped his high school career in style, earning county, regional and state championships. He finished his senior season 35-3, defeating Andrew Dolezel of Reservoir in the county and East regional championships. In his final match of the season, Habibi took down sophomore Jacob Gaum of Walt Whitman by decision in the 4A/3A championship bout.

120: Atley Turner, junior, Marriotts Ridge

Turner completed his season 31-4, finishing fourth in states in 4A/3A. He was crowned 3A East regional champion, taking down Nicholas Bakhtiar of River Hill. The junior established an advantage after the opening period and pinned Bakhtiar 36 seconds into the second round. He was runner-up at the Howard County championships.

126: Kyle Hansberger, senior, Glenelg

Hansberger ended his wrestling career at Glenelg, securing a county championship in his home gym. Taking control early in the match, Hansberger defeated Sebastian Meza of Reservoir by fall 4:36 into the bout. Hansberger finished second at the Class 2A West Regional. The veteran also finished second at the 2A/1A state meet, finishing his senior season with a 28-5 record.

Glenelg's Kyle Hansberger, left, wrestles South Carroll's Michael Pizzuto in the 126-pound final at the 2A/1A state wrestling tournament at Show Place Arena in Upper Marlboro on March 5. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

132: Mason Cowell, junior, Oakland Mills

Cowell excelled throughout his junior season finishing 21-4. He finished second in the county championships, losing to Kraisser by fall. Cowell also finished in second place at the 2A West regionals. The junior thrived for the Scorpions during the regular season as one of their more reliable middleweights.

138: Jaegon Habbitts, senior, Glenelg

Jaegon finished as a county champion the final time wrestling in his home gym. The veteran defeated Joey Munyanzeza of Hammond by decision. Jaegon excelled at the 2A West Regionals, finishing as runner-up. Jaegon finished fourth at states, putting the touches on a strong final season where he finished 31-7.

145: Nicholas Shapiro, senior, Centennial

Shapiro began the postseason securing a county championship over PJ Waddy of Long Reach with a fall at 2:58. Shapiro also clinched a 3A East regional championship with a victory by fall at 1:01 over Ty Streib of Westminster. He entered states 22-0 record and ultimately finished fifth, finishing his senior season with an impressive 25-2 record.

Glenelg's Ethan Sotka pins Reservoir's Demetrious Battle during a dual meet. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

152: Ethan Sotka, junior, Glenelg

Sotka defeated Tyler Bury of Marriotts Ridge by fall 4:12 into the bout for a county championship. He earned a 6-4 sudden victory to secure the regional title. Overall, Sotka completed an excellent junior season with a 31-2 record.

160: Ricco Goss, senior, Atholton

Goss displayed consistency throughout his final season, earning both county and regional championships. At counties, Goss won by major decision 14-2. The senior followed that up with another impressive showing at the 3A East regionals, winning his final by pin. He finished fifth at states, capping off his senior year with a 28-5 record.

170: Dylan McCullough, junior, River Hill

McCullough won his first county championship with a 15-6 major decision victory over Daniel Vaysman of Glenelg. McCullough secured the regional championship with a win by fall over Bassam Qassem of Mt. Hebron. McCullough lost in a nail-biter in the state finals, 7-6 to Jaden Selby of Winston Churchill, his only loss of the season. He finished with a 34-1 record.

Mt. Hebron's Sam Jordan, left, defeats Wilde Lake's Hakim Antoine in the Class 3A East Regional tournament on Feb. 26. (Jeffrey F. Bill/For Carroll County Times)

182: Dylan Wiegert, senior, Reservoir

In his final season, Wiegert finished second in counties but responded in the 3A east regionals. Trailing Connor Kolarek of Westminster late in the third period, the veteran tallied a late takedown to secure the regional title. After his success at regionals, Wiegert entered states at 28-3 and capped off his career with a fifth-place finish and a 32-5 record.

195: Kian Payne, senior, Glenelg

Payne dominated the county championship match with the quickest victory that day, getting a pin 42 seconds into the bout. Payne reaching the finals of the 2A West region before losing to Kieran Hofgesang of Middletown. Payne secured a third-place finish at states with a 10-4 decision victory over David Van Wie of Kent Island, finishing his season with a 29-3 record.

220: Sam Jordan, junior, Mt. Hebron

Jordan finished third at counties and saved his best performance of the season for the 3A East regionals. Matching up against county champion Hakim Antoine of Wilde Lake in the final, Jordan secured a 5-2 decision. Jordan finished sixth at states, finishing with a 29-7 record.

285: Austin Stewart, senior, Hammond

Stewart won the county championship with a 7-2 decision and won regionals with a 7-3 decision. At states, Stewart finished third in the 2A/1A bracket defeating Carter Hess of Fort Hill, 3-1, completing his senior season with a 33-2 record.

Second Team All-County

106: Jonathan Maslan, freshman, Atholton; 113: Andrew Dolezel, freshman, Reservoir; 120: Alex Tamai, senior, Oakland Mills; 126: Sebastian Meza, junior, Reservoir; 132: Taegon Hibbitts, senior, Glenelg; 138: Joseph Munyaneza, junior, Hammond; 145: PJ Waddy, senior, Long Reach; 152: Tyler Bury, junior, Marriotts Ridge; 160: Jonathan Neypes, Hammond; 170: Daniel Vaysman, senior, Glenelg; 182: Jinan Khan, junior, Hammond; 195: Brighton Barker, sophomore, Oakland Mills; 220: Hakim Antoine, sophomore, Wilde Lake; 285: Runor Agarin, senior, Reservoir