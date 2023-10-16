Howard County Times Team of the Week and game balls for Oct. 9-14

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The Howard boys soccer celebrates after being Hammond on Thursday, a win that clinched the Howard County championship. (Jacob Steinberg)

Each week, the Howard County Times will pick a Team of the Week and hand out five game balls to the top five performers through all sports across the county.

Team of the Week

Howard boys soccer: The Lions (10-0) clinched the program’s first Howard County championship since 1989 with a 2-1 overtime win over Hammond on Thursday. Eben Koffi and Isaiah Omole scored in the victory over the Golden Bears. Howard will look to finish the regular season out undefeated, hosting River Hill on Wednesday.

Honorable mention

Glenelg volleyball: The No. 5-ranked Gladiators (10-1) had a big week defeating Wilde Lake in straight sets and then Howard County’s lone remaining unbeaten, No. 2 River Hill in five sets on Thursday. Against River Hill, Glenelg dropped the second and third sets, but battled back late to close out the match.

Long Reach girls soccer: The Lightning (7-2-1) picked up wins over Reservoir and No. 5 Glenelg last week. Long Reach began the week with a 2-0 win over Reservoir. They then took down the Gladiators on the road led by Kendall Madison’s two goals and Caitlin Ruddy’s seven saves.

Glenelg's Megan Kirkpatrick, shown in this file photo, won the District V girls championship last week. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Game Ball No. 1

Megan Kirkpatrick, Glenelg, senior, golf

She won her first district title shooting an even-par 72, edging out River Hill’s Helen Yeung by one shot. In the past couple of seasons, Kirkpatrick narrowly missed out on the title with multiple top-three finishes. She now turns her attention toward Monday’s individual county competition with states the week after as one of the presumptive favorites in the Class 2A/1A tournament.

Game Ball No. 2

Una Remmel, Marriotts Ridge, senior, girls soccer

The senior goalie has been the backbone of the Mustangs defense throughout the season. She has posted five consecutive clean sheets including two last week in victories over Centennial and Wilde Lake. Remmel began the week with four saves against the Eagles and added five more against the Wildecats.

River Hill's Benjamin Siriboury, shown in this file photo, successfully defended is District V boys golf championship last week. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Game Ball No. 3

Benjamin Siriboury, River Hill, senior, golf

Siriboury won the district title by three shots, shooting a 1-under par 71, beating Marriotts Ridge’s George Williamson by three shots. The win was Siriboury’s second career district crown as his performance also helped River Hill capture a third consecutive district title. He now has the individual county competition on Monday followed by states the following week. There, he’ll look to become the first boys player in Maryland high school golf history to win three straight state titles.

Glenelg’s Olivia McDonough digs the ball in the second set of Thursday's match against River Hill. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Game Ball No. 4

Olivia McDonough, Glenelg, volleyball, junior

McDonough continued to be an integral part of the Gladiators’ defense last week. She excelled both defensively and at the service line against Wilde Lake with a team-high 17 digs, also adding a team-high six aces. The junior extended her solid play against the Hawks, once again leading the way defensively and at the service line with team highs in digs (22) and aces (four).

River Hill's Gabby Bergstrom, shown at right in this file photo, scored three goals in two games last week. (John Gillis/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Game Ball No. 5

Gabby Bergstrom, River Hill, junior, field hockey

Bergstrom played a key role in the Hawks’ wins over Howard and Reservoir last week. She started the week with a goal in River Hill’s 2-0 win over the Lions. The junior then built on that performance with a team-high two goals, also adding an assist in a 4-0 win over the Gators.