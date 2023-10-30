Howard County volleyball champion Glenelg, River Hill, Centennial all earn top regional playoff seeds

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Glenelg’s Ilyssa Newman, left, sends the ball over as River Hill’s Sofija Simendic goes up to attempt a block during a match on Oct. 12. Both the Gladiators and Hawks earned top seeds in their respective playoff regions. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

On Monday the Maryland Public Secondary Schools Athletic Association released playoff seedings for volleyball. Howard County champion Glenelg, along with River Hill and Centennial, each earned top seeds in their respective regions.

The playoffs begin with regional quarterfinals on Thursday and Friday. Regional semifinals are Nov. 6, while regional finals are Nov. 8. The remaining teams will be reseeded for the state quarterfinals scheduled for Nov. 10 and 11 with state semifinals on Nov. 14. State championships will be played Saturday, Nov. 18, at APG Federal Credit Union Arena at Harford Community College.

Here is a look at where each team is seeded.

Atholton

The Raiders are the No. 5 seed in Class 3A South Region II and travel to No. 4 Oakland Mills in a regional quarterfinal at a time to be announced.

Centennial

The Eagles are the top seed in 2A West Region II and have a bye to the regional semifinals. They’ll face the winner of No. 4 seed Southern-AA and No. 5 seed Hammond.

Glenelg

The Gladiators are the top seed in 3A South Region I and have a bye to the regional semifinals. They’ll face the winner of No. 4 seed Marriotts Ridge and No. 5 Northeast-AA in a regional semifinal.

Hammond

The No. 5 Golden Bears travel to No. 4 Southern-AA in a regional quarterfinal at a time to be announced.

Howard

The Lions are the No. 2 seed in 3A South Region II and have a bye to the regional semifinals. They’ll host No. 3 Long Reach at a time to be announced.

Long Reach

The Lightning are the No. 3 seed in 3A South Region II and have a bye to the regional semifinals. They’ll travel to No. 2 Howard at a time to be announced.

Marriotts Ridge

The Mustangs are the No. 4 seed in 3A South Region I and host No. 5 Northeast-AA in a regional quarterfinal at a time to be announced.

Mt. Hebron

The Vikings are the No. 2 seed in 3A South Region I and have a bye to the regional semifinals. They’ll host No. 3 Chesapeake at a time to be announced.

Oakland Mills

The Scorpions are the No. 4 seed in 3A South Region II and host No. 5 Atholton in a regional quarterfinal at a time to be announced.

Reservoir

The Gators are the No. 3 seed in 4A South Region I and host No. 6 Northwood in a regional quarterfinal at a time to be announced.

River Hill

The Hawks are the top seed in 3A South Region II and have a bye to the regional semifinals. They’ll face the winner of No. 4 Oakland Mills and No. 5 Atholton at a time to be announced.

Wilde Lake

The Wildecats are the No. 3 seed in 2A West Region II and have a bye to the regional semifinals. They’ll travel to No. 2 seed Poolesville at a time to be announced.

Regional seeds

Class 2A West Region II: 1. Centennial; 2. Poolesville; 3. Wilde Lake; 4. Southern-AA; 5. Hammond.

Class 3A South Region I: 1. Glenelg; 2. Mt. Hebron; 3. Chesapeake-AA; 4. Marriotts Ridge; 5. Northeast-AA.

Class 3A South Region II: 1. River Hill; 2. Howard; 3. Long Reach; 4. Oakland Mills; 5. Atholton.

Class 4A South Region I: 1. High Point; 2. Laurel; 3. Reservoir; 4. Montgomery Blair; 5. Northwestern; 6. Northwood.