Howard County 2023 tennis preview: River Hill looks to defend program’s first state title

River Hill's Adele Lair was the 2022 Howard County girls tennis Player of the Year as a freshman, a key component of the Hawks' Class 3A state championship team. (Jeffrey F. Bill/Baltimore Sun Media)

Howard County tennis will look to build on last season, where several of the county’s top players captured state titles.

River Hill crowned a pair of state champions last season and won the program’s first team state title, while the Marriotts Ridge boys will look to defend their undefeated regular season and Howard County title. Centennial, Marriotts Ridge and Mt. Hebron also all return key players from last season’s teams.

Centennial, Howard, Marriotts Ridge and Mt. Hebron are all part of Class 3A East Region I. Atholton, Long Reach, Reservoir, River Hill and Wilde Lake make up 3A East Region II. Glenelg, Oakland Mills and Hammond are the final three Howard County teams each in 2A West Region II.

The regular season is underway and the region tournament begins May 8. The state quarterfinals and semifinals are May 25-26 with the finals on May 27 all at Baker Park and Frederick High School.

Here is a preview of the Howard County teams (Editor’s note: not all teams submitted requests for information):

Atholton

Coach: Wendy Heger, third season

Top returning players: Seniors Jessica Zhou and Anthony Zhou; junior Jason Lily; sophomore Aiden Kwon

Newcomers to watch: freshmen Gaargi Bora, Angelina Gizdova, Chelsea Sun and Nikhil Ramani

On the court: The Raiders girls have a wealth of experience with five seniors, while Anthony Zhou is the boys team’s only senior. Both teams have multiple experienced players and are looking to take the next step.

Coach’s outlook: “I am excited for our season this year. We are hoping to get our first winning season in three years with this amazing team.”

Centennial's Vijay Jagarapu hits a forehand return during a match last season against Marriotts Ridge. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Centennial

Coach: Erin Parisi, 10th season

Last season: Boys: 15-2; Girls: 14-3

Top returning players: Juniors Vijay Jagarapu and Michelle Fradlin.

Newcomer to watch: Freshman Arelia Dumesh

On the court: Jagarapu and Fradlin enter this season as the No. 1 boys and girls singles players, respectively. Dumesh will step into a key role for the girls team, while the boys team will turn to new players with all-county players Danny Ho, Eric Huang and Ryan Huang graduated.

Coach’s outlook: “We have a young team with many newcomers, and we are excited for this season and the future of CHS tennis.”

Hammond

Coach: Timothy McCray, second season

Last season: Boys: 1-11; Girls: 2-10

Top returning boys: Senior Colin Ward; juniors Sohan Modi, Brandon Nguyen, Dylan Quach, Francis Ametewee, Alec Hennessy and Huy Tran; sophomore Jacob Jensen.

Top returning girls: Seniors Mayuri Chakkras, Cingh Cing, Ronia Agyeman, Megan Martin and Oliva Ametewee; junior Shivanni Selvan; sophomore Alison Bent.

Boys newcomers to watch: Senior Jack Dent; freshman Pau Mang

Girls newcomers to watch: Senior Claudia D’Aguanno; juniors Dadekemi Adebisi and Julia D’Aguanno; sophomore May Dim; freshmen Katie Cosgrove Madelyn Berkowitz, Valentina Velasquez and Kemi Osamiluyi.

On the court: For the boys, Ward went 6-6 last season in the No. 2 singles role, while Modi also returns as the No. 1 singles player from last season. Nguyen, Quach, Ametewee, Hennessy and Huy are all looking to provide added depth, while Jensen figures to be a key doubles player. For the girls, Selvan returns as the No. 1 singles player, while Bent will look to build on a freshman campaign where she went 5-6. Martin has the versatility to play both singles and doubles, while Cing and Ametewee will be a key doubles pairing this season.

Coach’s outlook: “The chemistry and competitiveness the girls are developing and showing are giving them belief entering this season. Envisioning some hard-fought matches this season for the boys, but believe the boys will notch more victories this season with the work that they’ve been putting in.”

Howard

Coach: Chip Boling, 16th season

Last season: Boys: 11-7; Girls: 15-3

Top returning boys: Seniors Alex Brousseau, Savvas Bifsas and Jeffrey Harvey.

Top returning girls: Seniors Corinne Chau and Preethi Narayanan; junior: Varsha Kantheti; sophomore: Effie Bifsas.

Newcomer to watch: Freshman Daniel Au.

