Howard County Times Team of the Week and game balls for Oct. 2-7

Each week, the Howard County Times will pick a Team of the Week and hand out five game balls to the top five performers through all sports across the county.

Team of the Week

Mt. Hebron girls soccer

The No. 2-ranked Vikings defeated three of the teams at the top of the county standings with victories over No. 8 River Hill, Long Reach and No. 5 Glenelg. Mt. Hebron began the week with a dominant second half in a 3-0 win over River Hill. The Vikings extended their strong offense by tying a season-high with seven goals in a win over the Lightning and closing the week with six goals against the Gladiators.

Honorable mention

River Hill golf: The Hawks boys and girls teams captured county titles on Monday with wins over Marriotts Ridge and Glenelg, respectively. The River Hill boys ended Marriotts Ridge’s impressive 94-match county winning streak, while the girls team set a county record with 103 points as a team.

Centennial volleyball: The No. 14 Eagles earned a pair of wins over No. 13 Mt. Hebron and No. 5 Glenelg last week. Centennial defeated the Vikings in three sets on Tuesday and fought off a furious Gladiators comeback to win in four sets on Thursday.

Game Ball No. 1

Mackenzie Calhoun, River Hill, volleyball, senior

The leader for the No. 2-ranked Hawks and lone undefeated remaining in Howard County had a big week in a pair of wins over Marriotts Ridge and Mt. Hebron. She began the week with 26 assists, eight kills, seven digs, three blocks and aces. The senior reached new heights in a four-set win over the Vikings with 47 assists, 15 digs, nine kills, three aces and a block.

Game Ball No. 2

Ava Skaggs, Mt. Hebron, girls soccer, junior

The junior midfielder shined for the Vikings in their toughest week of the county regular season. She started the week with a goal against River Hill on a cleanly struck volley off a feed from Emma Schwartz. Skaggs closed the week out in style with two goals against the previously unbeaten Gladiators.

Game Ball No. 3

Will Marsden, Howard, boys soccer, senior

Marsden has been an integral part throughout the season for the No. 5 Lions, Howard County’s only remaining unbeaten team. Through eight games, he has 10 points (three goals, four assists). He scored a goal and added an assist in Howard’s second win of the week over Oakland Mills after taking down previously unblemished No. 8 Marriotts Ridge 1-0 earlier in the week.

Game Ball No. 4

Lawson Mungo, Atholton, football, junior

The junior displayed his power and tough physical running style throughout the Raiders’ 13-0 win over previously unbeaten Reservoir on Friday night. He finished with a team-high 90 yards on 20 carries, complementing fellow running back senior Cameron Lee. Mungo picked up key yards on Atholton’s final drive of the night to help seal the win.

Game Ball No. 5

Keagan Graves, River Hill, golf, junior

Graves played an integral part in the Hawks boys taking down the Mustangs after several close county championship matches in seasons past. He finished tied for a team-best 27 points (E) with senior Benjamin Siriboury. The 27 points marked Graves’ best career score in a match.