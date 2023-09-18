Howard County Times Team of the Week and game balls for Sept. 9-16

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Second-year starting quarterback Jordan Tate is leading a Reservoir team that is averaging nearly 50 points a game through its first two contests. Reservoir is our Howard County Team of the Week. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Each week, the Howard County Times will pick a Team of the Week, as well as hand out five game balls to the top five performers in all sports across the county. Here is the first edition of the fall season.

Team of the Week

Reservoir football

The Gators’ offense has been lights out to start the season, averaging 48.5 points per game in a pair of wins over Centennial and Oakland Mills. Second-year starting quarterback Jordan Tate and skill position players Destin Hill, Adrian Alvarado and Miles Reinders have helped fuel an explosive Reservoir offense.

Honorable mentions

Long Reach field hockey: The Lightning opened up the season with a pair of wins, one at home and one on the road, and will look to sustain that momentum into this week matching up against No. 6 River Hill and Centennial.

Glenelg boys soccer: The defending Class 2A state champions started the season off with two wins, 2-1 over Atholton and 3-0 over South Carroll, and now enter the heart of county play with matchups against Reservoir, Marriotts Ridge, Mt. Hebron and Howard in the next two weeks.

Glenelg quarterback, Zach LaFountain, shown in this file photo, accounted for five touchdowns in a win over Hammond (Doug Kapustin/for Baltimore Sun Media)

Game Ball No. 1

Zach LaFountain, Glenelg, football, senior

The second-year starter finished with five total touchdowns, two on the ground and three through the air, in the Gladiators 48-0 win over Hammond last Monday. LaFountain ran it from 2 and 8 yards out in the opening quarter and connected with Zach Coughlin for a 3-yard score in the first. He added 12 and 32-yard touchdown passes to Paul Piwowarski and Ty Jenkins, respectively, rounding out a dominant performance.

Game Ball No. 2

Chiara Pompei, Long Reach, field hockey, senior

Pompei spearheaded the Lightning offense in wins over Howard and North County to begin the season. She tied a team-high with two goals in a commanding 5-0 win over the Lions. The veteran extended that strong play into Wednesday’s 3-0 win over North County with a goal and two assists.

Glenelg's Lindsay Kelley was named MVP in a tournament at Linganore last weekend. (Brian Krista/Baltimore Sun Media)

Game Ball No. 3

Lindsay Kelley, Glenelg, volleyball, senior

Kelley has shined in the early part of the season for the 3-0 Gladiators. She helped Glenelg win the Linganore Tournament last weekend, being named Tournament MVP after six matches. Kelley finished with 92 assists, 19 digs, 11 aces, 10 kills and a block at the tournament. The veteran maintained that success with 30 kills, six digs, four aces and four kills in a three-set sweep of Atholton on Tuesday.

River Hill's Marella Virmani, shown at right in this file photo, is the Hawks' leading scorer early in the season. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Game Ball No. 4

Marella Virmani, River Hill, girls soccer, sophomore

Virmani spearheaded the Hawks’ offense in a commanding 4-0 win over Oakland Mills in their only game last week. She finished with two goals and two assists and through three games is River Hill’s offensive leader with three goals and three assists.

Game Ball No. 5

Imagine Peltier, Howard, volleyball, freshman

The freshman played a big role in the Lions’ come back from two sets to one down against Reservoir on Tuesday. She finished with a team-high nine aces, while playing key roles offensively and defensively. Peltier added 22 assists and 21 digs in Howard’s second straight win.