Coach’s outlook: “The boys bring back a veteran group of players led by Alex Brousseau, who teamed up with Corrine Chau to win the 2022 3A mixed doubles state championship after a semifinal finish in the 2021 4A mixed doubles championship. Every practice is competitive on the boys side, with players competing to get into the starting lineup. Along with Chau, Narayanan and Bifsas are the only players that return from the starting lineup from a girls team that finished second in the county last year. The girls are working hard, with a lot of players moving into different positions. The tennis team is looking to improve on their 3A team state runner-up position in 2022.”

Marriotts Ridge's Rafa Feldman hits a return during a boys singles tennis match against Centennial last season. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Marriotts Ridge

Coach: Scott Dingman, 18th season

Last season: Boys: 17-0, county and regional champions; Girls: 15-2

Top returning boys: Seniors Colin Wang, Alex Yang and Arnav Srivastava.

Top returning girls: Seniors Charita Sandoze, Amrutha Alibilli and Leah Liu.

On the court: The Mustangs have a wealth of experience on both the boys and girls sides as the boys will look to defend their county and regional titles. Marriotts Ridge also welcomes 11 new players to the team this season.

Coach’s outlook: “We have a great combination of talented and hard-working players this year who are a joy to coach and we’re looking forward to a season of growth and good competition.”

Mt. Hebron

Coach: Kevin Hendon, third season

Last season: Boys and Girls: 9-6

Top returning boys: Seniors Guy Scafidi and Jeff Li.

Top returning girls: Junior Nithya Chilukuri; sophomore Ryia Rai.

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Pranav Broeddy, Shaan Kaylini and Kristan Jordan.

On the court: Scafidi returns as the boys No. 1 singles player, finishing 15-5 overall last season and named first team All-County. Li will play No. 2 singles finishing 14-5 last season. For the girls, Rai is the No. 1 singles player after finishing 14-4 as a freshman. Chilukuri will play No. 2 singles finishing 11-2 last season, including 10-0 during the regular season, named first team All-County as a sophomore.

Coach’s outlook: “Guy Scafidi and Jeff Li return for their final year with high expectations levels on the boys side. Newly acquired freshman and returning doubles players will round out our doubles teams to give us a very solid lineup and a very positive and competitive team. For the girls, Ryia Rai and Nithya Chilukuri return and we expect them to match very nicely once again in the county. We are returning all of our doubles teams with the addition of Freshman Kristan Jordan to give us a stronger doubles lineup.”

Oakland Mills

Coach: Christina Hewitt, sixth season

Last season: Boys: 2-12; Girls: 4-10

Top returning boys: Seniors Luke Carlsen, Naod Asres, Allen Simon and Ethan Neylan.

Top returning girls: Juniors Gabriella Kerechanin, Ashlynn Ramrattan and Estella Brummell; sophomore Naloni Mcentire-Mfume.

Boys newcomer to watch: Xavier Reid

Girls newcomers to watch: Freshmen Sana Huda and Jaelyn Awuku.

On the court: Carlsen and Asres return as the No. 1 and No. 2 singles players, respectively, while Simon and Neylan are the top boys doubles pairing. For the girls, Kerechanin and Mcentire-Mfume are back as the No. 1 and No. 2 singles players, with Ramrattan and Brummell also returning as the top doubles pairing. Reid for the boys and Huda and Awuku for the girls are newer players expected to make an impact for each team.

Coach’s outlook: “We are looking forward to the season and returning top players on both sides. The boys are led by a strong senior class that has been working hard in the off-season. The girls have a solid group of juniors and a couple of great newcomers. This team has a tough work ethic and passion for the game which will be fun to watch develop and compete.”

River Hill's Alex Artazov poses with his boys singles state championship medal and the team state championship trophy at last season's state tournament.

River Hill

Coach: Kelley Pfefferkorn, eighth season

Last season: Boys: 13-2; Girls: 14-1

Top returning players: Seniors Alex Artazov and Priyanka Ramulu; junior Adelaide Houston; sophomore Adele Lair

Newcomers to watch: Freshmen Julian Kim and Connor Chun

On the court: Artazov headlines the returners for the boys and will look to defend his 3A state singles title. Ramulu and Houston won county, regional and doubles titles together last season, while Lair, a county singles champion and the 2022 Howard County Times Girls Player of the Year gives the girls a plethora of experience.

Coach’s outlook: “While we are losing some key players from last year’s state championship team, we are optimistic about this year’s crew. We aim to be competitive in an extremely tough Howard County league schedule. Players are working extremely hard to measure up to the standards of the teams that have come before them.”