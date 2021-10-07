xml:space="preserve">
Atholton field hockey beats Hammond to remain undefeated in Division B | Howard County sports roundup

By
Baltimore Sun Media
Oct 06, 2021 9:22 PM
The Atholton field hockey team poses for a photo after its 6-0 win over Hammond on Wednesday, Oct. 6. (Photo courtesy of Karen Moser)

The Atholton field hockey team continued its dominance in Howard County’s Division B with a 6-0 win over visiting Hammond on Wednesday.

Asha Derstine scored a hat trick to lead the undefeated Raiders to their eighth straight victory. Avery Doyle chipped in with two goals, while Bella Konrad scored once and added two assists.

The shutout is Atholton’s seventh this fall, as the Raiders’ defense hasn’t given up many shots on cage, and goalie Catherine Steinburg has saved the few that have been allowed.

The contest was Atholton’s “Pink Out for Breast Cancer” game, with the community raising $2,100 for breast cancer research.

Through eight games, Atholton has outscored its opponents 68-1, scoring six or more goals in every game.

Howard County’s field hockey teams are split into two divisions. Atholton (8-0) plays in Division B, which doesn’t contain the traditional top programs in the county. The other teams in Division B are Hammond, Long Reach, Oakland Mills and Wilde Lake.

Atholton 6, Hammond 0

Goals: A — Asha Derstine 3, Avery Doyle 2, Bella Konrad.

Assists: A — Konrad 2.

Records: A 8-0; Ha 6-4.

OTHER FIELD HOCKEY SCORES:

Marriotts Ridge 6, Howard 0

Goals: MR — Sarah Hong 3, Natalie Freeman 2, Maisy Clevenger.

Assists: MR — Camryn Fisher, Sophia Baxter, Marin Kriner, Freeman, Clevenger.

Saves: MR — Amanda Windsor 6; Ho — Allayna Martone 13.

Halftime: 4-0, MR.

Records: MR 6-2; Ho 1-8.

Glenelg 4, Centennial 1

Goals: G — Ashley Kim 2, Theresa Stiller, AJ Eyre.

Assists: G — Eyre, Skylar Rill.

Saves: G — Frankie DiValentin 3.

Records: G 7-1; C 1-8.

River Hill 4, Reservoir 2

Goals: RH — Maddie Vasilios 2, Laura Mason, Claire Slade; Re — Baumann, Pereira.

Assists: RH — Slade, Mason; Re — Pereira.

Saves: RH — Jocelyn Baker 6; Re — Maggie Frisvold 2.

Halftime: 2-1, Re.

Records: RH 9-0, 10-1; Re 2-6.

Wilde Lake 3, Oakland Mills 0

Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com.

