Izzy Stalnaker’s first quarter goal lifts Hammond field hockey past Wilde Lake | Howard County sports roundup

Earlier this season, Hammond and Wilde Lake played one of the most exciting field hockey games of the season when Wildecats senior Bri Floyd’s overtime goal gave Wilde Lake a 1-0 win over the Golden Bears on Sept. 10.
In the rematch Monday, it was Hammond that got the best of Wilde Lake in a 1-0 contest. However, the lone goal didn’t need to come in overtime, as the host Golden Bears scored in the first quarter and shut out the Wildecats the rest of the way.
Izzy Stalnaker scored midway through the first quarter, deflecting a shot from Lauren Johnson inside the left post.
Goalie Lily DeBlasio tallied nine saves for her third shutout of the season. Hannah Haber and Ronia Agyeman both registered a defensive save apiece in the win.
With the victory, Hammond (5-2) moves into second place in Howard County’s Division B behind Atholton (6-0), while Wilde Lake (3-3) falls to third.
Hammond 1, Wilde Lake 0
Goals: Ha — Izzy Stalnaker.
Assists: Ha — Lauren Johnson.
Saves: Ha — Lily DeBlasio 9.
Halftime: 1-0, Ha.
Records: Ha 5-2; WL 3-3 county, 5-3 overall
OTHER FIELD HOCKEY SCORES:
Marriotts Ridge 6, Reservoir 0
Goals: MR — Natalie Freeman 2, Maisy Clevenger 2, Sarah Hong, Emi Moran.
Assists: MR — Sophia Baxter 2, Marin Kriner 2.
Saves: Re — Maggie Frisvold 8.
Halftime: 2-0, MR.
Records: MR 4-2; Re 1-4.
River Hill 4, Centennial 2
Goals: RH — Maddie Vasilios 4; C — M. Hershfeld, A. Cudzilo.
Assists: RH — Puja Nanjappa 2.
Saves: RH — Jocelyn Baker 9; C — J. Kang 3.
Halftime: 1-0, RH.
Records: RH 6-0, 7-1; C 1-4.
Glenelg 3, Mt. Hebron 0
Goals: G — AJ Eyre 2, Kamryn Henson.
Assists: G — Henson, Eyre.
Records: G 5-1; MH 3-4, 5-4.
Atholton 9, Long Reach 0
Don’t see scores or stats from your favorite team? Send results and any game information to Jacob Meyer at jameyer@baltsun.com.