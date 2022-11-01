Regional playoff seeds announced for Howard County volleyball teams

The Maryland Public Schools Secondary Athletic Association released the postseason brackets for volleyball on Monday.

In Class 2A West Region II, Glenelg (7-7) is the top seed and has a bye to the regional semifinals. It will face the winner of No. 4 seed Walkersville and No. 5 seed Middletown. No. 2 Hammond (7-7) also has a first-round bye and will play either No. 3 Poolesville or No. 6 Oakland Mills .

Centennial (14-0) is the top seed in Class 3A East Region I with a bye to the regional semifinals. They’ll face the winner of No. 4 Mt. Hebron (9-5) and No. 5 Howard (9-6), who play on Thursday. No. 2 Westminster also received a first-round bye to the regional semifinal. They’ll match up up against the winner of No. 3 Marriotts Ridge (9-4) and No. 6 Manchester Valley.

No. 1 Reservoir (12-2) has a first-round bye in Class 3A East Region II and faces the winner of No. 4 Wilde Lake (4-10) and No. 5 Atholton (3-11) in the semifinals. The Wildecats host the Raiders on Thursday. No. 2 River Hill (11-2) and No. 3 Long Reach (5-9) both received first-round byes and will match up in the regional semifinals against each other.

The regional semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 7 with the regional finals on Nov. 9.

All eight regional champions will then be reseeded for the state quarterfinals, which will be played on Nov. 11-12. State semifinals are scheduled for Nov. 14, with the state championships being played on Nov. 16-17 at APG Federal Credit Union Arena at Harford Community College.

Volleyball regional playoff seeds

Class 2A West

Region II: 1. Glenelg; 2. Hammond; 3. Poolesville; 4 Walkersville; 5. Middletown; 6. Oakland Mills

Class 3A East

Region I: 1. Centennial; 2. Westminster; 3. Marriotts Ridge; 4. Mt. Hebron; 5. Howard; 6. Manchester Valley

Region II: 1. Reservoir; 2. River Hill; 3. Long Reach; 4. Wilde Lake; 5. Atholton