River Hill, Marriotts Ridge and Howard tennis each crown multiple regional champions, all qualifying for states

At the Class 3A East Region I and II championships that concluded over the weekend, several Howard County tennis programs crowned regional champions. River Hill led the way capturing all five titles in Region II, while Marriotts Ridge and Howard each had two in Region I.

In 3A Region I boys singles, Mukundh Boopathi of Marriotts Ridge defeated Eric Huang of Centennial, 7-6 (4), 6-3. Alex Artazov of River Hill also advanced to states with a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Joshua Cai of Reservoir in 3A Region II. Boopathi earned the top overall seed in the state quarterfinals, while Artazov is the second seed.

In Region I girls singles, Rose Huang of Centennial defeated Marina Kim of Howard 6-0, 6-0. Adele Lair maintained the Hawks’ singles success with a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Talia Brown of Atholton. In the state quarterfinals, Lair earned the top seed and would face Huang in the semifinals if each advance.

In boys doubles, Marriotts Ridge’s Shreyas Rath and Pedro Arantes Gabriel defeated Howard’s Tyson Nguyen and Jeff Harvey, 6-2, 6-2. The Hawks crowned a third regional champion in doubles with Sebastien Lair and Ansh Sawhney defeating Ben Greenberg and Josh Eom of Long Reach, 6-1, 6-0. Both doubles pairings will look to take that success into the state quarterfinals where Rath and Arantes Gabriel will be the first seed and Sebastien and Sawhney are on a different side of the bracket.

In Region I girls doubles, Presley Caroland and Viola Yu earned a title for the Lions defeating the Mustangs’ Charita Sandoze and Hashini Amarasinghe, 7-5, 6-2. In Region II, the Hawks’ Adelaide Houston and Priyanka Ramulu took down Reservoir’s Gia Santos and Karen Yhim, 6-0, 6-1. That completed a challenging journey for Houston and Ramulu as the fifth seed taking down the top two regional seeds to secure the title. In the state quarterfinals, Houston and Ramulu are the top seed, while Caroland and Yu are on the other side of the bracket as the second seed.

The Lions and Hawks each earned titles in mixed doubles. In Region I, the Lions’ Corinne Chau and Alex Brosseau defeated Mt. Hebron’s Nithiya Chilukuri and Guy Scafidi, 6-3, 6-0. In Region II, River Hill’s Julia Cabacar and Vraj Patel earned a 7-5, 6-2 victory over Reservoir’s Cassie Dragluesca and Edwin Brown. At the state quarterfinals, Chau and Brosseau earned the top spot, while Cabacar and Patel are the second seed.

The state quarterfinals and semifinals are scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday at the Wilde Lake Tennis center with the state championships slated for 9 a.m. Saturday.