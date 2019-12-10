“I didn’t expect to get it at all. I hadn’t even thought of it, to tell you the truth, because it usually goes to big outside hitters, and for it to go to a setter was just unexpected,” Giles said. “I guess looking back, it makes sense ... because we weren’t dependent on one really big hitter, like everything was really spread out. We had amazing hitters like Mogan (Amos) on the outside and Sara (Paradisi) on the right side and three amazing middles, so we weren’t reliant on one single person. The entire team, really, is what allowed us to win, and I feel I was the one that really brought everyone together and made it all click.”