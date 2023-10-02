Howard County Times Team of the Week and game balls for Sept. 25-30

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Marriotts Ridge (12) Kaedin Jones tries to keep the ball from defending Centennial (2) Scott Russ. Marriotts Ridge boys soccer at Centennial High School, November 1, 2022. (Nate Pesce/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Each week, the Howard County Times will pick a Team of the Week and hand out five game balls to the top five performers through all sports across the county.

Team of the Week

Marriotts Ridge boys soccer

Advertisement

The Mustangs earned a pair of victories over Glenelg and previously unbeaten River Hill. Marriotts Ridge began the week with a 2-0 win over the Gladiators and maintained that momentum with a 3-0 win over the Hawks. Through six games, the Mustangs defense has been stifling, allowing just one goal as they’ve compiled a 5-0-1 record. On Monday they face noncounty foe Liberty and then travel to undefeated Howard (6-0) on Tuesday.

Honorable mention

Advertisement

Atholton football: The Raiders won their third game in a row, defeating previously undefeated Howard, 20-16. Atholton came back from a 16-7 deficit in the final eight minutes to win.

Marriotts Ridge boys golf: The Mustangs boys defeated Howard, 94-86, to clinch a spot in Monday’s county championship match against River Hill. George Williamson and Jonathan Moon led the way in that match with 26 and 24 points, respectively.

Game Ball No. 1

Henry Hopper, Wilde Lake, cross country, senior

Hopper extended his success from last year at the challenging hilly course at Hereford High School. After winning last year’s Class 3A cross country state title, Hopper won the boys varsity elite race at the Bull Run Invitational, finishing in 16 minutes, 4 seconds. The senior battled back from injury issues the past couple of weeks.

First place finisher Henry Hopper of Wilde Lake, left, followed by Towson's Kieran Mischke, who finished second, head into the home stretch of the boys varsity elite race during the Bull Run Invitational cross country race at Hereford High School in Parkton on Saturday. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Game Ball No. 2

Kendall Madison, Long Reach, girls soccer, senior

Howard County Times: Top stories Weekdays Daily highlights from Howard County's number one source for local news. By submitting your email to receive this newsletter, you agree to our Subscriber Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy >

Madison played an integral role for the Lightning’s offense as they erupted for a combined 16 goals in a pair of wins over Wilde Lake and Hammond. The senior began the week sharing a team-high with two goals in a victory over the Wildecats. She maintained that momentum in Thursday’s commanding 9-1 win over the Golden Bears with a goal. The Lightning have won three games in a row.

AJ Eyre had four goals and four assists in a win over Howard. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Sun)

Game Ball No. 3

AJ Eyre, Glenelg, field hockey, senior

Eyre has spearheaded the Gladiators offense during their three-game winning streak, including a pair of wins over Marriotts Ridge and Howard this week. In a 4-0 win over the Mustangs on Tuesday, Eyre had an assist. She then erupted for four goals and four assists in a commanding 12-0 win over Howard.

Advertisement

Game Ball No. 4

Alyssa Mattes, River Hill, cross country, sophomore

Mattes shined on the challenging course at Hereford High School in the Bull Run Invitational. She won the girls medium school varsity race, finishing in 19:55, nearly 11 seconds faster than the second-place finisher. The sophomore will look to maintain that success into the postseason in the coming weeks as the state championships are held at the same course.

Game Ball No. 5

Kathryn Rogan, Oakland Mills, volleyball, senior

Rogan helped the Scorpions secure their first county win of the season in three sets (25-11, 25-16, 25-22) over Hammond. The senior contributed all over the floor both offensively and defensively. She facilitated the offense with a team-high 21 assists, also excelling at the service line with a team-high seven aces. Rogan added 10 digs in a complete effort.